Gap Growth

Disparity between NYC wages and rent growth widens: report

New data shows that half of the city apartment renters are spending above 30 percent of their monthly income on rent.

The gap between wage growth and rent growth in New York City is the widest in 14 years.

The disparity is the largest since the financial crisis of 2008, according to a new report by the real estate blog StreetEasy.

In August, rent growth outpaced wage growth by 23 percent in the city, the report said, marking the widest gap in 14 years. Wages were down 9.1 percent year-over-year in August, while rents were up 13.4 percent year-over-year, based on price and rent indices and adjusted for inflation.

In the latest installment of StreetEasy’s annual rent affordability report, released on October 6, data showed that half of the apartment renters in New York City are spending above 30 percent of their monthly income on rent, making them by definition “rent burdened.”

One-third of the city’s renters spent over 50 percent of their income on rent – indicating a severe rent burden – an ongoing trend since 2011.

Affording rent was particularly challenging in 2022 for those earning lower wages. Just under half – 48.2 percent – of the city’s workforce earned enough in typical annual wages to afford just 10 percent of the rental inventory available this summer, unless they spent more than half of their income on rent. Many of these people provided essential services to the city throughout the pandemic such as healthcare, food preparation, and transportation, the report said.

Despite the historically wide gap between wage growth and rent growth, there are indicators suggesting that a rebalancing of the rental market is underway, the report explained.

One-third of the city’s renters spent over 50 percent of their income on rent, according to the report.

First, the city-wide median asking rent has plateaued – the median asking rent was $3,500 in September, reflecting a slight decline from $3,575 in August. Second, the share of rental listings offering concessions of at least one month of free rent rose to 8.6 percent in September, indicating that some landlords appear to be re-introducing concessions to fill up vacancies. Third, the share of rental listings with price cuts is rising quickly, indicating landlords are resetting their expectations as demand cools.

“It remains to be seen whether demand cools beyond a seasonal slowdown toward the end of the year,” the report said. “With elevated home prices and mortgage rates, many would-be buyers will likely remain in the rental market at least until the 2023 buying season, which may keep upward pressure on rents. While improving, rental inventory is still low compared to before the pandemic. As renters continue to seek affordability, the rental market will gradually reach a new equilibrium.”

The full report can be found at bit.ly/3CNwPtS.