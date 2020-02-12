- English
Celebrating Semidey
It was a milestone moment.
Esther Semidey, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and aunt, recently celebrated her 100th birthday among family and friends at a party complete with DJ and cake.
The celebration on February 7 was held at the Carter Burden/Leonard Covello Senior Center (Covello) in East Harlem.
Semidey, born in Puerto Rico, has been a resident of Harlem for 75 years and has been a Covello member for more than 20 years. She attended Yauco Commercial College and received her Diploma on Stenography and Typewriting. She has also received numerous Certificates of Achievement and Appreciation from the East Harlem Health Heart Program, the Theater Art Center Senior Fitness, the New York City Department for The Aging, among other groups.
William J. Dionne, Executive Director of the Carter Burden Network, said, “For more than two decades Esther has been a part of our Carter Burden Network family, a community of individuals connected by the programs we offer and time spent together.It is with great joy that we honor Esther [today].”
For more, please visit carterburdennetwork.org.
Celebrando a Semidey
Fue un momento histórico.
Esther Semidey, madre, abuela, bisabuela, hermana y tía, recientemente celebró su centenario entre familiares y amigos en una fiesta completa con DJ y pastel.
La celebración el 7 de febrero se llevó a cabo en el Centro para Adultos Mayores Carter Burden/Leonard Covello (Covello) en East Harlem.
Semidey, nacida en Puerto Rico, ha residido en Harlem durante 75 años y ha sido miembro de Covello durante más de 20 años. Asistió a Yauco Commercial College y recibió su Diploma en Estenografía y Mecanografía. También recibió numerosos Certificados de Logro y Apreciación del Programa de Salud del Corazón East Harlem, el Centro de Acondicionamiento Físico para Adultos Mayores Theatre Art, el Departamento de Envejecimiento de la ciudad de Nueva York, entre otros grupos.
William J. Dionne, director ejecutivo de la Red Carter Burden, dijo: “Durante más de dos décadas, Esther ha sido parte de nuestra familia de la Red Carter Burden, una comunidad de personas conectadas por los programas que ofrecemos y el tiempo que pasamos juntos. Es con gran alegría que honramos a Esther [hoy]”.
Para más información, por favor visite carterburdennetwork.org.