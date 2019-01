Manhattan DA refers defendants to ICE: report

Vance is flying solo.

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance is alone among the city’s district attorneys in referring defendants to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), according to a published report in the New York Daily News.

A January 14 Daily News article detailed the case of Justo Santos, who beat murder charge charges in 2014 for killing an Inwood restaurant owner, yet Vance referred Santos to ICE for possible deportation for failing to disclose previous criminal history on a citizenship application.

The District Attorneys’ offices in the Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn and Staten Island said they were either unaware of their prosecutors ever referring defendants to ICE, or did not do so as a matter of policy, the article said.

In 2018, Vance requested that a judge requested an “immigration hold” from ICE on a suspect awaiting trial on gun and assault charges, after his bail was reduced.

The request to ICE was made in order to prevent the suspect from fleeing.

In response, Emily Tuttle, a spokesperson for the Manhattan DA’s office, said that they are aware of only one such case in 2018 where the office referred a suspect to ICE, and believes the number to be similarly low for 2017.

She said that referral to federal immigration authorities are only made “in rare and exceptional circumstances” involving violent crimes where public safety could be at risk.

“If you are undocumented and you are a victim or witness of crime, we will protect your status and help you achieve justice without fear of deportation. If you are undocumented and you have been convicted of a low-level crime, we can even work with you to avoid deportation,” Tuttle stated.

“If you are undocumented and you commit a serious, violent crime, we may, in rare and exceptional circumstances, contact federal immigration authorities, to ensure public safety,” she said.

Since President Donald Trump took office, Vance has been outspoken against ICE’s presence in courthouses, and also advocated for sanctuary cities.

Hasan Shafiqullah, Attorney-In-Charge of the Immigration Law Unit at The Legal Aid Society, criticized Vance’s referrals to ICE.

“People think of Manhattan as a progressive bastion, but among the five boroughs, it’s only Manhattan’s District Attorney who actively reports New Yorkers to ICE,” said Shafiqullah. “His office tries to justify this practice under the guise of public safety, but undermining immigrant communities’ trust in the criminal justice system is really what threatens public safety. DA Vance should follow the lead of New York City’s other four district attorneys in this regard, and scrap this policy immediately.”