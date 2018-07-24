- English
COMMUNITY FORUM ON PROPOSED INWOOD REZONING
Representative Adriano Espaillat (NY-13) and Manhattan Borough President Gale A. Brewer will hold an Inwood Rezoning Community Forum on Wednesday, August 1st starting at 6:00 p.m. at the Washington Heights Academy located at 202 Sherman Avenue..
Earlier this year, Rep. Espaillat urged Mayor de Blasio to commit to creating 5,000 new units of affordable housing in Washington Heights and Inwood and reduce the rezoning catchment area to the Sherman Creek, east of the 10th Avenue neighborhood as a condition to supporting a rezoning of Inwood.
During the forum, officials will discuss and hear from residents on how the rezoning proposal immediately impacts them, area families, as well as the community. The event is open to all members of the public.
WHAT: Inwood Rezoning Community Forum
WHEN: Wednesday, August 1, 2018
6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
WHERE: Washington Heights Academy
202 Sherman Avenue
New York, NY 10034
Please RSVP to RSVP.Espaillat@mail.house.gov.
FORO COMUNITARIO SOBRE PROPUESTA DE REZONIFICACIÓN DE INWOOD
El congresista Adriano Espaillat (NY-13) junto a la presidenta de Manhattan Gale A. Brewer realizarán un Foro Comunitario sobre la Rezonificación de Inwood el miércoles, 1 de agosto, a partir de las 6:00 p.m., en Washington Heights Academy, ubicada en el No. 202 de la avenida Sherman.
A principios de este año, el congresista Espaillat instó al alcalde de NYC, de Blasio, a comprometerse a crear 5,000 unidades nuevas de viviendas asequibles en Washington Heights e Inwood y reducir el área de rezonificación al Sherman Creek, al este del vecindario de la 10ma. avenida, como condición para apoyar una rezonificación en Inwood.
Durante el foro, los funcionarios hablarán y escucharán a los residentes sobre cómo la propuesta de rezonificación los impacta inmediatamente a ellos, a las familias del área, así como a la comunidad. Este evento está abierto al público.
Quiénes: Cong. Adriano Espaillat
Presidenta de Manhattan Gale A. Brewer
Qué: Foro Comunitario sobre Rezonificación de Inwood
Cuándo: Miércoles, 1 de agosto, 2018
6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Dónde: Washington Heights Academy
202 Sherman Avenue
New York, NY 10034
Por favor confirme su asistencia a RSVP.Espaillat@mail.house.gov.