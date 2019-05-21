UC Recap – May 13 – May 18

May 13 – May 18

The Uptown Collective is super proud to announce that from now until the end of the 2019 Uptown Arts Stroll, we will be taking over the social media platforms of the indispensable Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance (NoMAA). For those that don’t know, the Uptown Arts Stroll is an all-out celebration of the arts Uptown. Each year, the Uptown Arts Stroll features open studios, art exhibitions, concerts, literary events, and performances during the month of June, throughout Northern Manhattan from West 135th Street to West 220th Street. So make sure you follow them and remember to use the hashtag #UptownArtStroll. As an added incentive, the person that takes the best picture/video of the Uptown Arts Stroll will win a free night’s stay at The Edge Hotel. So remember use the #UptownArtStroll for your chance to win. You must follow @nomaanyc on IG to win. The 2019 Uptown Arts Stroll kicks off at the venerable United Palace on Tuesday, May 28 from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m. Make sure you are in the building, familia, this will be the biggest, most ambitious Uptown Arts Stroll yet.

The good folks at the Latinos Out Loud podcast celebrate their 100th episode with a star-studded affair recorded live at WNYC’s Greene Space. The crew takes a trip down memory lane and revisits their storied podcast run. The special guests are uptown superheroes, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Luis Miranda as well as the film unit director of Saturday Night Live, Oz Rodríguez.

The latest episode in I Love My Hood’s Humans of the Hood series features the homie Carlos S. Deschamps. Carlos is an incredible photographer and an awesome person.

Listen up people, the good folks at the Washington Heights BID have put together a sweet event for all of the Uptown foodies called A Taste of Uptown. Make sure you hit up La Casa Del Mofongo (546 West 207th Street) on June 8 for an Uptown food extravaganza featuring FREE food from a plethora of Uptown’s best restaurants. So mark your calendar, do what you got to do, but make sure you don’t miss A Taste of Uptown.

The Uptown Tweet of the Week goes to the incomparable Luis Miranda Jr. for succinctly pointing out the Trump induced madness that is inflicting huge swaths of this country.

Keep checking us out at www.uptowncollective.com.

Led Black

Editor-in-Chief

The Uptown Collective

