Uterine cancer rates on the rise: study

Black women twice as likely to die from uterine cancer than White women

By Gregg McQueen

Uterine cancer rates are on the rise in the United States, particularly in women of color.

A study released in May by JAMA Oncology indicated that deaths of women from uterine cancer increased 1.8 percent per year across all racial and ethnic groups between 2010 and 2017.

Death rates for Black women are currently twice as high as those for White women, the study found.

The uterine cancer death rate for Black women is 31.4 per 100,000 women aged 40 and up, compared with 15.2 per 100,000 for White women in the same age group, according to the study, which was led by researchers at the National Cancer Institute (NCI).

“One concerning thing the study showed is that Black women were more likely to develop non-endometrioid types of uterine cancer, which tend to be more aggressive and are less commonly associated with symptoms,” said Dr. Jason Wright, Professor of Gynecologic Oncology at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.

“That may be one of the factors contributing to the findings,” Wright said. “Diagnosis is sometimes more difficult.”

The NCI study discovered that deaths from non-endometrioid subtypes of uterine cancer increased by 2.7 percent per year between 2010 and 2017.

Cancer of the uterus might become the third most common cancer among women within the next 15 years, researchers said.

Early warning signs of uterine cancer — also called endometrial cancer — include a change in menstrual bleeding, pelvic or abdominal pain or discomfort while urinating.

Dr. John Fadel, Medical Director of Gynecology at Essen Health Care in the Bronx, urged women to see their doctor if they experience unusual bleeding.

“The majority of uterine cancer does present with abnormal uterine bleeding,” said Fadel. “Any time a patient has any bleeding that is not a part of their normal monthly cycle, they need to see their gynecologist.”

Survival rates are high when endometrial cancer is detected early, Fadel said.

Endometrial cancer is typically detected through an ultrasound test.

The cancer is typically detected through an ultrasound test. For women diagnosed with endometrial cancer, the majority are treated surgically with a hysterectomy.

Based on the severity of the cancer, women might also be treated post-surgery with chemotherapy and radiation.

“The goal is to detect the cancer while it’s still early and confined to the uterus, in which case the cure rate is very high,” Wright said. “If the cancer spreads outside the uterus, it’s more difficult to treat and the risk of dying from uterine cancer is much higher in those scenarios.”

“Recognizing vaginal bleeding and other symptoms early can improve outcomes,” he said.

As ultrasounds sometimes miss signs of uterine cancer, Fadel recommended that women over the age of 45 get a biopsy if they present with abnormal bleeding, to help rule out cancer.

“Patient education is key. A patient needs to take charge of their health and seek out a provider that will do a biopsy for those risk factors,” he said.

While most endometrial cancers begin on the lining of the uterus and present with bleeding, the non-endometrioid tumors grow very rapidly and spread beyond the uterus before they lead to bleeding or other symptoms, Wright explained.

“For whatever reason, these tumors are becoming more common and they’re difficult to treat,” Wright said. “We clearly need new therapeutics and therapies related to non-endometrioid cancer.”

Gynecologists have cited several possible factors as to why Black women are experiencing significantly higher rates of the disease – for one, uterine cancer is linked with obesity, which occurs at higher rates among Black Americans.

Additionally, Black women historically face greater barriers to accessing healthcare, both due to cost and lack of availability in certain underserved communities, Fadel said.

“Access to gynecological care is not as readily available in areas like the Bronx,” he said. “If women have vaginal irritation or bleeding, they might be going to urgent care or their primary care provider and that’s a problem because these things need to be managed according to very strict protocols.”

Essen Health Care holds weekly and monthly meetings between specialists and the primary and urgent care departments to ensure they are up to date with protocols for different specialties.

“This way, it’s not just a screening or ‘Let’s just fix this one problem and the patient leaves,’ he said. “We’re trying to educate them so they’re screening patients to get them the proper care.”

“We need more research on novel therapies to treat this type of cancer and must continue to stress to women that they should seek care if they do have symptoms,” said Wright. “Acting quickly can improve their outcome.”

For more information, please visit www.cancer.org/cancer/endometrial-cancer.html or call 800.227.2345.