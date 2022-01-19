- English
The Colorful Life of Kady Brownell
Courtesy: Morris-Jumel Mansion
Kady Brownell was born in 1842 in a British army camp in South Africa to a French mother and a Scottish father. Her mother died shortly after her birth, and she was taken in by Duncan and Alice McKenzie, who eventually moved with her to Providence, Rhode Island. There is no record that she was ever formally adopted by the McKenzies. Kady first appeared in Census records in 1860. At that time, she was living with the Rodman family and working as a weaver in a textile mill in Central Falls, Rhode Island.
When she met her future husband, Robert Brownell, he was married. His wife filed for divorce, charging him with adultery, and Kady and Robert married in April 1861.
Robert joined the Union Army in 1861 when Rhode Island called for men to enlist. Robert wouldn’t allow Kady to join with him, so she went to Rhode Island’s Governor Sprague, who took her into his own company. They then convinced Robert to take her with him. Kady was determined not to be a water carrier or laundress, as was typical for female camp followers, and instead became the official color bearer for Robert’s company, 1st Rhode Island Infantry. As a color bearer, she carried the flag, allowing soldiers to see where their units were located on the battlefield. Color bearers didn’t carry weapons, increasing the probability of becoming injured or killed.
In August 1861, when that three-month enlistment ended, Kady and Robert enlisted in the 5th Rhode Island, and fought at Roanoke Island. In January 1862, General Ambrose Burnside appointed Kady as nurse and Daughter of the Regiment. She wasn’t allowed to carry the company colors, but when other Union troops mistook her company for the enemy, she grabbed the flag and waved it until the other soldiers realized they were on the same side, saving numerous lives. Robert was injured in this battle. Kady spent 6 weeks caring for him and nursing other wounded soldiers. In April 1962, they traveled to NYC by steamship.
Following the Civil War, Kady was the only female to receive discharge papers from the Union Army. In 1884, the US government granted her a pension of $8 a month, in contrast to her husband’s pension of $24 a month.
In 1895, Kady passed the Civil Service exam and qualified for a job in the Parks Department. When she became too old for active work, she, along with her aging husband, were made custodians of the Morris-Jumel Mansion. As custodian, Kady “became well known to tourists who visited the facility” due to her flamboyant costumes, miniature pony, and tendency to carry firearms.
The museum’s curator, William Shelton complained that the Brownells were occupying seven of the twenty rooms and hallways in the house. He claimed that when he arrived as curator, the Brownell’s basically were operating the building as a boarding house and that they continued to have many undesirable visitors.
Although later restricted to quarters in the basement, the Brownells remained an annoyance to Shelton, who penned a letter to the Park’s Commissioner, outlining eight grievances against Kady. Documented in the Mansion’s archives, in January 1913, the Parks Commissioner personally came to remove the Brownells from the Mansion.
Kady died January 5, 1915 at the age of 72 in Oxford, New York. She is buried in the North Burial Ground in Providence, Rhode Island, in the same plot as Robert’s first wife. Robert died eight months later and is buried in an unmarked grave in East Harrisburg, Pennsylvania along with his family from his first marriage.
La vida colorida de Kady Brownell
Cortesía: Mansión Morris-Jumel
Kady Brownell nació en 1842 en un campamento del ejército británico en Sudáfrica de madre francesa y padre escocés. Su madre murió poco después de su nacimiento y fue acogida por Duncan y Alice McKenzie, quienes finalmente se mudaron con ella a Providence, Rhode Island. No hay constancia de que los McKenzie la adoptaran formalmente. Kady apareció por primera vez en los registros del censo en 1860. En ese momento, vivía con la familia Rodman y trabajaba como tejedora en una fábrica textil en Central Falls, Rhode Island.
Cuando conoció a su futuro esposo, Robert Brownell, él estaba casado. Su esposa solicitó el divorcio, acusándolo de adulterio, y Kady y Robert se casaron en abril de 1861.
Robert se unió al Ejército de la Unión en 1861 cuando Rhode Island pidió a los hombres que se alistaran. Robert no permitió que Kady se uniera a él, por lo que fue con el gobernador Sprague de Rhode Island, quien la tomó en su propia compañía. Luego convencieron a Robert de que la llevara con él. Kady estaba decidida a no ser aguadora ni lavandera, como era típico entre las seguidoras femeninas del campamento, en cambio se convirtió en la abanderada oficial de la compañía de Robert, la 1.ª Infantería de Rhode Island. Como abanderada, llevaba la bandera, lo que permitía a los soldados ver dónde estaban ubicadas sus unidades en el campo de batalla. Los abanderados no portaban armas, lo que aumentaba la probabilidad de resultar heridos o muertos.
En agosto de 1861, cuando terminó el reclutamiento de tres meses, Kady y Robert se alistaron en el 5º de Rhode Island y lucharon en la Roanoke Island. En enero de 1862, el general Ambrose Burnside nombró a Kady enfermera e hija del regimiento. No se le permitió llevar los colores de la compañía, pero cuando otras tropas de la Unión confundieron su compañía con el enemigo, agarró la bandera y la agitó hasta que los otros soldados se dieron cuenta de que estaban del mismo lado, salvando numerosas vidas. Robert resultó herido en esta batalla. Kady pasó 6 semanas cuidándolo y cuidando a otros soldados heridos. En abril de 1962 viajaron a Nueva York en un barco de vapor.
Después de la Guerra Civil, Kady fue la única mujer en recibir documentos de baja del Ejército de la Unión. En 1884, el gobierno de los Estados Unidos le otorgó una pensión de $8 dólares mensuales, en contraste con la pensión de su esposo, de $24 dólares mensuales.
En 1895, Kady aprobó el examen del Servicio Civil y calificó para un trabajo en el Departamento de Parques. Cuando se hizo demasiado mayor para el trabajo activo, ella y su anciano esposo se convirtieron en custodios de la Mansión Morris-Jumel. Como cuidadora, Kady “se hizo muy conocida entre los turistas que visitaban las instalaciones” debido a sus disfraces extravagantes, su pony en miniatura y su tendencia a portar armas de fuego.
El curador del museo, William Shelton, se quejó de que los Brownell ocupaban siete de las veinte habitaciones y pasillos de la casa. Afirmó que cuando llegó como curador, los Brownell básicamente estaban operando el edificio como casa de huéspedes y que seguían teniendo muchos visitantes indeseables.
Aunque luego fueron restringidos a las habitaciones en el sótano, los Brownell siguieron siendo una molestia para Shelton, quien escribió una carta al comisionado de Parques, describiendo ocho quejas contra Kady. Documentado en los archivos de la Mansión, en enero de 1913, el comisionado de Parques fue personalmente a retirar a los Brownell de la Mansión.
Kady murió el 5 de enero de 1915 a la edad de 72 años en Oxford, Nueva York. Está enterrada en North Burial Ground en Providence, Rhode Island, en la misma parcela que la primera esposa de Robert. Robert murió ocho meses después y está enterrado en una tumba sin nombre en East Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, junto con su familia de su primer matrimonio.