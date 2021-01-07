- English
Four-alarm fire rips through Inwood building
By Emily Nadal
Photos: Cristóbal Vivar
An Inwood building was rattled by a 4-alarm fire at 74 Post Avenue Tuesday evening.
The blaze, which began at 7 p.m. and was brought under control by 11 p.m., devastated nearly half of the building. It destroyed the roof and many of the apartments on the top floors of the six-story residential building, effectively displacing approximately a dozen families.
Over 135 firefighters battled the massive fire; two were injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.
Pastor Abel Rosario has been a resident of the Inwood building for 41 years.
“Everything was damaged,” said Rosario of his third-floor apartment while standing on the sidewalk on Wednesday afternoon. “The roof, the floor, everything.”
Rosario had the help of fellow church members at La Iglesia Adventista del Séptimo Dia as he joined other tenants removing what remained of their belongings. Vans, trucks and cars lined the surrounding blocks to transport residents who were evacuated.
Danisa German has lived on the first floor of the building for the past six years. “There was a lot of moisture. A lot of water. The ceiling caved in and ruined the paint,” she said of the damage to her apartment. “A disaster.”
The evacuated residents had little time to figure out plans, seeking shelter with friends and family members. Members of the Red Cross were also on hand to offer short-term lodging options.
Some of the apartments were too badly damaged to reenter on Wednesday, leaving exhausted dwellers with only the clothes on their backs until at least Thursday. Residents who have been allowed to stay in the building that was deemed habitable had to deal with not having heat during the cold temperatures.
State Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa, who grew up on the same street, spoke with residents and helped direct those in need to Office of Emergency Management (OEM) and Red Cross representatives to assist people with shelter and necessities.
“We’re working right now with the tenants to make sure that everyone has a place where they can be,” said De La Rosa. “They’ll definitely be housed at a hotel, at least for the immediate future.”
OEM representatives were working on assessing the damage but no immediate timeline for how long repairs will take – and when impacted residents might be allowed to return to their homes – was provided.
“Some of the work can take a few weeks to a few months,” said an OEM spokesperson.
FDNY confirmed that the fire was “accidental, electrical, hardwiring” and though there was a smoke alarm present, it was not activated.
No fatalities resulted from the fire.
All impacted residents of 74 Post Avenue are urged to contact the Red Cross at 800.RED.CROSS (800.733.2767) for assistance with housing, supplies and other care.
Incendio en Inwood
Por Emily Nadal
Fotos: Cristóbal Vivar
Un edificio de Inwood fue sacudido por un incendio de 4 alarmas en el No. 74 de la avenida Post el martes por la noche.
El incendio, que comenzó a las 7 p.m. y fue controlado a las 11 p.m., devastó casi la mitad del edificio. Destruyó el techo y muchos de los apartamentos en los pisos superiores del edificio residencial de seis niveles, desplazando efectivamente a aproximadamente una docena de familias.
Más de 135 bomberos combatieron el enorme incendio; dos resultaron heridos y fueron trasladados al hospital para recibir tratamiento.
El pastor Abel Rosario ha sido residente del edificio de Inwood durante 41 años.
“Todo resultó dañado”, dijo Rosario sobre su apartamento en el tercer piso mientras estaba parado en la acera el miércoles por la tarde. “El techo, el suelo, todo”.
Rosario contó con la ayuda de otros miembros de la iglesia Adventista del Séptimo Día mientras se unía a otros inquilinos para retirar lo que quedaba de sus pertenencias. Furgonetas, camiones y automóviles se formaron en las cuadras circundantes para transportar a los residentes que fueron evacuados.
Danisa German ha vivido en el primer piso del edificio durante los últimos seis años. “Había mucha humedad. Mucha agua. El techo se derrumbó y arruinó la pintura”, dijo sobre los daños en su apartamento. “Un desastre”.
Los residentes evacuados tuvieron poco tiempo para idear planes y buscar refugio con amigos y familiares. Miembros de la Cruz Roja también estuvieron presentes para ofrecer opciones de alojamiento a corto plazo.
Algunos de los apartamentos resultaron demasiado dañados para volver a entrar el miércoles, dejando a los exhaustos habitantes con solo la ropa puesta hasta al menos el jueves. Los residentes a los que se les permitió permanecer en el edificio, que se consideró habitable, tuvieron que lidiar con no tener calefacción durante las bajas temperaturas.
La asambleísta estatal Carmen de la Rosa, quien creció en la misma calle, habló con los residentes y ayudó a dirigir a los necesitados a la Oficina de Manejo de Emergencias (OEM, por sus siglas en inglés) y a los representantes de la Cruz Roja para ayudar a las personas con un albergue y a cubrir sus necesidades.
“Estamos trabajando en este momento con los inquilinos para asegurarnos de que todos tengan un lugar en donde estar”, dijo de la Rosa. “Definitivamente estarán alojados en un hotel, al menos en el futuro inmediato”.
Representantes de la OEM trabajaron en la evaluación de daños, pero no se proporcionó un cronograma inmediato de cuánto tiempo tomarán las reparaciones ni cuándo se les permitirá a los residentes afectados regresar a sus hogares.
“Parte del trabajo puede llevar de unas semanas a unos meses”, dijo un portavoz de la OEM.
El FDNY confirmó que el incendio fue “accidental, eléctrico, cableado” y aunque había una alarma de humo, no se activó.
No hubo víctimas mortales como resultado del incendio.
Se insta a todos los residentes afectados del No. 74 de la avenida Post a comunicarse con la Cruz Roja al 800.RED.CROSS (800.733.2767) para obtener ayuda con vivienda, suministros y otros cuidados.