A gift, and taste, of home

Story and photos by Debralee Santos

As requested by many a reader, this article on the exquisite homemade drink known as coquito or ponche originally ran on Dec. 29th, 2010 and has proven a perennial favorite of the season. Enjoy!

If your preference in holiday drink does not involve a thick concoction poured out of a dusty round canister from the supermarket that your uncle waves under your nose at Christmas dinner, who can blame you?

But step into the next aisle of the same supermarket, where you can stock up on cans of evaporated, condensed and coconut milk, and you might be on your way to making an altogether new holiday drink, one likely to become a favorite.

Coquito, or ponche, is a traditional holiday drink, much like eggnog, that makes its annual appearance this time of year in many Caribbean Latin kitchens, in which amateur “mixologists” with expert hands prepare mammoth batches of the creamy, white elixir and distribute them widely as gifts, and on occasion, for sale. Many fortunate souls with a Puerto Rican or Dominican colleague in the workplace have been pleasantly surprised to find a bottle of the frothy stuff on their desks, awaiting dispensation.

And as is to be expected when there are so many variations, everyone has a recipe, their special, secret method or ingredient, that distinguishes their particular coquito as the very best. People will argue, loudly, about proper consistency, smooth finish, the right spices, the coconut quotient, and of course, the alcohol, usually rum.

María Magdalena Pichardo is one such expert on the topic, as she grew up, from a very early age, making ponche, as she calls it, with her extended family in Santiago, in the Dominican Republic.

“Como en equipo de hormiguitas, todos juntos, todos trabajando (Like an army of ants, all together, all working at once),” she laughs now in her own tidy and immaculate kitchen in New York, while her son Gael, just weeks from being celebrating his first birthday, peeks out from under the kitchen table. The lights of the nearby Christmas tree cast a golden glow on her home, which is richly adorned with just-so touches of garland and ribbon.

The holidays have always been a favorite time of year, even if a bit painful of late.

Magda, as she is affectionately called, has been in the city for the past three years with her husband Kelvin, and now their son. While a happy time for them, it has also been, admittedly, a sometimes-difficult transition. She pines openly for her large, extended family of eight siblings and parents, to whom she was exceptionally close, and for the kinds of joyous celebrations that involved the communal, large-scale production of ponche.

“Todo el mundo se envolvía, y por eso, uno lo disfrutaba de verdad (Everyone gets involved, and so you really enjoy it).”

No detail was too small. Once prepared and chilled, the rich drink was poured into decorative bottles, corked, and embellished with ribbon and cards, and then paired with galletitas, little sweet wafers, to be brought to neighbors and friends before Christmas Eve.

“Son tradiciones que son sembrados en ti, y se quedan contigo por toda la vida (These are traditions that are rooted in you, and that stay with you for the rest of your life),” she muses while Gael coos in her lap.

Determined to replicate some of that lifelong experience and ease her homesickness a bit, she made her family’s ponche her first year in the city for friends and family, hunting down the right ingredients, and special red bottles, all throughout the city and even online.

The gifts were distributed to wide acclaim, and the word of mouth was instant, with people asking where they could order more.

“Me sorprendió, pero a la gente le encanto (I was surprised, people loved it so),” she says.

She has not stopped making it since, with orders coming in early October, and not stopping until well past the New Year.

Magdalena, and her ponche, have arrived.

Recipe for El Ponche (o Coquito) de Magdalena

Serving: 2 full 750-ml bottles (equivalent to 2 bottles of wine)

Please note that this is a large liquid volume to prepare; depending on the size of your blender and pots, you might wish to make the recipe piecemeal, in smaller batches at a time.

Ingredients:

2 cans of whole evaporated milk (preferably Carnation brand)

1 can of condensed milk

1 can of coconut milk

6 egg yolks

3 large cinnamon sticks

1 teaspoon of ground nutmeg (or more, to taste)

2 full cups of rum (preferably Bacardi White)

4-5 pieces of sliced fresh ginger, large pieces

Directions:

Pour all milk and egg yolks into blender.

Pulse until well blended.

Pour into large pot and add cinnamon sticks and nutmeg.

Bring liquid to a simmer while constantly stirring, for about 15-20 minutes, until the consistency of the liquid has firmed up a bit, and resembles the consistency of eggnog.

Let cool on stovetop. Do not cover.

Once cooled, add rum.

Stir.

Add fresh ginger.

Refrigerate overnight, if possible.

The ponche is ready to serve, or be bottled – without ginger pieces.

Serve in glasses with a sprinkle of nutmeg as garnish, or in bottles as gifts.

For more information or ponche, contact magdala48@hotmail.com.