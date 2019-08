MetroPlus appoints new Chief Medical Officer

There’s a new man at Metro.

MetroPlus Health Plan has announced the appointment of Sanjiv S. Shah, M.D. as its new Chief Medical Officer.

Owned by NYC Health + Hospitals, MetroPlus serves as the city’s public health option and has more than 500,000 members throughout the five boroughs.

“I am delighted to announce Dr. Shah’s appointment as Chief Medical Officer,” said MetroPlus Board Chair Sally Hernandez-Piñero in a statement. “We are confident Dr. Shah is the visionary leader we need to continue ensuring our members receive the excellent health services they deserve and continue to rank us among the top in quality and patient satisfaction.”

Shah has more than 20 years of experience as a physician leader, managed care executive, and an infectious disease specialist. He joins MetroPlus from the Mount Sinai Health System where he served as Medical Director. He also served as Chief Medical Officer at Fidelis Care and Deputy Chief Medical Officer and Associate Medical Director of HIV Services at MetroPlus.

“It is an honor to assume this role and, in close collaboration with NYC Health + Hospitals, be able to be of service to so many New Yorkers,” said Shah. “MetroPlus has been providing affordable, high quality health coverage to New Yorkers, regardless of their situation, since 1985. I am proud to support the plan’s mission of inclusive, person-centered, quality-driven care, and look forward to providing excellent access to medical care to our more than 500,000 members.”

Shah assumed his new role on August 12.

He has earned medical degrees from University of Nottingham School of Medicine in the UK and a Master of Public Health in Epidemiology from the Mailman School of Public Health at Columbia University.

MetroPlus Health Plan offers a variety of health insurance options, including Medicaid, Medicare, Child Health Plus, MetroPlus Gold for city employees and SHOP for small businesses. The health plan offers access to primary, specialty, pharmacy and other health care services, and provides members with special perks including up to $1,000 in gym reimbursement, a rewards points program to redeem for gifts, and services to address social determinants of health like housing and food insecurity.

For more information, go to www.metroplus.org.