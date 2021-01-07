Four-alarm fire rips through Inwood building

By Emily Nadal

Photos: Cristóbal Vivar

An Inwood building was rattled by a 4-alarm fire at 74 Post Avenue Tuesday evening.

The blaze, which began at 7 p.m. and was brought under control by 11 p.m., devastated nearly half of the building. It destroyed the roof and many of the apartments on the top floors of the six-story residential building, effectively displacing approximately a dozen families.

Over 135 firefighters battled the massive fire; two were injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Pastor Abel Rosario has been a resident of the Inwood building for 41 years.

“Everything was damaged,” said Rosario of his third-floor apartment while standing on the sidewalk on Wednesday afternoon. “The roof, the floor, everything.”

Rosario had the help of fellow church members at La Iglesia Adventista del Séptimo Dia as he joined other tenants removing what remained of their belongings. Vans, trucks and cars lined the surrounding blocks to transport residents who were evacuated.

Danisa German has lived on the first floor of the building for the past six years. “There was a lot of moisture. A lot of water. The ceiling caved in and ruined the paint,” she said of the damage to her apartment. “A disaster.”

The evacuated residents had little time to figure out plans, seeking shelter with friends and family members. Members of the Red Cross were also on hand to offer short-term lodging options.

Some of the apartments were too badly damaged to reenter on Wednesday, leaving exhausted dwellers with only the clothes on their backs until at least Thursday. Residents who have been allowed to stay in the building that was deemed habitable had to deal with not having heat during the cold temperatures.

State Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa, who grew up on the same street, spoke with residents and helped direct those in need to Office of Emergency Management (OEM) and Red Cross representatives to assist people with shelter and necessities.

“We’re working right now with the tenants to make sure that everyone has a place where they can be,” said De La Rosa. “They’ll definitely be housed at a hotel, at least for the immediate future.”

OEM representatives were working on assessing the damage but no immediate timeline for how long repairs will take – and when impacted residents might be allowed to return to their homes – was provided.

“Some of the work can take a few weeks to a few months,” said an OEM spokesperson.

FDNY confirmed that the fire was “accidental, electrical, hardwiring” and though there was a smoke alarm present, it was not activated.

No fatalities resulted from the fire.

All impacted residents of 74 Post Avenue are urged to contact the Red Cross at 800.RED.CROSS (800.733.2767) for assistance with housing, supplies and other care.