Fair Fares rolls out- in phases

New York City has revealed details of the long-awaited Fair Fares on Friday, January 4. The program is designed to assist low-income New Yorkers afford mass transit.

In a joint press conference Mayor Bill de Blasio and Council Speaker Corey Johnson said the program will be rolled out in phases. In the first phase, the City will provide discounted MetroCards to working New Yorkers at or below the federal poverty line who are receiving cash assistance or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits from the City’s Department of Social Services.

The program allows participants to buy unlimited weekly and monthly passes at a 50 percent discount from MTA vending machines. The City is working with the MTA to phase in a pay-per-ride option, which it expects will launch in April.

“New Yorkers shouldn’t have to choose between a ride on the subway or bus and their next meal,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “Our partnership with the Council for fair fares will make our city stronger and fairer for low-income New Yorkers whose lives depend on mass transportation.”

On Friday, the Department of Social Services began contacting the 30,000 eligible working New Yorkers who are receiving benefits, inviting them to visit the nearest Fair Fares NYC location to receive a half-priced MetroCard. Those eligible can also call 311 for more information.

New Yorkers receiving SNAP benefits from the federal government will be able to enroll in the program in April.

Calling it “groundbreaking,” Johnson thanked the Mayor for his role in the program, and said, “Fair Fares will open up this city and its promise to people who currently are being shut out because they can’t afford a swipe. It will change lives for the better.”

Chair of City Council’s Transportation Committee Ydanis Rodriguez called the program a “win-win” and said it will empower New Yorkers. “The implementation of Fair Fares starting will enable our most vulnerable populations to be able to access the subway and bus service systems without the worry of affordability. The overall goal is to increase equity in public transportation and decrease the gap of inequality that exists in New York City,” he said.

Some praise for roll out was discounted as much as the fares. In development for two years with official start date of January 1, Fair Fares was supposed to assist an estimated 800,000 eligible New Yorkers. Yet no word of how to apply for the program was made prior to or even after the scheduled start date. Its partial rollout leaves the majority of people promised a reduction still waiting.

“The good news is that Fair Fares is finally leaving the station. The bad news is that after today’s announcement, the price of a MetroCard will remain an obstacle for the vast majority of the 800,000 New Yorkers who were originally promised relief. That’s hundreds of thousands of families who will still struggle to get to work or a job interview because they can’t afford a full fare. For their sake, we need to make sure this delay doesn’t become a derailment,” said Comptroller Stringer.

For more information on the program, please call 311.