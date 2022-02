New AG deal will protect uptown tenants

The new agreement resolves outstanding violations committed against tenants in rent-stabilized units.

Illegally raising rents. Providing tenants with fraudulent and unregulated leases for rent-stabilized apartments.

These were just a couple of the consistent violations uncovered by the Office of the Attorney General’s (OAG) after in launched an investigation in May 2019 after a group of tenants sued 560-568 Audubon Realty and its affiliates for violation of rent-stabilization laws.

The OAG’s investigation found that building managers were illegally raising rents, using unproven apartment improvements as excuses for the unlawful rent increases, and fraudulently providing tenants with unregulated leases for rent-stabilized apartments. Additionally, the companies were allegedly registering non-existing tenants on annual registration statements submitted to the New York State Division of Housing and Community Renewal (DHCR).

New York Attorney General Letitia James has now announced an agreement with the landlord, real estate management company, and its owners to preserve affordable housing and secure refunds for dozens of rent-stabilized tenants in Washington Heights who were overcharged on their rent bills.

The agreement with 560-568 Audubon Realty LLC, Hayco Corp, and its principals, Fred Hay and Alex Hay, resolves an investigation into repeated violations of rent-stabilization laws at 560-568 Audubon Avenue and for overcharging tenants.

Under the terms of the agreement, 560-568 Audubon Realty and its affiliates are required to properly recalculate the legal rents for 59 rent-stabilized tenants in the building and issue tens of thousands of dollars in refunds to tenants who were overcharged, some since 2016.

“Our state has been struggling with rising homelessness and an affordable housing crisis, and we must do all we can to keep New Yorkers in their homes,” said James. “Too often, landlords exploit and harass vulnerable tenants to line their own pockets, but this should serve as a clear message that we will not tolerate this behavior. New Yorkers deserve better, and we will go after anyone who violates our laws or threatens peoples’ homes.”

Under the terms of the agreement, 560-568 Audubon Realty and affiliates will comply with all rent-stabilization laws, recalculate rent for rent-stabilized tenants and properly register stabilized units with DHCR, and provide refunds to tenants who were overcharged.

“We will not tolerate this behavior,” said AG Letitia James.

“I commend Attorney General James on her ongoing commitment to preserve affordable housing throughout our communities,” said U.S. Representative Adriano Espaillat. “Ensuring the availability and preservation of these housing options improves the quality of life for families and cements the economic vitality of our neighborhoods. I have the highest concentration of rent-stabilized housing in my congressional district and have long championed affordable housing to help keep residents in their homes. New Yorkers should never have to fear housing displacement due to the exploitation of landlords.”

“One of the roots of homelessness is the affordability crisis, and landlords illegally raising rents intensifies that crisis. This unlawful practice also reduces affordable housing opportunities, pushing New York state’s housing crisis over the edge, exacerbating disparities and insecurities in communities, and this is not right,” said State Senator Robert Jackson. “This agreement should put any property owners who fail to obey our rent-stabilization laws on notice.”

For more, please visit ag.ny.gov.