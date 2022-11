“Why are we punishing students?”

Advocates slam NYC budget modification

By Gregg McQueen

Education advocates rallied at City Hall on Tuesday to protest cuts included in Mayor Eric Adams’ FY 2023 budget modification and November financial plan.

On November 15, Adams released mid-year modifications to the budget, which now stands at $104 billion. Adams announced $2.5 billion in savings over the next few years, calling on city agencies to reduce spending and eliminate some vacant job openings.

“Through this November plan and budget modification, Mayor Eric Adams is forcing poor and working New Yorkers to bear the burden,” said Zakiyah Ansari, Advocacy Director at the Alliance for Quality Education (AQE). “Why are we punishing students, parents, the working class?”

“New York City is cutting agencies and, by extension, their services,” Ansari said. “The actual fiscal need for these cuts is questionable at a time when the city is not in a recession and there is additional revenue that could support services.”

To help achieve savings, Adams intends to scrap a planned expansion of the city’s 3-K program, Department of Education (DOE) officials have confirmed, by diverting $568 million in federal Covid-19 relief aid that had been earmarked for preschool programs over the next two fiscal years.

The updated financial plan comes after Adams cut $469 million from education in the city’s initial FY 2023 budget.

“We cannot allow New York City to balance the budget on the backs of working-class families,” said City Councilmember Carmen De La Rosa, who serves on the Council’s Committee on Education.

“We’re telling children that they don’t matter as much as $469 million in the budget,” she said.

City Councilmember Shahana Hanif called the budget modifications “regressive.”

“We will not accept this November plan,” Hanif said. “This administration has got to say, ‘We care about families.’”

Gregory Brender, Director of Public Policy at the Day Care Council of New York, remarked that the latest cuts take the city “backward at a time when we should be going forward, supporting early childhood education.”

“Three-K represented part of a promise that every child in New York City would have access to high-quality early childhood education, and that families would not have to worry that they could not afford childcare and be forced out of the city because of that,” Brender said.

“We hope that the mayor turns back these budget cuts, and makes the investments in the early childhood workforce, early childhood expansion, that we need to see in this city,” he said.

The cuts would scrap the planned expansion of 3-K to 61,000 seats, resulting in a cost savings of $284 million for the DOE, according to city officials.

Mayor Adams has called upon all city agencies to slash spending by 3 percent in the current fiscal year, and by 4.75 percent over the next three fiscal years.

“Fiscal discipline has been, and continues to be, a hallmark of my administration,” Adams said in a statement. “The city faces significant economic headwinds that pose real threats to our fiscal stability, including growing pension contributions, expiring labor contracts, and rising health care expenses — and we are taking decisive actions in the administration’s first November Financial Plan to meet those challenges.”

