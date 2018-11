“Democracy in action”

Uptown gathers for election results

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

“This year was a call to action.”

Valinn Ranelli spoke while keeping an eye on the television screen at Coogan’s Restaurant in Washington Heights as election results came in on Tuesday evening.

Ranelli and other community members assembled there for an election night watch party featuring several uptown Democratic clubs and Northern Manhattan candidates running for office. In attendance were Congressman Adriano Espaillat and State Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa, who both cruised to re-election in their respective races, as well as Robert Jackson, who won District 31’s State Senate seat.

Ranelli, an advocate with the Metropolitan Council on Housing, said he spent “countless hours” campaigning for Democratic candidates in the past year. He said he sensed a greater passion among voters since Donald Trump entered the White House, which he called “a byproduct of their concern” about Trump’s policies.

“People had more political awareness this election season,” he said. “People feel threatened. There are policies, or threats of policies, from Washington. Trump has made us stand up and take notice.”

Washington Heights resident Bob Karan said he visited six different poll sites on Monday while campaigning for Robert Jackson and sensed a larger turnout than usual from city voters.

“There were large crowds at all six of them. It’s a testament to how engaged people were,” he said.

Espaillat told the Coogan’s crowd that this election served as an attempt “to reclaim the soul of our nation” and said immigrants were motivated to vote because of Trump’s agenda.

“I hope I can wake up in the majority [in Congress] because I think it feels a whole lot better,” he said, noting that Democrats were in the minority when he served in the State Senate.

Despite a driving rain throughout most of the day, widespread ballot scanner issues at many polling sites and lengthy wait times, voters in New York City persevered on Tuesday.

“I don’t mind the wait, because this is democracy in action,” one voter said.

De La Rosa recalled that the elevator at her own polling site was not functioning.

“I saw older people taking the stairs, even though they had difficulty walking. It goes to show how intent people were to vote, even if it was difficult for them to do so.”

Though the local city races provided little drama, as the winning candidates posted resounding victories, there was intrigue on a national scale, as voters sought to keep an eye on how Democrats fared in their attempts to post a majority in Congress.

“There’s a lot hanging in the balance,” said one woman, who sat with her eyes transfixed on the television. “I really hope that Democrats can flip the House and Senate.”

Some of the biggest cheers of the night came when NY1 displayed results for New York’s 11th Congressional District in Staten Island, where Democrat Max Rose upset U.S. Rep. Dan Donovan in the heavily conservative area.

Donovan was the city’s only Republican representative in Congress.

“Whoa, Max Rose,” Espaillat remarked as he watched the screen. “That’s big.”

“The blue wave is coming,” said Coogan’s owner Peter Walsh. “But we have a local wave that’s been blue for a long time.”

Walsh noted that it was the first time that so many local Democratic clubs had gathered at the same event.

“It’s really nice to see,” he said. “This election brought people together in a way we haven’t seen before. We’re all fighting on the same team.”

“Where there is unity, there is strength,” said Jackson. “If we’re not united, we’ll divide ourselves and fall apart. This is an opportunity for us to come together on behalf of the people.”

After years of acrimony, Democrats ended up taking control of the State Senate on Tuesday night, picking up as many as eight seats statewide.

“If we don’t have Democratic control, many things that would help people – rent laws, education funding, reproductive health acts, the Dream Act, the Liberty Act, environmental stuff – all of this won’t happen under Republicans,” Jackson said.

Karan said he accompanied Jackson on several trips outside the city, campaigning for other Democratic candidates in State Senate districts controlled by Republicans, in hopes of flipping them blue.

“After the primary, you sensed that many of thes candidates turned their focus to helping others,” he said. “Robert made clear all along that it wasn’t about him. It was about the ultimate goal of getting Democratic majority in the Senate.”

De La Rosa said she hoped the intensity displayed by voters this year would not be a fleeting thing.

“I hope it lasts. It’s necessary; not just for local issues but for national ones,” she stated. “When you have the community this engaged, it makes people feel like their role matters, and it ups the accountability factor for elected officials.”