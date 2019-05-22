- English
- Español
Fanfare, with fries
Shake Shack dedicates Harlem mural
They’ll take a shake – and the shine.
Youth artists have taken on a project that is sure to leave all very satisfied.
The Harlem location of popular burger joint Shake Shack is the new site of a colorful mural designed and created by local students.
The eatery, which opened in January, commissioned Creative Art Works (CAW) to produce a mural that wraps around two sides of the restaurant, located at 125th Street and Fifth Avenue.
Founded in 1986, the group sponsors arts programming for urban youth that incorporates academic enrichment, workforce development and community engagement.
A team of youth apprentices from Creative Art Work’s 2018 summer program created the mural.
The art was inspired by the sights and sounds of Harlem and was intended to reflect Harlem’s rich culture, both past and present.
It is the fourth mural the group has completed on 125th Street.
“When the community sees young people joining together to create something of great beauty, there is a really synergistic transformation as part of the artmaking process,” said CAW Deputy Director Karen Jolicoeur. “And then you tend to have a lot of goodwill about the final product.”
The mural dedication will take place at 4:30 p.m. on May 23, with complimentary desserts offered.
And also on May 23, Shake Shack will donate 25 percent of the purchase price of any order to Creative Art Works when the customer mentions “Creative Art Works” at the register.
For more information, visit www.creativeartworks.org.
Fanfarria y papas fritas
Shake Shack presenta nuevo mural
Batidos y brillo.
Jóvenes artistas han asumido un proyecto que seguramente dejará a todos muy satisfechos.
La ubicación en Harlem del popular colectivo de hamburguesas Shake Shack es el nuevo sitio de un colorido mural diseñado y creado por estudiantes locales.
El restaurante, que abrió sus puertas en enero, encargó a Creative Art Works (CAW) la realización de un mural que envuelve dos lados del restaurante, ubicado en la calle 125 y la Quinta avenida.
Fundado en 1986, el grupo patrocina programas de arte para jóvenes urbanos que incorporan enriquecimiento académico, desarrollo de la fuerza laboral y participación comunitaria.
Un equipo de jóvenes aprendices del programa de verano 2018 de Creative Art Work creó el mural.
El arte se inspiró en las imágenes y los sonidos de Harlem y su intención era reflejar la rica cultura del vecindario, tanto pasada como presente.
Es el cuarto mural que el grupo ha completado en la calle 125.
“Cuando la comunidad ve a los jóvenes unirse para crear algo de gran belleza, hay una transformación de mucha sinergia como parte del proceso de creación artística”, dijo la directora adjunta de CAW, Karen Jolicoeur. “Y luego tiendes a tener mucha buena voluntad sobre el producto final”.
La dedicación del mural tendrá lugar a las 4:30 p.m. el 23 de mayo, con postres de regalo.
Y también el 23 de mayo, Shake Shack donará el 25 por ciento del precio de compra de cualquier pedido a Creative Art Works cuando el cliente mencione “Creative Art Works” en la caja.
Para obtener más información visite www.creativeartworks.org.