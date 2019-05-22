Fanfare, with fries

Shake Shack dedicates Harlem mural

They’ll take a shake – and the shine.

Youth artists have taken on a project that is sure to leave all very satisfied.

The Harlem location of popular burger joint Shake Shack is the new site of a colorful mural designed and created by local students.

The eatery, which opened in January, commissioned Creative Art Works (CAW) to produce a mural that wraps around two sides of the restaurant, located at 125th Street and Fifth Avenue.

Founded in 1986, the group sponsors arts programming for urban youth that incorporates academic enrichment, workforce development and community engagement.

A team of youth apprentices from Creative Art Work’s 2018 summer program created the mural.

The art was inspired by the sights and sounds of Harlem and was intended to reflect Harlem’s rich culture, both past and present.

It is the fourth mural the group has completed on 125th Street.

“When the community sees young people joining together to create something of great beauty, there is a really synergistic transformation as part of the artmaking process,” said CAW Deputy Director Karen Jolicoeur. “And then you tend to have a lot of goodwill about the final product.”

The mural dedication will take place at 4:30 p.m. on May 23, with complimentary desserts offered.

And also on May 23, Shake Shack will donate 25 percent of the purchase price of any order to Creative Art Works when the customer mentions “Creative Art Works” at the register.

For more information, visit www.creativeartworks.org.