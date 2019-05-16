Taystee Time

New complex rises in West Harlem

By Gregg McQueen

From bread rising to ground breaking.

Another building will ascend into the West Harlem skyscape.

The Taystee Building will feature 350,000-square-feet of space for organizations devoted to the life sciences, technology, nonprofits and the arts.

Developed by Janus Property Company, the 11-story building is being constructed on the long-abandoned site of the former Taystee bread bakery, which closed over 30 years ago.

It is part of the “Manhattanville Factory District” that Janus is creating from West 125th Street to West 128th Street, a multi-building effort that is completely transforming the neighborhood’s landscape.

The property was sold to Janus by the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) after a citywide competition. Janus spent about $350 million to demolish the dilapidated former factory, and Empire State Development has offered up to $10 million in performance-based grants.

Although construction began last July and several stories of the building’s frame are already visible rising about West 126th Street, the developers hosted a celebratory “ground-breaking” ceremony on May 9 that drew city and state officials.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, who noted that the state has invested $620 million to support the life sciences, said the project would rejuvenate the area, which was until recently was dotted with unused industrial spaces.

“This elevates the psyche of an entire community, the pride that they’ll feel when they walk by and finally see some green spaces,” she said.

The project features almost 20,000 square feet of outdoor space, including a landscaped courtyard.

“You’ll be able to walk mid-block from 125th Street, right to the front door of this building, and then across the street, to another courtyard, and then all the way up to 128th Street,” said Janus Principal Scott Metzner. “We’re creating a ribbon of public outdoor spaces in what used to be an industrial zone. It’s very people and pedestrian friendly.”

The Taystee Building is the fourth project Janus has started in the district, following the Mink Building, an affordable housing project, and the Sweets Building, which, together with the Malt House, is about to finish construction.

Rev. Georgiette Morgan-Thomas, former Chair of Community Board 9, praised the developers for their willingness to work with the community.

“They came to numerous meetings. They held specific meetings with committees,” she said.

“They were always coming back to us, they were always available.”

City Councilmember Mark Levine said he had “never met a development team that has devoted more to building relationships with the local community.”

Morgan-Thomas said that Janus earned the respect of community members for their work preserving the Mink Building, which formerly housed beer breweries that was developed into affordable housing.

“That was very important to us,” she said. “Before they did this project, they already preserved. “They were already providing housing for the community.”

Morgan-Thomas said she was looking forward to seeing community groups utilize the space.

Metzner said that no tenants have been confirmed yet for the building, which is slated to be completed in late 2020.

When finished, the building’s floors will feature 14-foot ceilings with floor-to-ceiling glass.

Janus Principal Jerry Salama noted the project’s proximity to Columbia University and to its new Jerome L. Greene Science Center. Also nearby are the New York Structural Biology Center and the CUNY Advanced Science Research Center at City College.

“The area is the most densely packed community of leading higher education institutions in New York and is adjacent to one of the most vibrant and historical cultural centers of the world,” he said.

Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer said the Taystee Building will lead to 400 permanent jobs, with over 500 construction jobs created during the building phase.

“We all know that Harlem is booming,” she said. “Buildings like the Taystee Lab ensure that it blooms for everyone.”

For more information, please visit www.taysteebldg.com.