Pain and Progress

Vaccines present new challenges

By Sherry Mazzocchi

Robert Fullilove comes from a family of doctors. His grandfather practiced medicine in the Mississippi Delta. But even though he was a doctor, he couldn’t save his own wife from succumbing to influenza during the 1918 pandemic.

At 77, Fullilove sees the long arc of history coming back around.

A professor of Sociomedical Sciences at Columbia University Medical Center and Associate Dean of Community and Minority Affairs at the Mailman School of Public Health, Fullilove said the newly available vaccines can prevent deaths from Covid-19. But rampant misinformation and an unfortunate history of the treatment of people of color might prevent those who need it most from getting vaccinated.

Speaking at a December 21st virtual town hall hosted by Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, Fullilove and other public health experts discussed the new vaccines. The two newly approved vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna have shipped and thousands of front line health care workers in New York City and the state have received the first doses.

Fullilove called the new vaccines “science at its best.” As part of a panel created by the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, he was part of a group who represented minority communities and people over 65.

“We spent months reviewing the protocols,” he said. He made sure that the trials included “people who looked like me” and questioned how the data was analyzed. “At the end, we were convinced that what had been produced was something that was not only a pinnacle of modern science. It was something that was actually in a position to help save our communities.”

Brewer said many people have contacted her office with questions about the safety of the vaccines. Many ask if they could possibly even get COVID-19 from the vaccines.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are mRNA vaccines. These vaccines do not contain COVID-19, nor can anyone get Coronavirus from the vaccine. Instead, mRNA vaccines instruct the body’s cells to make a harmless piece of the “spike protein” that is found on the virus. According to the Centers For Disease Control’s website, once this protein is inside the cell, the body’s immune system recognizes that it must create a defense system to fight off the foreign invader. The vaccine boosts immunity to COVID-19 without exposing recipients to the actual virus.

Wafaa El-Sadr, Professor of Epidemiology and Medicine and Director of the Global Health Initiative at the Mailman School of Public Health, said mRNA vaccines do not alter the body’s DNA. “The mRNA degrades and does not enter the DNA,” she said. “And that’s reassuring because people have been concerned about the effect of causing sterility or affecting fertility or anything like this.”

While this is the first widespread public use of mRNA vaccines, they have been tested for decades, and, according to the CDC, have been used for other diseases, including Zika, influenza and rabies. Researchers also use mRNA to trigger the immune system’s response to specific cancer cells.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are given in two doses. The Pfizer vaccine’s booster shot should be given three weeks after the first dose. Moderna’s second dose is given four weeks later. Dr. Jeanne Carey, Chief Medical Officer of Ryan Health, said that the vaccine will soon be available at their seven centers, including their newest Washington Heights location. “We welcome any patients who come through our doors, regardless of their ability to pay, regardless of whether they have insurance and regardless of their immigration status,” she said.

Community Board 10 Chair Cicely Harris said that there is still a great deal of distrust over the vaccine in communities of color. Some people have voiced fears of getting bootleg versions of the vaccine, or that they might be used as guinea pigs for testing purposes.

But El-Sadr said that there is a massive effort underway to secure the custody and transfer of the vaccines. “It’s very important and it’s being done because of how precious these vaccine doses are, and at the same time because of the risk of diversion of the vaccine, or bootlegging. So there’s a huge effort in ensuring that there’s a secure transfer at every step of the way.”

The security measures, which include cyber security efforts, surrounding the doses are highly monitored, according to Dr. Donna Lynne, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Columbia University Irving Medical Center. As the vaccines are administered to hospital personnel, there are no names on any of the dosages. “The people administering the vaccine wouldn’t know somebody’s race, origin or anything else,” she said. “There’s no question on the integrity of how the doses are being both titrated as well as administered.”

Yet conspiracy theories about vaccines abound. Fullilove said spurious and contradicting theories say the vaccines may not be good, and instead may actually be created to do harm or even that COVID-19 is not real and the vaccines are just a way for drug companies to make money.

“The irony of history is that I’m old enough and have lived long enough to actually see the pendulum swing the other way,” Fullilove said. “Now we’re in a situation where something that can actually preserve our health and do the job of making sure that our community is safe is now going to be available. But that promise is poisoned by a variety of factors, not least of which are conspiracy theories.”

Because mistrust has been sown so deeply in the community, he said people may avoid taking something that could actually save their lives.

“I think fundamentally, given the fact that the pandemic is starting to get worse, not better, this is the moment when we need to protect ourselves, our families.”

“We need to protect the community,” said Fullilove. “I don’t know that we have a choice. This is something that we should do.”