- English
- Español
Turn through time
By Sherry Mazzocchi
The current exhibit at the Morris-Jumel Mansion are snapshots of history.
“History Now” is an exhibit of black and white photos from the present day and 120 years ago, revealing the lives of Washington Heights residents.
The idea came to artist Rose Deler as she glanced outside and watched a neighbor swept the sidewalk. She wondered how many times – and by how many people – this simple act had been performed since the neighborhood was established.
As the pandemic grew in scope and mortality, the idea of recording the present became more urgent. “With so many people falling to this disease and passing, I didn’t know what my future was—and I didn’t know what the future of my neighbors would be,” she said.
More inspiration came from a CD a neighbor had given her that contained photos of people who lived on the block more than a century earlier.
The Ettlinger family moved to Washington Heights in approximately 1901. If the photos are any clue, the family had a lot of children. They were the first family to occupy 430 West 162nd Street, a townhouse located at the southwest corner of 162nd St. and Jumel Terrace. Originally from Germany, they lived there until the 1940’s.
The area, now called the Jumel Terrace Historic District, is listed in the U.S. National Register of Historic Places. It includes not only historically significant buildings on West 162nd Street, but also Sylvan Terrace, Jumel Terrace as well as the Morris-Jumel Mansion. The Ettlingers lived at 430 West 162nd. Their townhouse and several others in the neighborhood were built in the late 1890’s and designed by architect Henri Fouchaux. The area remains as one of the finest examples of pre-war architecture in Manhattan.
“The homes that are currently located in the historic district are for the most part the original structures that were built on that site,” said Shiloh Holley, Morris-Jumel Mansion’s Executive Director. When the Morris-Jumel Mansion was originally built in 1765, it was surrounded by 130 acres, which was mostly farmland. The estate was divided up in the 1880’s and the resulting buildings are still there today.
But in 1901, the townhouses were brand new. Using the latest in turn-of-the-century technology, the Ettlingers documented their lives with a Kodak Brownie camera. Children play in the street, or in their home garden. As they walk around the neighborhood, the buildings are still fairly low, and the High Bridge or Edgecombe Avenue mansions are visible in the background.
When Deler asked her neighbor for more photos, she was put in touch with a descendant of the Ettlinger family. She wrote him and described her project. She asked for photos and detailed the care and respect with which she’d treat anything she received. He wrote back, telling her since he had no one else to give the photos to, they were hers to keep.
Some of the photos had faded over time. Deler adjusted the contrast and fixed the images in Photoshop. Using the originals almost as a template, Deler sought out her 162nd Street neighbors and asked for participation. She took the new photos of her neighbors with similar equipment.
“I used a film camera with film sheets that are four inches by five inches. No electronics, no auto focus, no auto shutter speed or anything,” she said. She embraced the large format photography and the labor-intensive process. Everything had to be meticulously set up before the photo shoot. Deler developed the images in her own studio. If the light wasn’t right or the exposure was off, she asked her neighbors to pose again.
“There was no instant gratification,” she said.
In using the same type of equipment to photograph her neighbors as the Ettlingers, Deler allows the viewer to simultaneously see people from different centuries both together and apart from one another.
“It’s not only that she made a connection with the medium and a connection to the process which the Ettlingers were using more than 100 years ago,” said Holley. “There’s also something that sometimes gets lost using a strictly digital format, especially when you’re printing in black and white. You can still really capture a depth of space and really beautiful contrast with traditional film photography.”
Included in the exhibit are images of Kady Brownell, who was the first female caretaker of the Morris-Jumel Mansion. Brownell had her own colorful history. She enlisted in the Union Army during the Civil War, and was a color bearer for the 1st Rhode Island Infantry. Instead of a weapon, she carried the flag. In one instance, Union soldiers mistook her company for the enemy. She waved the stars and stripes, and saved the lives of her fellow troops. After the war, she worked for the Parks Department and she and her husband became caretakers of the Morris-Jumel Mansion.
She was known for riding a pony on the grounds, dressing flamboyantly and carrying firearms. The Museum’s curator at the time, William Shelton, felt the couple was using the Mansion as a boarding house for undesirable visitors. In 1913, the Brownells were asked to leave.
The exhibit will be on view at the Morris-Jumel Mansion until April 3, 2022. MJM will hold a virtual parlor chat on Wednesday, January 19. For more information, please visit www.morrisjumel.org.
Paso por el tiempo
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
La exhibición actual en la Mansión Morris-Jumel son instantáneas de la historia.
History Now es una exhibición de fotografías en blanco y negro de la actualidad y de hace 120 años, que revelan la vida de los residentes de Washington Heights.
La idea se le ocurrió a la artista Rose Deler cuando miraba hacia afuera y vio a un vecino barrer la acera. Se preguntó cuántas veces, y por cuántas personas, este simple acto se había realizado desde que se creó el vecindario.
A medida que la pandemia creció en alcance y mortalidad, la idea de registrar el presente se volvió más urgente. “Con tantas personas enfermas y fallecidas, no sabía cuál sería mi futuro, ni el de mis vecinos”, dijo.
Más inspiración provino de un CD que le dio un vecino, que contenía fotos de personas que vivieron en la manzana hacía más de un siglo antes.
La familia Ettlinger se mudó a Washington Heights aproximadamente en 1901. Si las fotos son una pista, la familia tuvo muchos hijos. Fueron la primera familia en ocupar el No. 430 de la calle 162 oeste, una casa ubicada en la esquina suroeste de la calle 162 y Jumel Terrace. Originarios de Alemania, vivieron ahí hasta la década de 1940.
El área, ahora llamada Distrito Histórico de Jumel Terrace, está incluida en el Registro Nacional de Lugares Históricos de los Estados Unidos. Incluye no solo edificios históricamente significativos en la calle 162 oeste, sino también en Sylvan Terrace, Jumel Terrace y la Mansión Morris-Jumel. Los Ettlinger vivían en el No. 430 de la calle 162 oeste. Su casa y varias otras en el vecindario fueron construidas a fines de la década de 1890 y diseñadas por el arquitecto Henri Fouchaux. El área sigue siendo uno de los mejores ejemplos de la arquitectura de la pre guerra en Manhattan.
“Las casas que se encuentran actualmente en el distrito histórico son en su mayor parte las estructuras originales que se construyeron en ese sitio”, dijo Shiloh Holley, directora ejecutiva de la Mansión Morris-Jumel. Cuando la Mansión Morris-Jumel se construyó originalmente en 1765, estaba rodeada por 130 acres, que en su mayoría eran tierras de cultivo. La finca fue dividida en la década de 1880 y los edificios resultantes siguen ahí.
Pero en 1901, las casas eran completamente nuevas. Utilizando lo último en tecnología de principios de siglo, los Ettlinger documentaron sus vidas con una cámara Kodak Brownie. Niños jugando en la calle o en el jardín de su casa. Mientras caminan por el vecindario, los edificios aún son bastante bajos, y las mansiones de High Bridge o la avenida Edgecombe son visibles al fondo.
Cuando Deler le pidió a su vecina más fotos, se puso en contacto con un descendiente de la familia Ettlinger. Ella le escribió y le describió su proyecto. Pidió fotos y detalló el cuidado y respeto con el que trataría cualquier cosa que recibiera. Él le respondió, diciéndole que como no tenía a nadie más a quien darle las fotos, eran suyas y podía quedárselas.
Algunas de las fotos se habían desvanecido con el tiempo. Deler ajustó el contraste y arregló las imágenes en Photoshop. Usando los originales casi como una plantilla, Deler buscó a sus vecinos de la calle 162 y pidió su participación. Ella tomó las nuevas fotos de sus vecinos con equipos similares.
“Utilicé una cámara de película con láminas de película de cuatro pulgadas por cinco pulgadas. Sin electrónica, sin enfoque automático, sin velocidad de obturación automática ni nada”, dijo. Acogió la fotografía de gran formato y el proceso laborioso. Todo tuvo que estar meticulosamente preparado antes de la sesión de fotos. Deler desarrolló las imágenes en su propio estudio. Si la luz no era la adecuada o la exposición estaba apagada, pedía a sus vecinos que volvieran a posar.
“No hubo gratificación instantánea”, dijo.
Al usar el mismo tipo de equipo para fotografiar a sus vecinos que los Ettlinger, Deler le permite al espectador ver simultáneamente a personas de diferentes siglos juntas y separadas.
“No es solo que ella hizo una conexión con el medio y con el proceso que los Ettlinger usaban hace más de 100 años”, dijo Holley. “También hay algo que a veces se pierde con un formato estrictamente digital, especialmente cuando se imprime en blanco y negro. Puedes capturar la profundidad del espacio y un contraste realmente hermoso con la fotografía de película tradicional”.
En la exhibición se incluyen imágenes de Kady Brownell, quien fue la primera mujer cuidadora de la mansión Morris-Jumel. Brownell tenía su propia historia colorida. Se alistó en el Ejército de la Unión durante la Guerra Civil y fue abanderada de la 1ª Infantería de Rhode Island. En lugar de un arma, llevaba la bandera. En algún momento, los soldados de la Unión confundieron su compañía con el enemigo. Agitó las barras y estrellas y salvó la vida de sus compañeros de tropa. Después de la guerra, trabajó para el Departamento de Parques y ella y su esposo se convirtieron en cuidadores de la Mansión Morris-Jumel.
Era conocida por montar un pony en los terrenos, vestirse de manera extravagante y portar armas de fuego. El curador del Museo en ese momento, William Shelton, sentía que la pareja usaba la mansión como una pensión para visitantes indeseables. En 1913, se pidió a los Brownell dejar el lugar.
La exhibición estará abierta en la Mansión Morris-Jumel hasta el 3 de abril de 2022. MJM realizará una charla de salón virtual el miércoles 19 de enero. Para obtener más información, por favor visite www.morrisjumel.org.