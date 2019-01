No Fair

Critics demand answers on Fair Fares roll-out

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Where’s the plan?

The city is dragging its feet on promoting the launch of the Fair Fares program – which would provide discounted monthly and weekly MetroCards to New Yorkers living below the poverty level, according to City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez and transit advocates.

The program is scheduled to go into effect on January 1st, but the city has yet to even reveal how New Yorkers can sign up.

At a press conference on Fri., Dec. 28 on West 181st Street, Rodríguez said the city has not done enough to make city residents – 800,000 of whom would be eligible for the program – aware of the discounts.

“It is so sad that as a city we have not been able to hear the information, that the working class does not have the information already,” he said.

“To have access to a half-price MetroCard will make such a difference to a struggling New Yorker so they can look for a job, go to the doctor, take their children to a cultural institution, to go and enjoy our city,” added Rodríguez, who also serves as the City Council’s Transportation Chair.

In June, the City Council and Mayor Bill de Blasio reached an agreement that allocated $106 million to fund the discounted cards.

“That is the city we are all at work building — one where everyone is respected and everyone is honored,” de Blasio said at the time. “And that’s what’s being achieved here today with this huge step forward for Fair Fares.”

The City Council funded the Fair Fares program through June 2019. New Yorkers below the poverty line will be able to purchase monthly and weekly MetroCards, which currently cost $121 and $59.50 respectively, at a 50 percent discount. The Council funding would pay the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) for the difference in revenue.

But, despite the fanfare in June, there has no visible campaign or concerted effort to alert transit riders to the new program – and there are no clear details on how to sign up if eligible.

No Fair Fares information appears on the MTA website, and repeated press inquiries to the Mayor’s office went unanswered.

Subway riders expressed surprise at the lack of publicity for the program.

“I haven’t heard anything about it,” said one rider. “I didn’t even know the city was doing this.”

“It wouldn’t be hard for them to promote,” another commuter added. “The MTA put ups posters in the subway to advertise service chances and things like that. Why can’t they do the same for this?”

The campaign for Fair Fares began in earnest in 2016 with the release of a report by Community Service Society (CSS), which indicated that one in four New Yorkers had trouble affording MetroCards.

Santa Soriano, President of CSS, said her group has partnered with Riders Alliance and other grassroots organizations to get the word out about Fair Fares.

“One of the things that the Mayor said when we finally got funding for the [discounted] MetroCard was, this is going to make New York City the fairest city in America, because now we are supporting the low-income families in the city,” said Soriano. “We still do not have a plan or a timetable on where people will be able to apply for a MetroCard at half the price.”

“We are telling the Mayor that, compared to Universal Pre-K and paid sick days, we do not see the same campaign, the same outreach to poor people to let them know how they’re going to apply for the MetroCard, and that is a serious concern,” she stated.

However, during a weekly radio appearance in late December, de Blasio assured New Yorkers that the city would ramp up promotion for Fair Fares, but has been wrestling with logistics for rolling out the program.

“ It’s something that’s never been done on this scale before,” de Blasio said.

“But that work has gone on over these six months, and starting next month, we are going to roll this out in a very big way,” he continued. “Don’t worry, the word will spread quickly, I assure you. When people understand that they can get half-price MetroCard because of their income level, people will hear it – you know, if you build it they will come.”

Though de Blasio did not provide specifics on enrollment, he said the city will publicize Fair Fares “intensely” through posters on buses, subways, bus shelters, and social media.

Critics contend a more aggressive – and faster – approach is needed.

“People need to be getting emails, we need to be putting ads on radio and TV, we need to put men and women in the street, letting New Yorkers know,” Rodríguez said. “By now, people should know how they will qualify, where they should go to get the 50 percent discount.”

For more information, please visit Community Service Society at cssny.org/fairfares.