Turn through time

By Sherry Mazzocchi

The new exhibit shares photos of uptown residents and street scenes in 1901.

The current exhibit at the Morris-Jumel Mansion are snapshots of history.

“History Now” is an exhibit of black and white photos from the present day and 120 years ago, revealing the lives of Washington Heights residents.

The idea came to artist Rose Deler as she glanced outside and watched a neighbor swept the sidewalk. She wondered how many times – and by how many people – this simple act had been performed since the neighborhood was established.

As the pandemic grew in scope and mortality, the idea of recording the present became more urgent. “With so many people falling to this disease and passing, I didn’t know what my future was—and I didn’t know what the future of my neighbors would be,” she said.

More inspiration came from a CD a neighbor had given her that contained photos of people who lived on the block more than a century earlier.

Artist Rose Deler engaged neighbors to participate in the project.

The Ettlinger family moved to Washington Heights in approximately 1901. If the photos are any clue, the family had a lot of children. They were the first family to occupy 430 West 162nd Street, a townhouse located at the southwest corner of 162nd St. and Jumel Terrace. Originally from Germany, they lived there until the 1940’s.

The area, now called the Jumel Terrace Historic District, is listed in the U.S. National Register of Historic Places. It includes not only historically significant buildings on West 162nd Street, but also Sylvan Terrace, Jumel Terrace as well as the Morris-Jumel Mansion. The Ettlingers lived at 430 West 162nd. Their townhouse and several others in the neighborhood were built in the late 1890’s and designed by architect Henri Fouchaux. The area remains as one of the finest examples of pre-war architecture in Manhattan.

“The homes that are currently located in the historic district are for the most part the original structures that were built on that site,” said Shiloh Holley, Morris-Jumel Mansion’s Executive Director. When the Morris-Jumel Mansion was originally built in 1765, it was surrounded by 130 acres, which was mostly farmland. The estate was divided up in the 1880’s and the resulting buildings are still there today.

The Morris-Jumel Mansion was originally built in 1765. Photo: Bruce Katz

But in 1901, the townhouses were brand new. Using the latest in turn-of-the-century technology, the Ettlingers documented their lives with a Kodak Brownie camera. Children play in the street, or in their home garden. As they walk around the neighborhood, the buildings are still fairly low, and the High Bridge or Edgecombe Avenue mansions are visible in the background.

When Deler asked her neighbor for more photos, she was put in touch with a descendant of the Ettlinger family. She wrote him and described her project. She asked for photos and detailed the care and respect with which she’d treat anything she received. He wrote back, telling her since he had no one else to give the photos to, they were hers to keep.

Some of the photos had faded over time. Deler adjusted the contrast and fixed the images in Photoshop. Using the originals almost as a template, Deler sought out her 162nd Street neighbors and asked for participation. She took the new photos of her neighbors with similar equipment.

The museum hosts creative programs on-site. Photo: Courtesy of Morris-Jumel Mansion

“I used a film camera with film sheets that are four inches by five inches. No electronics, no auto focus, no auto shutter speed or anything,” she said. She embraced the large format photography and the labor-intensive process. Everything had to be meticulously set up before the photo shoot. Deler developed the images in her own studio. If the light wasn’t right or the exposure was off, she asked her neighbors to pose again.

“There was no instant gratification,” she said.

In using the same type of equipment to photograph her neighbors as the Ettlingers, Deler allows the viewer to simultaneously see people from different centuries both together and apart from one another.

“It’s not only that she made a connection with the medium and a connection to the process which the Ettlingers were using more than 100 years ago,” said Holley. “There’s also something that sometimes gets lost using a strictly digital format, especially when you’re printing in black and white. You can still really capture a depth of space and really beautiful contrast with traditional film photography.”

Kady Brownell (standing) was the first female caretaker of the Morris-Jumel Mansion. She is shown here on the grounds of the mansion with her husband Robert. Photo: Courtesy of Morris-Jumel Mansion

Included in the exhibit are images of Kady Brownell, who was the first female caretaker of the Morris-Jumel Mansion. Brownell had her own colorful history. She enlisted in the Union Army during the Civil War, and was a color bearer for the 1st Rhode Island Infantry. Instead of a weapon, she carried the flag. In one instance, Union soldiers mistook her company for the enemy. She waved the stars and stripes, and saved the lives of her fellow troops. After the war, she worked for the Parks Department and she and her husband became caretakers of the Morris-Jumel Mansion.

She was known for riding a pony on the grounds, dressing flamboyantly and carrying firearms. The Museum’s curator at the time, William Shelton, felt the couple was using the Mansion as a boarding house for undesirable visitors. In 1913, the Brownells were asked to leave.

The exhibit will be on view at the Morris-Jumel Mansion until April 3, 2022. MJM will hold a virtual parlor chat on Wednesday, January 19. For more information, please visit www.morrisjumel.org.