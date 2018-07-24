COMMUNITY FORUM ON PROPOSED INWOOD REZONING

Representative Adriano Espaillat (NY-13) and Manhattan Borough President Gale A. Brewer will hold an Inwood Rezoning Community Forum on Wednesday, August 1st starting at 6:00 p.m. at the Washington Heights Academy located at 202 Sherman Avenue..

Earlier this year, Rep. Espaillat urged Mayor de Blasio to commit to creating 5,000 new units of affordable housing in Washington Heights and Inwood and reduce the rezoning catchment area to the Sherman Creek, east of the 10th Avenue neighborhood as a condition to supporting a rezoning of Inwood.

During the forum, officials will discuss and hear from residents on how the rezoning proposal immediately impacts them, area families, as well as the community. The event is open to all members of the public.

WHAT: Inwood Rezoning Community Forum

WHEN: Wednesday, August 1, 2018

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

WHERE: Washington Heights Academy

202 Sherman Avenue

New York, NY 10034

Please RSVP to RSVP.Espaillat@mail.house.gov.