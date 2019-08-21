Built on Beauty

Acacia hosts annual seniors’ conference

Photos by Adeet Deshmukh

There were manicures – and movement.

The Acacia Network recently hosted its annual Seniors Conference, which brings older residents from throughout the city to the New York Hilton.

“The Beauty in Aging” was the theme this year.

The event offered individual workshops from organizations such as the Hispanic Federation and American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) as well as from the Department for the Aging (DFTA), the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs, and the Department of Consumer Affairs.

Panels on crime prevention and Social Security were also featured, and beauty stations were organized for hairstyling and manicure sessions.

Additionally, the day-long event on August 16 capped off with Tai chi and Zumba.

“We make them feel comfortable,” said Angel Santini, Acacia’s Director of Special Projects. “This gives the seniors access to a lot of information all in one place.”

For more information, please visit acacianetwork.org.