Trader Joe’s signs Harlem lease

Photo: Beyer Blinder Belle

It’s T-and-T time in Harlem.

The popular grocery food chain Trader Joe’s has announced that is has signed a lease to open a 28,000-square-foot store on 125th Street in Harlem, joining Target, which is planning a 44,000-square-foot store as another anchor retail tenant at the same site.

Trader Joe’s, known for health-conscious fare at relatively inexpensive prices, signed the lease at 21 West 125th Street on January 6.

The deal was signed with developers The Prusik Group, BRP Companies, L+M Development Partners and Taconic Partners.

The store will be situated in the lower level of the Urban League Empowerment Center, a massive development that will also include the new headquarters and conference center for the National Urban League as well as the Urban Civil Rights Experience Museum, New York State’s first civil rights museum.

It will be the 13th Trader Joe’s in New York City and the first in Northern Manhattan.

“Now, as always, Trader Joe’s appreciates being a part of a new opportunity, a source for nourishment, and a safe, welcoming environment for people to come together and shop,” said Trader Joe’s Public Relations Director Kenya Friend-Daniel. “We are excited to open our doors in this groundbreaking location, and we look forward to serving Harlem, a community rich in culture and diversity, as their neighborhood grocery store.”

The 17-story Urban League Empowerment Center will also include at least 170 units of supportive and affordable housing and office space for several nonprofit organizations, including the United Negro College Fund, Jazzmobile and 100 Black Men, Inc.

The project is expected to be completed in 2023.

“This continues to be a dream project for our development team,” said S. Andrew Katz, Principal of The Prusik Group. “We are beyond thrilled to bring the National Urban League back to Harlem, open the first civil rights museum in the state, and now, one of most beloved grocery stores in the country alongside it. We’re looking forward to welcoming the community to what will be a cultural and commercial hub for Harlem in 2023.”