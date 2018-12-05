- English
- Español
A gift, and taste, of home
Story and photos by Debralee Santos
As requested by many a reader, this article on the exquisite homemade drink known as coquito or ponche originally ran on Dec. 29th, 2010 and has proven a perennial favorite of the season. Enjoy!
If your preference in holiday drink does not involve a thick concoction poured out of a dusty round canister from the supermarket that your uncle waves under your nose at Christmas dinner, who can blame you?
But step into the next aisle of the same supermarket, where you can stock up on cans of evaporated, condensed and coconut milk, and you might be on your way to making an altogether new holiday drink, one likely to become a favorite.
Coquito, or ponche, is a traditional holiday drink, much like eggnog, that makes its annual appearance this time of year in many Caribbean Latin kitchens, in which amateur “mixologists” with expert hands prepare mammoth batches of the creamy, white elixir and distribute them widely as gifts, and on occasion, for sale. Many fortunate souls with a Puerto Rican or Dominican colleague in the workplace have been pleasantly surprised to find a bottle of the frothy stuff on their desks, awaiting dispensation.
And as is to be expected when there are so many variations, everyone has a recipe, their special, secret method or ingredient, that distinguishes their particular coquito as the very best. People will argue, loudly, about proper consistency, smooth finish, the right spices, the coconut quotient, and of course, the alcohol, usually rum.
María Magdalena Pichardo is one such expert on the topic, as she grew up, from a very early age, making ponche, as she calls it, with her extended family in Santiago, in the Dominican Republic.
“Como en equipo de hormiguitas, todos juntos, todos trabajando (Like an army of ants, all together, all working at once),” she laughs now in her own tidy and immaculate kitchen in New York, while her son Gael, just weeks from being celebrating his first birthday, peeks out from under the kitchen table. The lights of the nearby Christmas tree cast a golden glow on her home, which is richly adorned with just-so touches of garland and ribbon.
The holidays have always been a favorite time of year, even if a bit painful of late.
Magda, as she is affectionately called, has been in the city for the past three years with her husband Kelvin, and now their son. While a happy time for them, it has also been, admittedly, a sometimes-difficult transition. She pines openly for her large, extended family of eight siblings and parents, to whom she was exceptionally close, and for the kinds of joyous celebrations that involved the communal, large-scale production of ponche.
“Todo el mundo se envolvía, y por eso, uno lo disfrutaba de verdad (Everyone gets involved, and so you really enjoy it).”
No detail was too small. Once prepared and chilled, the rich drink was poured into decorative bottles, corked, and embellished with ribbon and cards, and then paired with galletitas, little sweet wafers, to be brought to neighbors and friends before Christmas Eve.
“Son tradiciones que son sembrados en ti, y se quedan contigo por toda la vida (These are traditions that are rooted in you, and that stay with you for the rest of your life),” she muses while Gael coos in her lap.
Determined to replicate some of that lifelong experience and ease her homesickness a bit, she made her family’s ponche her first year in the city for friends and family, hunting down the right ingredients, and special red bottles, all throughout the city and even online.
The gifts were distributed to wide acclaim, and the word of mouth was instant, with people asking where they could order more.
“Me sorprendió, pero a la gente le encanto (I was surprised, people loved it so),” she says.
She has not stopped making it since, with orders coming in early October, and not stopping until well past the New Year.
Magdalena, and her ponche, have arrived.
Recipe for El Ponche (o Coquito) de Magdalena
Serving: 2 full 750-ml bottles (equivalent to 2 bottles of wine)
Please note that this is a large liquid volume to prepare; depending on the size of your blender and pots, you might wish to make the recipe piecemeal, in smaller batches at a time.
Ingredients:
2 cans of whole evaporated milk (preferably Carnation brand)
1 can of condensed milk
1 can of coconut milk
6 egg yolks
3 large cinnamon sticks
1 teaspoon of ground nutmeg (or more, to taste)
2 full cups of rum (preferably Bacardi White)
4-5 pieces of sliced fresh ginger, large pieces
Directions:
Pour all milk and egg yolks into blender.
Pulse until well blended.
Pour into large pot and add cinnamon sticks and nutmeg.
Bring liquid to a simmer while constantly stirring, for about 15-20 minutes, until the consistency of the liquid has firmed up a bit, and resembles the consistency of eggnog.
Let cool on stovetop. Do not cover.
Once cooled, add rum.
Stir.
Add fresh ginger.
Refrigerate overnight, if possible.
The ponche is ready to serve, or be bottled – without ginger pieces.
Serve in glasses with a sprinkle of nutmeg as garnish, or in bottles as gifts.
For more information or ponche, contact magdala48@hotmail.com.
Un regalo, y el sabor de casa
Historia y fotos por Debralee Santos
Conforme a lo solicitado por más de un lector, este artículo sobre la exquisita bebida casera conocida como coquito o ponche, originalmente se presentó el 29 de diciembre de 2010 y ha demostrado ser uno de los favoritos de la temporada. ¡Disfrute!
Si su bebida navideña preferida no implica un brebaje espeso vertido de una polvorienta lata del supermercado que su tío ondea debajo de su nariz en la cena de Navidad, ¿quién lo puede culpar?
Entre al siguiente pasillo del mismo supermercado, donde se puede abastecer de latas de leche evaporada, condensada y de coco, y es posible que esté en camino de preparar una nueva bebida navideña, propensa a convertirse en una de las favoritas.
Coquito, o ponche, es una bebida tradicional navideña, al igual que el ponche de huevo, que hace su aparición anual en esta época del año en muchas cocinas latinas caribeñas, en las que los aficionados “cocteleros” con manos expertas preparan grandes tandas del cremoso elixir blanco y los distribuyen ampliamente como regalos, y, en ocasiones, los ponen en venta. Muchas almas afortunadas con un colega puertorriqueño o dominicano en el lugar de trabajo se han sorprendido gratamente al encontrar una botella de la cosa espumosa en sus escritorios, aguardando dispensación.
Y como es de esperar cuando hay tantas variaciones, todos tienen una receta, un método especial, o ingrediente secreta, que distingue su coquito en particular como el mejor. La gente va a discutir, en voz alta, sobre la consistencia adecuada, el acabado suave, las especias adecuadas, el cociente del coco, y por supuesto, el alcohol, normalmente ron.
María Magdalena Pichardo es una de esas expertas en el tema, ya que creció, desde una edad muy temprana, haciendo ponche, como ella lo llama, con su familia extendida en Santiago, en la República Dominicana.
“Como en equipo de hormiguitas, todos juntos, todos trabajando”, ella se ríe ahora en su propia cocina, ordenada e impecable, en Nueva York, mientras que su hijo Gael, a sólo semanas de la celebración de su primer cumpleaños, se asoma por debajo de la mesa de la cocina. Las luces del árbol de navidad cercano emiten un resplandor de oro en su casa, que está ricamente adornada con toques justos de guirnalda y cinta.
Las fiestas siempre han sido una época favorita del año, aunque un poco dolorosas en los últimos tiempos.
Magda, como la llaman cariñosamente, ha estado en la ciudad durante los tres últimos años con su marido Kelvin, y ahora su hijo. Aunque es un momento feliz para ellos, también ha sido, sin duda, una transición a veces difícil. Ella suspira abiertamente por su numerosa familia extendida de ocho hermanos y padres, con quienes era excepcionalmente cercana, y por el tipo de alegres celebraciones que involucran la comunal producción a gran escala de ponche.
“Todo el mundo se envolvía, y por eso, uno lo disfrutaba de verdad”.
Ningún detalle era demasiado pequeño. Una vez preparada y enfriada, la rica bebida se vierte en botellas decorativas, se tapan con corcho, se adornan con cinta y tarjetas, y luego se combinan con galletitas, pequeñas obleas dulces, para ser llevadas a los vecinos y amigos antes de la víspera de Navidad.
“Son tradiciones que son sembradas en ti, y se quedan contigo por toda la vida”, reflexiona mientras arrulla a Gael en el regazo.
Decidida a replicar parte de esa experiencia de toda la vida y aliviar su nostalgia un poco, hizo el ponche familiar en su primer año en la ciudad para los amigos y la familia, buscó los ingredientes correctos y las botellas rojas especiales por toda la ciudad, incluso en línea.
Los regalos fueron distribuidos con gran éxito, y el boca a boca fue instantáneo, con la gente preguntando dónde podían ordenar más.
“Me sorprendió, a la gente le encantó”, explica.
Ella no ha dejado de hacerlo desde entonces, con órdenes llegando a principios de octubre que no se detienen hasta bien pasado el Año Nuevo.
Magdalena, y su ponche, han llegado.
Receta para El Ponche (o Coquito) de Magdalena
Porción: 2 botellas de 750 ml completas (equivalentes a 2 botellas de vino)
Tenga en cuenta que este es un gran volumen de líquido para preparar, dependiendo del tamaño de su licuadora y ollas, es posible que desee hacer la receta por partes, en pequeños lotes cada vez.
Ingredientes:
2 latas de leche evaporada entera (de preferencia marca Carnation)
1 lata de leche condensada
1 lata de leche de coco
6 yemas de huevo
3 palitos grandes de canela
1 cucharadita de nuez moscada en polvo (o más, al gusto)
2 tazas llenas de ron (preferentemente Bacardi Blanco)
4-5 pedazos de jengibre fresco en rodajas, trozos grandes
Instrucciones:
Vierta toda la leche y las yemas de huevo en la licuadora.
Pulse hasta que estén bien mezclados.
Vierta en una olla grande y agregue canela y nuez moscada.
Lleve el líquido a ebullición, agitando constantemente durante unos 15-20 minutos, hasta que la consistencia del líquido se haya fortalecido un poco y se asemeje a la consistencia de la yema.
Deje enfriar sobre la estufa. No cubra.
Una vez frío, añada el ron.
Revuelva.
Agregue el jengibre fresco.
Refrigere, si es posible, durante la noche.
El ponche está listo para servirse o ser embotellado – sin piezas de jengibre.
Sirva en copas con una pizca de nuez moscada como adorno o en botellas como regalos.
Para más información, contacte a magdala48@hotmail.com.