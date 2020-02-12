Celebrating Semidey

It was a ‎milestone moment.

Esther Semidey, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and aunt, recently celebrated her 100th birthday among family and friends at a party complete with DJ and cake.

The celebration on February 7 was held at the Carter Burden/Leonard Covello Senior Center (Covello) in East Harlem.

Semidey, born in Puerto Rico, has been a resident of Harlem for 75 years and has been a Covello member for more than 20 years. She attended Yauco Commercial College and received her Diploma on Stenography and Typewriting. She has also received numerous Certificates of Achievement and Appreciation from the East Harlem Health Heart Program, the Theater Art Center Senior Fitness, the New York City Department for The Aging, among other groups.

William J. Dionne, Executive Director of the Carter Burden Network, said, “For more than two decades Esther has been a part of our Carter Burden Network family, a community of individuals connected by the programs we offer and time spent together.It is with great joy that we honor Esther [today].”

‎For more, please visit carterburdennetwork.org.