City reaches deal to boost pay for Pre-K teachers

More Pre-K pay.

A tentative deal to increase the salaries of early childhood educators working for community-based organizations (CBOs) has been announced by Mayor Bill de Blasio and City Council Speaker Corey Johnson.

Over the next three years, the deal will raise the salaries of hundreds of certified CBO Pre-K teachers to make them commensurate with those of their public school counterparts.

By 2021, instructor-teachers with bachelor’s degrees will earn $17,000 more per year and teachers with a master’s degree will earn $20,000. The deal is expected to affect just over 300 certified teachers who teach within community preschools.

The CBO educators and other advocates have pushed intensely in recent months to end the salary gap with public school teachers.

“We cannot have a system where certified teachers and community-based organizations start out earning thousands of dollars less than those doing the same job in public schools. It was not right, and today is setting the path to ensure that it doesn’t happen again,” said Johnson. “Today, we are finally closing that gap that has existed for far too long.”

Announced at a City Hall press conference on Tuesday, the deal was struck with District Council 37 and District Councils 1701 and will be voted on by union members in the coming weeks.

It comes three weeks after a handshake agreement by Johnson and De Blasio as the city budget was finalized to work with the unions to achieve pay parity.

De Blasio explained that as the city expanded its Pre-K and 3K for All Programs, it became a challenge to recruit and retain staff for CBO-based programs, as they often left for higher paying DOE jobs.

“And as this challenge grew, it became very clear we had to do something different. It was important to show our appreciation, our respect for the people to do the work, but it was profoundly necessary to ensure there were enough educators for our children,” he said.

The agreement also provides many union members with significant reductions in co-pays for health insurance.

“Inequity did not just exist in salary and I want to emphasize that. Health insurance is a very big deal, and our members were concerned about the changes that we’re done for health insurance,” said DC 37 President Henry Garrido.

Non-certified teachers and other support staff — including janitors, cooks, teacher’s aides and bookkeepers — will receive an $1,800 ratification bonus and a 2.75 percent raise in October 2021.

The agreement will cost the city $15 million, including $10 million coming from the city’s labor reserves and $5 million in new funding.

The deal does not include educators at charter schools and Head Start programs, nor does it provide salary parity for about 900 non-certified instructors and 3,000 support staffers within CBOs.

However, de Blasio said the agreement should serve as a template for eventually reducing the salary gap for other workers.

“Once this agreement is ratified, it will be the model, going forward, for certified early child education teachers across the board and… will be a difference-maker in all of our efforts to make sure the talent is there on a consistent basis,” de Blasio said.

“Early childhood education staff work hard every day at community-based organizations to educate and care for New York City children and deserve fair compensation for their work,” said United Neighborhood Houses Executive Director Susan Stamler in a statement. “We applaud today’s announcement that New York City will fund a path towards salary parity for teachers, staff, and directors at CBOs with their counterparts in public schools.”