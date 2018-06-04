Mind your meditation at Inwood Hill Park on Fri., Jun. 1st from 7:00 p.m. – 7:45 p.m. A regular meditation practice is thought to help with stress reduction and improve concentration. This class is designed to introduce brand-new beginners to the practice. Bring a mat or blanket to sit on. The class will take place at West 218th Street and Indian Road. For more information, please call 212.569.4112 or visit www.nycgovparks.org. In partnership with the Harlem Dance Club, Pelham Fritz Recreation Center will host a series of master classes starting Sat., Jun. 2nd through Jun. 23rd, held from 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Overseen by professional instructors from Alvin Ailey including Robin Dunn, every Saturday afternoon session will spotlight a different genre. The first session will cover the fundamentals of hip hop. The classes will be held at the Pelham Fritz Recreation Center at West 122nd Street and Mount Morris Park West. For more information, please call 212.860.1380 or visit www.nycgovparks.org. Stroll through Harlem with the Museum of the City of New York’s (MCNY) “Radical Routes Tour” on Sat., Jun. 9th from 10:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Get to know the pioneering women of color who helped make Harlem a world-famous center of social activism, cultural experimentation, and progressive politics throughout the twentieth century. On this hop-on, hop-off multi-media bus tour, historian Dominique Jean-Louis brings to life the stories of visionary local heroines. To purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/2Lsg1Mi. The museum is located at 1220 Fifth Avenue at 103rd Street. For more information, please call 212.534.1672 or visit www.mcny.org. Explore your writing skills at Word Up Community Book Store on Sun., Jun. 10th from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Examine the history of nonfiction stories in comics, and create your nonfiction comic from scratch. Writers should attend the class with ideas for a personal story – either a personal narrative or a specific cause they would like to discuss in comic form. The class is intended for youths aged 14 years and up. The store is located at 2113 Amsterdam Avenue. For more information, please call 347.688.4456 or visit www.wordupbooks.wordpress.com. Learn about masquerade, performance and spirituality in carnival traditions at the Schomburg Recreation Center for Research in Black Culture on Wed., Jun. 20th at 6:30 p.m. Nyugen E. Smith and D. Denenge Duyst-Akpem will discuss masquerade, performance and spirituality in the African Diaspora through the lens of carnival in Trinidad and Tobago. Registration is required at https://bit.ly/2IHA0bX. The center is located at 135th Street and Malcom X Boulevard. For more information, please call 917.275.6975 or visit www.nypl.org. Cuide su meditación en Inwood Hill Park el viernes 1º de junio de 7:00 p.m. – 7:45 p.m. Se cree que una práctica regular de meditación ayuda con la reducción del estrés y mejora la concentración. Esta clase está diseñada para introducir a principiantes a la práctica. Traiga un tapete o una manta para sentarse. La clase tendrá lugar en la calle 218 oeste e Indian Road. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.569.4112 o visite www.nycgovparks.org. En asociación con el Club de Baile Harlem, el Centro Recreativo Pelham Fritz ofrecerá una serie de clases magistrales desde el sábado 2 hasta el 23 de junio, de 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Supervisada por instructores profesionales de Alvin Ailey, incluyendo a Robin Dunn, cada sesión sabatina destacará un género diferente. La primera sesión cubrirá los fundamentos del hip hop. Las clases se llevarán a cabo en el Centro Recreativo Pelham Fritz en la calle 122 oeste y Mount Morris Park oeste. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.860.1380 o visite www.nycgovparks.org. Dé un paseo por Harlem con “Radical Routes Tour” del Museo de la Ciudad de Nueva York (MCNY) el sábado 9 de junio de 10:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Conozca a las mujeres de color pioneras que ayudaron a hacer de Harlem un centro mundialmente famoso de activismo social, experimentación cultural y política progresiva a lo largo del siglo XX. En este viaje multimedia en autobús con subidas y bajadas libres, la historiadora Dominique Jean-Louis da vida a las historias de heroínas locales visionarias. Para comprar boletos, visite https://bit.ly/2Lsg1Mi. El museo está ubicado en el No. 1220 de la Quinta avenida y la calle 103. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 212.534.1672 o visite www.mcny.org. Explore sus habilidades de escritura en la Librería Comunitaria Word Up el domingo 10 de junio de 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Examine lo que hay detrás de las historias de no ficción en los cómics y cree su historieta de no ficción desde cero. Los escritores deben asistir a la clase con ideas para un relato personal, ya sea una narración o una causa que les gustaría discutir en forma de cómic. La clase está dirigida a jóvenes de 14 años en adelante. La tienda está ubicada en el No. 2113 de la avenida Ámsterdam. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 347.688.4456 o visite www.wordupbooks.wordpress.com. Aprenda sobre máscaras, presentaciones y espiritualidad en las tradiciones de carnaval en el Centro Schomburg para la Investigación de la Cultura Negra el miércoles 20 de junio a las 6:30 p.m. Nyugen E. Smith y D. Denenge Duyst-Akpem discutirán las máscaras, las presentaciones y la espiritualidad en la diáspora africana a través del lente del carnaval en Trinidad y Tobago. Se requiere inscripción en https://bit.ly/2IHA0bX. El centro está ubicado en la calle 135 y el bulevar Malcolm X. Para obtener más información, por favor llame al 917.275.6975 o visite www.nypl.org.
Community News – 05.30.18
Noticias Comunitarias – 05.30.18
