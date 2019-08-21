- English
- Español
Built on Beauty
Acacia hosts annual seniors’ conference
Photos by Adeet Deshmukh
There were manicures – and movement.
The Acacia Network recently hosted its annual Seniors Conference, which brings older residents from throughout the city to the New York Hilton.
“The Beauty in Aging” was the theme this year.
The event offered individual workshops from organizations such as the Hispanic Federation and American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) as well as from the Department for the Aging (DFTA), the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs, and the Department of Consumer Affairs.
Panels on crime prevention and Social Security were also featured, and beauty stations were organized for hairstyling and manicure sessions.
Additionally, the day-long event on August 16 capped off with Tai chi and Zumba.
“We make them feel comfortable,” said Angel Santini, Acacia’s Director of Special Projects. “This gives the seniors access to a lot of information all in one place.”
For more information, please visit acacianetwork.org.
Más belleza
Acacia organiza conferencia anual sobre adultos mayores
Fotos por Adeet Deshmukh
Hubo manicuras y movimiento.
La Red Acacia recientemente organizó su Conferencia Anual de Adultos Mayores, que lleva a los residentes mayores de toda la ciudad al Hilton de Nueva York.
“La belleza del envejecimiento” fue el tema de este año.
El evento ofreció talleres individuales de organizaciones como la Federación Hispana y la Asociación Estadounidense de Personas Jubiladas (AARP, por sus siglas en inglés), así como del
Departamento para el Envejecimiento (DFTA, por sus siglas en inglés), la Oficina de Asuntos de Inmigrantes del alcalde y el Departamento de Asuntos del Consumidor.
También se presentaron mesas redondas sobre prevención del delito y Seguridad Social, y se organizaron estaciones de belleza para sesiones de peluquería y manicura.
Además, el evento de un día el 16 de agosto culminó con Tai chi y Zumba.
“Los hacemos sentir cómodos”, dijo Ángel Santini, director de Proyectos Especiales de Acacia. “Esto les da a los adultos mayores acceso a mucha información en un solo lugar”.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite acacianetwork.org.