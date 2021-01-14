- English
Rep. Espaillat tests positive for COVID-19
Rep. Adriano Espaillat has tested positive for coronavirus, he announced on Twitter on Thursday.
Espaillat said that he tested positive despite receiving both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“I am following guidance from my physician and quarantining at home after having tested positive for COVID-19,” the Congressman tweeted.
“I received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine last week and understand the [effects] take time. I have continued to be tested regularly, wear my mask and follow the recommended guidelines,” he said.
The announcement came one day after Espaillat gave a speech on the House floor, advocating for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
“I will continue my duties representing New York’s 13th Congressional district remotely until I have received clearance from my doctor. I encourage all residents to follow public health guidelines for the safety of our NY13 community,” he added.
Espaillat’s COVID-19 status was revealed on the same day that NewYork-Presbyterian launched a vaccination site in his district. On Wednesday, Espaillat had announced the opening of the site, located at the Fort Washington Armory.
El congresista Espaillat da positivo a COVID-19
El representante Adriano Espaillat dio positivo a coronavirus, anunció en Twitter el jueves.
Espaillat tuiteó que dio positivo a pesar de recibir ambas dosis de la vacuna COVID-19.
“Estoy siguiendo la guía de mi médico y estoy en cuarentena en casa después de haber dado positivo a COVID-19”, tuiteó el congresista.
“Recibí la segunda dosis de la vacuna COVID-19 la semana pasada y entiendo que los [efectos] toman tiempo. He continuado haciéndome pruebas con regularidad, uso mi mascarilla y sigo las pautas recomendadas”, dijo.
El anuncio se produjo un día después de que Espaillat pronunció un discurso en la Cámara de Representantes, abogando por la destitución del presidente Donald Trump.
“Continuaré con mis funciones de representar al distrito 13 del Congreso de Nueva York de forma remota hasta que reciba la autorización de mi médico. Animo a todos los residentes a seguir las pautas de salud pública para la seguridad de nuestra comunidad #NY13”, agregó.
El estado de COVID-19 de Espaillat se reveló el mismo día que el NewYork-Presbyterian abrió un centro de vacunación en su distrito. El miércoles, Espaillat anunció la apertura del sitio, ubicado en la Armería Fort Washington.