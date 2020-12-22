- English
- Español
Pain and Progress
Vaccines present new challenges
By Sherry Mazzocchi
Robert Fullilove comes from a family of doctors. His grandfather practiced medicine in the Mississippi Delta. But even though he was a doctor, he couldn’t save his own wife from succumbing to influenza during the 1918 pandemic.
At 77, Fullilove sees the long arc of history coming back around.
A professor of Sociomedical Sciences at Columbia University Medical Center and Associate Dean of Community and Minority Affairs at the Mailman School of Public Health, Fullilove said the newly available vaccines can prevent deaths from Covid-19. But rampant misinformation and an unfortunate history of the treatment of people of color might prevent those who need it most from getting vaccinated.
Speaking at a December 21st virtual town hall hosted by Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, Fullilove and other public health experts discussed the new vaccines. The two newly approved vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna have shipped and thousands of front line health care workers in New York City and the state have received the first doses.
Fullilove called the new vaccines “science at its best.” As part of a panel created by the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, he was part of a group who represented minority communities and people over 65.
“We spent months reviewing the protocols,” he said. He made sure that the trials included “people who looked like me” and questioned how the data was analyzed. “At the end, we were convinced that what had been produced was something that was not only a pinnacle of modern science. It was something that was actually in a position to help save our communities.”
Brewer said many people have contacted her office with questions about the safety of the vaccines. Many ask if they could possibly even get COVID-19 from the vaccines.
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are mRNA vaccines. These vaccines do not contain COVID-19, nor can anyone get Coronavirus from the vaccine. Instead, mRNA vaccines instruct the body’s cells to make a harmless piece of the “spike protein” that is found on the virus. According to the Centers For Disease Control’s website, once this protein is inside the cell, the body’s immune system recognizes that it must create a defense system to fight off the foreign invader. The vaccine boosts immunity to COVID-19 without exposing recipients to the actual virus.
Wafaa El-Sadr, Professor of Epidemiology and Medicine and Director of the Global Health Initiative at the Mailman School of Public Health, said mRNA vaccines do not alter the body’s DNA. “The mRNA degrades and does not enter the DNA,” she said. “And that’s reassuring because people have been concerned about the effect of causing sterility or affecting fertility or anything like this.”
While this is the first widespread public use of mRNA vaccines, they have been tested for decades, and, according to the CDC, have been used for other diseases, including Zika, influenza and rabies. Researchers also use mRNA to trigger the immune system’s response to specific cancer cells.
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are given in two doses. The Pfizer vaccine’s booster shot should be given three weeks after the first dose. Moderna’s second dose is given four weeks later. Dr. Jeanne Carey, Chief Medical Officer of Ryan Health, said that the vaccine will soon be available at their seven centers, including their newest Washington Heights location. “We welcome any patients who come through our doors, regardless of their ability to pay, regardless of whether they have insurance and regardless of their immigration status,” she said.
Community Board 10 Chair Cicely Harris said that there is still a great deal of distrust over the vaccine in communities of color. Some people have voiced fears of getting bootleg versions of the vaccine, or that they might be used as guinea pigs for testing purposes.
But El-Sadr said that there is a massive effort underway to secure the custody and transfer of the vaccines. “It’s very important and it’s being done because of how precious these vaccine doses are, and at the same time because of the risk of diversion of the vaccine, or bootlegging. So there’s a huge effort in ensuring that there’s a secure transfer at every step of the way.”
The security measures, which include cyber security efforts, surrounding the doses are highly monitored, according to Dr. Donna Lynne, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Columbia University Irving Medical Center. As the vaccines are administered to hospital personnel, there are no names on any of the dosages. “The people administering the vaccine wouldn’t know somebody’s race, origin or anything else,” she said. “There’s no question on the integrity of how the doses are being both titrated as well as administered.”
Yet conspiracy theories about vaccines abound. Fullilove said spurious and contradicting theories say the vaccines may not be good, and instead may actually be created to do harm or even that COVID-19 is not real and the vaccines are just a way for drug companies to make money.
“The irony of history is that I’m old enough and have lived long enough to actually see the pendulum swing the other way,” Fullilove said. “Now we’re in a situation where something that can actually preserve our health and do the job of making sure that our community is safe is now going to be available. But that promise is poisoned by a variety of factors, not least of which are conspiracy theories.”
Because mistrust has been sown so deeply in the community, he said people may avoid taking something that could actually save their lives.
“I think fundamentally, given the fact that the pandemic is starting to get worse, not better, this is the moment when we need to protect ourselves, our families.”
“We need to protect the community,” said Fullilove. “I don’t know that we have a choice. This is something that we should do.”
Dolor y progreso
Las vacunas presentan nuevos desafíos
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
Robert Fullilove proviene de una familia de médicos. Su abuelo ejercía la medicina en el delta del Mississippi. Pero a pesar de que era médico, no pudo salvar a su propia esposa de sucumbir a la influenza durante la pandemia de 1918.
A los 77 años, Fullilove ve cómo el largo arco de la historia regresa.
Fullilove, profesor de Ciencias Sociomédicas en el Centro Médico de la Universidad Columbia y decano asociado de Asuntos Comunitarios y Minoritarios en la Escuela de Salud Pública Mailman, dijo que las vacunas recientemente disponibles pueden prevenir muertes por Covid-19. Pero la desinformación desenfrenada y un historial desafortunado del tratamiento de las personas de color podrían impedir que quienes más lo necesitan, se vacunen.
Hablando en un ayuntamiento virtual el 21 de diciembre organizado por la presidenta del condado de Manhattan, Gale Brewer; Fullilove y otros expertos en salud pública discutieron las nuevas vacunas. Las dos vacunas de Pfizer y Moderna, recientemente aprobadas, han sido enviadas, y miles de trabajadores de atención médica de primera línea en la ciudad de Nueva York y el estado han recibido las primeras dosis.
Fullilove llamó a las nuevas vacunas “ciencia en su máxima expresión”. Como parte de un panel creado por los Institutos Nacionales de Alergias y Enfermedades Infecciosas, formó parte de un grupo que representa a comunidades minoritarias y personas mayores de 65 años.
“Pasamos meses revisando los protocolos”, dijo. Se aseguró de que los ensayos incluyesen a “personas parecidas a mí” y cuestionó cómo se analizaron los datos. “Al final, estábamos convencidos de que lo que se había producido era algo que no solo era un pináculo de la ciencia moderna. Era algo que estaba en condiciones de ayudar a salvar nuestras comunidades”.
Brewer dijo que muchas personas se han puesto en contacto con su oficina con preguntas sobre la seguridad de las vacunas. Muchos preguntan si podrían incluso contraer COVID-19 por vacunarse.
Tanto las vacunas Pfizer como Moderna son vacunas de ARNm. Estas vacunas no contienen COVID-19, ni nadie puede contraer el coronavirus por la vacuna. En cambio, las vacunas de ARNm instruyen a las células del cuerpo para que produzcan una parte inofensiva de la “proteína de pico” que se encuentra en el virus. Según el sitio web de los Centros para el Control de Enfermedades, una vez que esta proteína está dentro de la célula, el sistema inmunológico del cuerpo reconoce que debe crear un sistema de defensa para combatir al invasor extraño. La vacuna aumenta la inmunidad al COVID-19 sin exponer a los receptores al virus real.
Wafaa El-Sadr, profesor de epidemiología y medicina y director de la Iniciativa de Salud Global en la Escuela de Salud Pública Mailman, dijo que las vacunas de ARNm no alteran el ADN del cuerpo. “El ARNm se degrada y no ingresa al ADN”, explicó. “Y eso es reconfortante porque la gente ha estado preocupada por el efecto de causar esterilidad o afectar la fertilidad o algo por el estilo”.
Si bien este es el primer uso público generalizado de las vacunas de ARNm, estas han sido probadas durante décadas y, según los CDC, se han utilizado para otras enfermedades, como el Zika, la influenza y la rabia. Los investigadores también usan ARNm para desencadenar la respuesta del sistema inmunológico a células cancerosas específicas.
Tanto la vacuna de Pfizer como la de Moderna se administran en dos dosis. La vacuna de refuerzo de Pfizer debe aplicarse tres semanas después de la primera dosis. La segunda dosis de Moderna se administra cuatro semanas después. La Dra. Jeanne Carey, directora médica de Ryan Health, dijo que la vacuna pronto estará disponible en sus siete centros, incluida la ubicación más nueva de Washington Heights. “Damos la bienvenida a cualquier paciente que pase por nuestras puertas, sin importar su capacidad de pago, sin importar si tienen seguro o sin importar su estatus migratorio”, dijo.
La presidenta de la Junta Comunitaria 10, Cicely Harris, dijo que aún existe una gran desconfianza sobre la vacuna en las comunidades de color. Algunas personas han expresado su temor de recibir versiones de contrabando de la vacuna, o de que puedan ser usados como conejillos de indias con fines de prueba.
Pero El-Sadr dijo que se está realizando un esfuerzo masivo para asegurar la custodia y transferencia de las vacunas. “Es muy importante y se está haciendo por lo valiosas que son estas dosis de vacuna, y al mismo tiempo por el riesgo de desvío de la vacuna o contrabando. Por lo tanto, hay un gran esfuerzo para garantizar que haya una transferencia segura en cada paso del camino “.
Las medidas de seguridad, que incluyen esfuerzos de seguridad cibernética, que rodean las dosis son altamente monitoreadas, según la Dra. Donna Lynne, vicepresidenta senior y directora de Operaciones del Centro Médico Irving de la Universidad Columbia. Como las vacunas se administran al personal del hospital, no hay nombres en ninguna de las dosis. “Las personas que administran la vacuna no sabrían la raza, el origen o cualquier otra cosa”, dijo. “No hay duda sobre la integridad de cómo se valoran y se administran las dosis”.
Sin embargo, abundan las teorías de la conspiración sobre las vacunas. Fullilove dijo que las teorías falsas y contradictorias dicen que las vacunas pueden no ser buenas y, en cambio, pueden ser creadas para hacer daño o incluso que la COVID-19 no es real y que las vacunas son solo una forma de que las compañías farmacéuticas ganen dinero.
“La ironía de la historia es que tengo la edad suficiente y he vivido lo suficiente como para ver el péndulo oscilar hacia el otro lado”, dijo Fullilove. “Estamos en una situación en la que algo que realmente puede preservar nuestra salud y asegurar que nuestra comunidad esté a salvo, ahora estará disponible. Pero esa promesa está envenenada por una variedad de factores, entre los que se encuentran las teorías de la conspiración”.
Debido a que la desconfianza ha sido sembrada tan profundamente en la comunidad, dijo que las personas pueden evitar tomar algo que realmente podría salvarles la vida.