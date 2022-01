New look at NoMAA

Arts organization unveils studio space, new grants, and preps for Arts Stroll

By Gregg McQueen

NoMAA is debuting new studio space.

Location, location, location.

Long the battle cry of real estate professionals, the limited availability of local and accessible space within which to paint, plié and ponder has also been the bane of artists everywhere – and no more acutely than uptown.

Until now.

Since its founding in 2006, the Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance (NoMAA) has supported countless uptown artists with programming, resources and monetary grants.

One thing the organization could not offer before was dedicated arts space.

A social media workshop held in December 2021.

In April 2021, NoMAA moved into a new headquarters, located on the top floor annex of the United Palace in Washington Heights.

The space at 4140 Broadway includes four studios, two of which have sprung dance floors and mirrored walls for dance groups, with all featuring a Bluetooth sound system.

It marks the first time NoMAA has possessed its own studio space to offer to the public.

“For us, that signaled a really important shift for what we do at NoMAA because it helps us address the greatest need in our community among artists, which is space,” said NoMAA Executive Director Niria E. Leyva-Gutiérrez, PhD. “It’s very difficult to find a working space in Northern Manhattan.”

The studios at NoMAA are available for rent by local artists and community groups, available seven days a week.

Since opening, the studios have been used by choreographers, dancers and individual artists, and hosted a social media class by Uptown Collective founder, writer and filmmaker Led Black.

“In recent months, more individual artists have been coming to use the space. They know they can work in isolation,” said Leyva-Gutiérrez. “We’re looking to engage the community to take advantage of renting the studios.”

“We also want to activate the space as a location where artists can network and mentor each other, where they can convene and find community,” she added. “That means creating dynamic programming to create the ability to come together.”

NoMAA is exploring ideas for how to expand programming at the studios and plans to launch an artist-in-residency program this spring, Leyva-Gutiérrez said.



Photo: Cristóbal Vivar The Uptown Arts Stroll will again be held this spring.Photo: Cristóbal Vivar

The studios will also be used to host the 12th annual Women in the Heights art exhibit, which will run from March 17 to April 14.

On January 18, NoMAA issued a call for submissions for the exhibit, which is open to self-identified women artists working or residing in Washington Heights, Inwood, Harlem or East Harlem.

Submissions of visual artworks and spoken word works will be accepted until February 8.

In December, NoMAA received a $49,500 grant from the New York State Council of the Arts, which will be used to bolster programming in the new space.

Currently, NoMAA is immersed in planning for its marquee event, the Uptown Arts Stroll.

This year’s version, slated to kick off in June, will be a combination of in-person and virtual events.

“It will be a hybrid Stroll,” Leyva-Gutiérrez said. “We’re planning robust offerings. We’ve learned how to be flexible, after hosting the Stroll virtually last year.”

Launched in 2003, the Uptown Arts Stroll has evolved into a month-long festival celebrating uptown performing and visual artists.

Each year, NoMAA holds a poster contest to select a grand prize winner, who receives $1,250 in prize money and has their design used on posters and promotional material for the festival.

“The poster becomes the face of the stroll,” said Leyva-Gutiérrez. “It’s circulated widely and is representative of the vibrant art and cultural life in Northern Manhattan.”



Photo: Michael Palma Mir The Art Stroll opening was celebrated in 2015.Photo: Michael Palma Mir

The 2022 poster contest is accepting submissions now until March 27.

“I think the poster contest is something that people look forward to every year,” Leyva-Gutiérrez said.

Recently, NoMAA also unveiled a small grant program for individual artists in Inwood, Washington Heights and West Harlem.

Sponsored by NewYork-Presbyterian and the Hispanic Federation, the program will award 24 grants between $2,500 and $5,000 to artists in a variety of disciplines, including visual arts, playwriting/screenwriting, media, theater, musical composition and choreography. The first application cycle ends on February 6.

“The grants are a wonderful way for artists to have some support as they continue the work that they do,” said Leyva-Gutiérrez.

Local artists have often relied on alternate sites throughout Northern Manhattan. Photo: Michael Palma Mir

Early in the pandemic, NoMAA pivoted to hosting all of its programming online, including technical assistance workshops and a popular “Thursday Nights with NoMAA” series.

As the organization enters another year marked by the pandemic, it will lean on lessons absorbed since the start of Covid-19.

Because NoMAA has done the lion’s share of its programming in the virtual realm since 2020, it will continue to incorporate remote programming into its operations, even as more art-related gatherings continue to resume in-person, Leyva-Gutiérrez said.

“One of the values of virtual programming is that it becomes accessible to everybody,” she explained. “If you have a family and you’re putting your children to bed, maybe you can’t make a lecture at 7:30 at night. But if it’s online, you can. Or, if you’re an older adult with limited mobility, you can still participate in something virtually instead of traveling to an event.”

NoMAA’s remote sessions have drawn participants from all over the city as well as other parts of the United States.

“It’s allowed us to expand our community and that’s been really exciting,” said Leyva-Gutiérrez.

“We’ve even had a lot of non-artists participating in our virtual programming. It allows people to just dip their feet in if they’re kind of interested and just want to check something out,” she said.

Another benefit to virtual programming is the creation of a permanent archive of recorded sessions, Leyva-Gutiérrez said.

“We’ve created an archive that is readily available, and will be available in perpetuity. People can gain access to that at any time and watch programs a second time,” she said.

Last year, NoMAA included a series of art therapy workshops into its technical assistance series, as a way to restore purpose to artists feeling depleted by the pandemic.

“For us, trying to stay connected has been at the forefront of everything we’ve done in the last two years,” said Leyva-Gutiérrez.

“How can we advance the work of artists and create a space for them to be able to share, despite what’s going on? We’ve tried to do that in all of our programming,” she added. “And I think that will be what remains for us.”

Please visit www.nomaanyc.org to apply for artist grants, or enter submissions for the Uptown Arts Stroll poster contest or Women in the Heights exhibition.