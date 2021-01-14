“The virus is merciless”

Independent pharmacists on frontlines

By Gregg McQueen

José Cáseres has seen COVID up close.

Cáseres, who was born in Cuba and grew up in Washington Heights, had people close to him fall victim to coronavirus.

“We have customers who have passed away,” he said. “These uptown communities were very hard hit by the pandemic.”

Cáseres, owner of City Drug & Surgical, which serves residents at two locations uptown, has been an independent pharmacist for 27 years. The virus took a tragic toll on his staff, as one of its pharmacists passed away due to COVID-19.

“He did not have an underlying condition, but the virus is relentless and he didn’t have a chance,” Cáseres said. Several members of the staff also became sick with the virus.

The neighborhoods of Inwood and Washington Heights have consistently posted some of the highest rates of COVID-19 positivity.

“We were on the front lines. We didn’t close,” said Cáseres. “I got a lot of pressure from my family to do so. But I said no, I need to serve the community that’s been good to me and where I’ve grown up.”

About five miles away, in the Wakefield section of the Bronx, Ronnie Moore has also kept busy tending to local residents.

As of January 5, the neighborhood has a COVID-19 positivity rate over 18.2 percent ‒ the highest in all of New York City.

“It’s our priority to help people through this. If you look at COVID rates in certain neighborhoods, there’s a huge disparity,” said Moore, an independent pharmacist whose Allure Specialty Pharmacy site also stayed open through all of 2020.

“There is a history of poor health outcomes in these neighborhoods, a lot of underlying health conditions,” he stated. “We have access issues, health literacy issues.”

In the early days of the pandemic, Moore shifted from in-store visits to mostly home deliveries.

“We had to engage more delivery drivers. Many people couldn’t come to the store,” he recalled. “We’d try to sync people’s meds so they got one delivery for everything. It was similar to what the restaurant industry needed to do, delivery or takeout only.”

After aiding customers through the past nine months, Cáseres and Moore are now both eager to help protect them against COVID-19 by administering the vaccine.

Both are members of the Pharmacists Society of the State of New York (PSSNY), a not-for-profit organization which advocates for the interests of 7000 independent pharmacists.

“It will be very important for the independent pharmacies to be able to provide vaccinations to immigrant and underserved communities,” said Cáseres. “These are people that we know and serve every day. There is a trust there; we speak their language.”

“With the community pharmacy, there’s a bond,” he stated.

Currently, New York state is providing the COVID-19 vaccine to health care workers, those connected with nursing homes and assisted living facilities, and essential workers. The group was recently expanded to include New Yorkers over 65.

While the state is formulating plans for additional distribution points including pharmacies, the timeline has yet to be announced.

“We’re waiting for Governor Cuomo to work out a protocol for independent pharmacists,” Cáseres said. “We’re ready to step up and get this mission accomplished.”

Allure Specialty Pharmacy is located in the same building as All Med Medical and Diagnostic Center. The Article 28 clinic is a state-certified diagnostic and treatment center. Moore said the center is slated to receive a shipment of COVID-19 vaccine in the near future in anticipation of vaccinating 200 acute care patients and 50 staff members.

“There’s a lot of red tape in terms of acquiring this vaccine. It was sent to facilities that weren’t necessarily using it. If we really want to get ahead of the pandemic, we need to reduce that,” Moore said. “Not all of these layers need to be put in place.”

On January 8, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the expansion of the state’s vaccine distribution network to help accelerate rollout of the vaccine. While large chain pharmacies will be part of the expanded distribution network, independent pharmacies are not yet included.

“I think the rollout to independent pharmacies should be sped up,” Moore said. “It should be at the same time the chain pharmacies receive it, not after.”

“The chains are not always in the places where people need the vaccine. For example, a chain pharmacy recently closed in our neighborhood,” he added. “People are looking for the vaccine and they should not have to wait.”

Cáseres pointed out that community pharmacies are already active in offering shots for the flu, pneumococcal and shingles vaccines.

“We already know what to do, how to do it and we have the staff trained,” he said. “We can do a great job of it. We already know our customers’ medical history and their prescription medication history.”

Caseres acknowledged that many of his customers have expressed concern about the vaccine’s safety.

“The first question they ask is, ‘Are you going to get it yourself?’ I say, ‘Absolutely’,” he said. “They want that affirmation from us that we believe in the vaccine and it will benefit them.”

To his high-risk patients, Cáseres stresses the importance of getting the vaccine as soon as they are eligible.

“I’ll tell them, ‘You’re over 65, you have asthma, you have diabetes – you need to get the vaccine. These are the patients that, for them, the virus is merciless,” he stated. “It’s going to help prevent a terrible outcome.”

After the first few months of the pandemic, City Drug & Surgical needed to reduce its hours for a time so its exhausted staff could rest, Cáseres said.

“It was draining early on,” he said. “But we made sure that everyone got their medication under very trying circumstances. The community appreciated it.”

In addition to onsite COVID testing, Moore said his pharmacy has conducted educational campaigns in the neighborhood regarding COVID-19, which include safety recommendations and encouragement for testing.

“Our technicians are also looking at their high-risk patients to let them know that they should be getting the vaccine when they can,” Moore said.

“It comes down to trust,” he remarked. “When people trust their healthcare provider, they’re more open-minded. I’ve had people say to me that they’d never get the flu vaccine, but you sit and tell them why it’s a good idea for them to do so. It’s important to educate.”