Planting in the pandemic

By Gregg McQueen

No soil, no problem.

Hydroponic growing systems use a mineral-based solution to nourish plants.

Because no soil is needed, the kits are ideal for use in smaller space and urban environments. They also served as an ideal opportunity to bring science home for students working through the pandemic.

NY Sun Works, a nonprofit organization which builds science labs in New York City classrooms and created hydroponic gardens at schools in underserved neighborhoods, sent more than 7,000 home STEM Kits to public school students this fall.

“The kits are absolutely a response to the pandemic,” said NY Sun Works Executive Director Manuela Zamora. “We teach science through hands-on, project-based learning. Being able to continue that during this time is essential.”

The hydroponic kits include a collection of seeds so students can grow and study their own edible plants.

“The best way for them to learn something is by doing it,” said Rachelle Marzola, a teacher at P.S. 48 in Washington Heights. “But there’s an emotional response to these kits as well. This can be a family project that engages more than just the student. It can also be therapeutic to care for something that is fragile and alive.”

For several years, P.S. 48 has used hydroponic labs inside its building at 4360 Broadway and maintains an outdoor garden on school property. Students in third through fifth grade are now using the take-home kits, which are tied to grade-specific science lessons that focus on observation, data collection and other critical STEM skills.

“The students are able to learn about the seed through its life cycle, about biological systems and the human impact on the environment,” Marzola said. “They have charts to track growth over time.”

Included in the kits are seeds for kale, swiss chard, calendula, basil, and beans.

“Students are super excited. In any of our lessons, they mostly want to talk about the hydroponics kit,” she said.

Kit-related science lessons are developed by NY Sun Works and incorporated in a school’s curriculum.

When the COVID-19 pandemic started, the nonprofit reconfigured its science lessons to make them suitable for remote learning and developed dozens of videos with experiments that students can conduct at home.

“The pandemic put our core response to education in crisis,” Zamora said. “The first step was to redesign our lessons so they could be taught virtually. We did a series of videos showing kids how to do things. We felt we really needed to produce something they can do at home.”

Currently, NY Sun Works runs 129 science labs at city schools and has reached 40,000 students with its lessons since its founding in 2004.

A study in 2016 showed that elementary school students who receive the NY Sun Works curriculum tended to score higher on the state’s science achievement for fourth graders.

Zamora said the home science kits help students by providing them with a daily routine and the chance to collaborate and share their findings with classmates.

“We also see that it has an impact on their family ‒ they’re talking about the project and asking questions,” she said.

“I am really excited about the home hydroponic system because I think it’s really cool how you could grow plants without soil. It’s really interesting to me,” said Tasniha, at fifth grader at P.S. 171 in the Bronx.

During the pandemic, NY Sun Works partnered with the office of Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer to donate greens grown in classroom hydroponic gardens to school families and local food pantries.

The staff at P.S. 48 intends to hand out fresh greens and herbs from its gardens to families in need, Marzola said. “Eventually, we want to have cooking events where kids can utilize food from the labs,” she added.

Zamora pointed out that the home kits are also providing direct access to fresh greens for families who might otherwise have difficulty accessing produce.

“We need to start thinking differently about where our food comes from,” Zamora said. “The kids are growing their own healthy food and they eat what they are growing. They are very proud of it.”

For more information, please visit nysunworks.org.