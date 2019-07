Femme Funding

Capital is getting more creative.

Applications are open for NYC Women’s Fund for Media, Music and Theatre, as announced by the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) and New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA). Originally launched as the “Made in NY” Women’s Film, TV and Theatre Fund last year, the fund is a signature initiative by MOME that seeks to address the underrepresentation of all who identify as women in the entertainment industries.

The $5 million grant program launched last year and awarded a total of $1.5 million to 63 film, digital and theatre projects in the first round. This year, an additional $500,000 has been added to expand the fund to include music projects with a maximum grant of $20,000 each.

With the addition of music to the list of eligible categories, MOME is increasing its efforts to target gender inequity in male-dominated industries. One recent report from the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative found that from 2013-2019, only 10% of Grammy nominees were women, and from 2012-2018 only 22% of artists, 12% of songwriters and 2% of producers of 700 popular songs from the Hot 100 year-end Billboard Charts were female.

“New York City is home to the strongest creative talent in the world,” said MOME Commissioner Anne del Castillo. “We are proud to expand the NYC Women’s Fund to include female-identified songwriters, composers, engineers, and producers working in all genres of music. Supporting women creatives in media and entertainment diversifies our talent base and generates richer content.”

Eligible projects for music grants will include new EPs, albums, and videos for yet-to-be released works from all genres. Projects must have a significant female writing credit, producer credit, engineering credit, and/or musical lead. NYC-based producers, composers, engineers, solo musicians, ensemble bands, and orchestras that are not currently signed to a major label can apply. Applicants must also show evidence of a growing fan base and have played multiple live shows.

“We’re especially excited that the program has expanded to include a music category, which will give additional artists the opportunity to realize creative works,” added NYFA Executive Director Michael L. Royce in a statement.

In addition to music projects, film, theatre, and web productions are eligible for finishing funds in the following categories (amounts listed are the maximum potential grant):

Fiction Feature (running time of 60 minutes or more) – $50,000

Fiction Short (running time of 59 minutes or less) – $25,000

Fiction Webisode/Webseries (all forms) – $20,000

Documentary Feature (running time of 60 minutes or more) – $50,000

Documentary Webisodes/Webseries (all lengths and forms) – $25,000

Theatre Production – $50,000

Projects are eligible if they feature a strong female or female-identified perspective; and/or include a female or female-identified director; and/or include a meaningful female or female-identified producer credit; and/or include a meaningful female or female-identified writing credit; and/or include a female or female-identified protagonist(s).

All recipients must be New York City residents. Anyone can apply and be awarded a grant regardless of actual or perceived sex, gender, gender identity or gender expression, sexual orientation, age, religion, creed, partnership status, marital status, disability, race, color, national origin, alienage, citizenship status, military status, or any other class protected by city, state, or federal law.

Applications and eligibility requirements are available at nyfa.org/NYCWomensFund. Applications close on October 1, 2019 and recipients will be announced in March 2020.