“We must demand dignity”

Minimum pay rate proposed for app delivery workers

By Gregg McQueen

“Deliveristas” are due.

The city’s Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) has proposed an average minimum pay rate of $23.82 per hour for app-based restaurant delivery workers, known as “deliveristas.”

If fully implemented, the pay rate would be in effect by 2025 and include a $19.86 base rate, $2.26 to cover worker expenses, and $1.70 to reflect the absence of workers’ compensation insurance.

The proposal was announced by DCWP on November 16.

Since delivery app companies such as DoorDash, Seamless, and UberEats classify their workers as independent contractors and not as employees, these workers — commonly known as “deliveristas” — do not receive a minimum wage, expense reimbursement, or other benefits like health insurance.

More than 60,000 New Yorkers perform deliveries for a restaurant app on any given week.

The average current pay rate for delivery workers is $7.09 per hour without tips and $14.18 with tips, according to DCWP.

“Restaurant delivery workers serve our city every day, in all weather conditions, only to earn less than minimum wage with no benefits,” said Commissioner Vilda Vera Mayuga said in a statement. “This proposed minimum pay rate would help guarantee delivery workers a more dignified pay and rightfully establish pay equity with other workers who earn a minimum wage.”

The pay increase for deliveristas, which would be finalized after a public hearing and review of public comments, would be $17.87 when it first takes effect in January 2023 and increase to $23.82, adjusted for inflation, when it is fully phased in on April 1, 2025.

A public hearing on the proposed rule will be held on December 16.

In tandem with the wage proposal, DCWP released a study on the pay and working conditions of app-based food delivery workers in New York City that informed the proposed minimum pay rate.

According to data in the report, 75 percent of deliveristas are male, and 91 percent are New Yorkers of color.

Following expenses, app delivery workers earn $11.12 per hour with tips, and $4.03 per hour without tips, the report said.

At a media briefing near City Hall on November 21, members of Los Deliveristas Unidos, a collective of app delivery workers, said they welcomed a new minimum wage proposal, particularly as they have called for workers to be paid an hourly rate for the time they are on the app.

According to DCWP, the new wages must be paid to delivery workers based on time spent delivering food, as well as on-call time — or, the time workers spend connected to the app, waiting for a trip offer.

“For the first time, the city conducted research to try and understand the working conditions of deliveristas,” said Ligia Guallpa, Executive Director of Workers Justice Project, a nonprofit that launched Los Deliveristas Unidos. “We appreciate their efforts. But we are also here to say that their calculations are quite off.”

Los Deliveristas Unidos proposed an adjustment to DCWP’s suggested wage structure, calling for an additional $5.00 to cover worker expenses, rather than $2.26. The adjustment would bring the total minimum hourly pay for app workers to $28.82.

“The reason we are asking for an adjustment is because we cannot cover all the expenses that we have,” said app-based delivery worker Willy Rivera. “We’re looking for a decent wage that allows us to feed our families.”

“Thanks to the city of New York for valuing the deliveristas’ work, but the number still needs adjustments — the fight continues,” said Gustavo Ajche, founder of Los Deliveristas Unidos.

Workers said they needed additional pay for expenses such as safety equipment, new batteries and subscriptions to GPS services. The subscriptions alone can exceed $300 per year.

“The city’s proposed minimum pay for deliveristas falls short by $5.00. The calculated operating expenses don’t include all expenses such as safety equipment, motorcycle insurance and other expenses,” said María Figueroa, Dean of the Harry Van Arsdale Jr. School of Labor Studies at the State University of New York.

Workers also cited the hazards of the job, pointing out that 33 bike delivery workers have been killed since 2020.

According to the DCWP report, app delivery workers now suffer on-the-job fatalities at a higher rate than construction workers, which was historically the industry with the highest fatality rate in New York City.

The report also said that e-bike and moped workers’ injuries often result in significant amounts of missed work, with more than 25 percent of injuries leading to a loss of two weeks of work or more.

“I believe in my heart that we must demand dignity for workers,” said City Councilmember Carmen De La Rosa.

“If you ask me, that $5 should be a given, understanding the dynamics of this work,” she remarked.

Hildalyn Colón Hernández, Policy Director for Los Deliveristas Unidos, said workers hoped to negotiate with the city and provide feedback during the public hearing process.

“We’re not rejecting the proposal. What we’re saying is that the proposal from the city is basically the first step,” she said. “But it needs adjustment. Like anything else, when you submit something, you go back [and forth]. It’s actually the same process the city budget goes through.”

“Like any workers, we have dreams and hopes, we have expectations for the future,” Rivera said. “That’s the reason we’re going to keep fighting for a decent wage.”

To read the full DCWP proposal, please go to shorturl.at/bmpHO.