Rep. Espaillat tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Adriano Espaillat has tested positive for coronavirus, he announced on Twitter on Thursday.

Espaillat said that he tested positive despite receiving both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I am following guidance from my physician and quarantining at home after having tested positive for COVID-19,” the Congressman tweeted.

“I received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine last week and understand the [effects] take time. I have continued to be tested regularly, wear my mask and follow the recommended guidelines,” he said.

The announcement came one day after Espaillat gave a speech on the House floor, advocating for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

“I will continue my duties representing New York’s 13th Congressional district remotely until I have received clearance from my doctor. I encourage all residents to follow public health guidelines for the safety of our NY13 community,” he added.

Espaillat’s COVID-19 status was revealed on the same day that NewYork-Presbyterian launched a vaccination site in his district. On Wednesday, Espaillat had announced the opening of the site, located at the Fort Washington Armory.