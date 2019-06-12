UC Recap – June 3 – June 8

June 3 – June 8

When They See Us, the latest project from the paradigm-shifting director Ava DuVernay, is difficult to watch. In fact, in the first few minutes of watching the searing series, it is likely you will feel white-hot anger boiling up inside you and scorching tears will start streaming down your face uncontrollably. What you are witnessing is the retelling of a media-fueled legal lynching that took place just 30 years ago. 5 young boys of color, ranging in age from 14 to 16 years old, had their lives taken away from them for simply being persons of color and for being in the wrong place at the wrong time. When They See Us meticulously details the trials and tribulations of these young men who were labeled a “wolf pack” and deemed guilty way before they ever had their day in court. Check this important film out ASAP.

Dyckman is more than a street. It is an idea, a neighborhood and a way of life fighting to not disappear. Please read our piece by J. González Jr. paired with the beautiful photography of Cole Thompson.

Listen up people, the 2019 Uptown Arts Stroll is in full effect. The first Open Studios took place on Saturday, June 8 and it was simply amazing. Your last chance to take in Open Studios is Saturday, June 15. Local artists will open their professional or home studios and give visitors a glimpse into their creative process. It is imperative that we support our local artists.

A super big shout out to I Love My Hood is in order for their excellent Humans of the Hood series. Please click play above to check out one of their profiles of BX-based tattoo artist Natasha.

OMG, Taste of Uptown was amazing. Shout out to the Washington Heights BID for putting together this next-generation food extravaganza.

The 2019 Riverside Jam is now in the books. The word “epic” is overused but it is most-definitely apt in this case. Folks came from all over Washington Heights and beyond this past Saturday, June 8 to take part in the storied Riverside Jam and they were not disappointed. The More Fire DJs and the mighty I Love My Hood movement somehow made magic happen against all odds and for that Uptown should be thankful for. Our traditions still live.

Keep checking us out at www.uptowncollective.com.

Led Black

Editor-in-Chief

The Uptown Collective

The UC’s mission is to become “the” definitive, transformative and community-based force impacting the arts, culture, business and New York City’s overall perception of Upper Manhattan. Its objective is to reset, reboot and positively redefine Uptown’s artistic, political, cultural and business spheres via the online space as well the collective’s initiatives and functions.