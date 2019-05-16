- English
- Español
Taystee Time
New complex rises in West Harlem
By Gregg McQueen
From bread rising to ground breaking.
Another building will ascend into the West Harlem skyscape.
The Taystee Building will feature 350,000-square-feet of space for organizations devoted to the life sciences, technology, nonprofits and the arts.
Developed by Janus Property Company, the 11-story building is being constructed on the long-abandoned site of the former Taystee bread bakery, which closed over 30 years ago.
It is part of the “Manhattanville Factory District” that Janus is creating from West 125th Street to West 128th Street, a multi-building effort that is completely transforming the neighborhood’s landscape.
The property was sold to Janus by the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) after a citywide competition. Janus spent about $350 million to demolish the dilapidated former factory, and Empire State Development has offered up to $10 million in performance-based grants.
Although construction began last July and several stories of the building’s frame are already visible rising about West 126th Street, the developers hosted a celebratory “ground-breaking” ceremony on May 9 that drew city and state officials.
Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, who noted that the state has invested $620 million to support the life sciences, said the project would rejuvenate the area, which was until recently was dotted with unused industrial spaces.
“This elevates the psyche of an entire community, the pride that they’ll feel when they walk by and finally see some green spaces,” she said.
The project features almost 20,000 square feet of outdoor space, including a landscaped courtyard.
“You’ll be able to walk mid-block from 125th Street, right to the front door of this building, and then across the street, to another courtyard, and then all the way up to 128th Street,” said Janus Principal Scott Metzner. “We’re creating a ribbon of public outdoor spaces in what used to be an industrial zone. It’s very people and pedestrian friendly.”
The Taystee Building is the fourth project Janus has started in the district, following the Mink Building, an affordable housing project, and the Sweets Building, which, together with the Malt House, is about to finish construction.
Rev. Georgiette Morgan-Thomas, former Chair of Community Board 9, praised the developers for their willingness to work with the community.
“They came to numerous meetings. They held specific meetings with committees,” she said.
“They were always coming back to us, they were always available.”
City Councilmember Mark Levine said he had “never met a development team that has devoted more to building relationships with the local community.”
Morgan-Thomas said that Janus earned the respect of community members for their work preserving the Mink Building, which formerly housed beer breweries that was developed into affordable housing.
“That was very important to us,” she said. “Before they did this project, they already preserved. “They were already providing housing for the community.”
Morgan-Thomas said she was looking forward to seeing community groups utilize the space.
Metzner said that no tenants have been confirmed yet for the building, which is slated to be completed in late 2020.
When finished, the building’s floors will feature 14-foot ceilings with floor-to-ceiling glass.
Janus Principal Jerry Salama noted the project’s proximity to Columbia University and to its new Jerome L. Greene Science Center. Also nearby are the New York Structural Biology Center and the CUNY Advanced Science Research Center at City College.
“The area is the most densely packed community of leading higher education institutions in New York and is adjacent to one of the most vibrant and historical cultural centers of the world,” he said.
Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer said the Taystee Building will lead to 400 permanent jobs, with over 500 construction jobs created during the building phase.
“We all know that Harlem is booming,” she said. “Buildings like the Taystee Lab ensure that it blooms for everyone.”
For more information, please visit www.taysteebldg.com.
Hora de Taystee
Nuevo complejo se erige en West Harlem
Por Gregg McQueen
De levantar pan a levantar construcciones.
Otro edificio ascenderá en el horizonte de West Harlem.
El edificio Taystee contará con 350,000 pies cuadrados de espacio para organizaciones dedicadas a las ciencias biológicas, la tecnología, las organizaciones sin fines de lucro y las artes.
Desarrollado por Janus Property Company, el edificio de 11 pisos se está construyendo en el sitio abandonado por mucho tiempo de la antigua panadería Taystee. Es parte del “Distrito de Fábricas de Manhattanville” que Janus está creando desde la calle 125 oeste hasta la calle 128 oeste, un esfuerzo de construcción múltiple que está transformando completamente el paisaje del vecindario.
La propiedad fue vendida a Janus por la Corporación de Desarrollo Económico de la ciudad de Nueva York (NYCEDC, por sus siglas en inglés) después de una competencia en toda la ciudad. Janus gastó aproximadamente $350 millones de dólares para demoler la antigua fábrica en ruinas, y Empire State Development ha ofrecido hasta $10 millones de dólares en subvenciones de desempeño.
Si bien la construcción comenzó en julio pasado, ya se pueden ver varios pisos enmarcando el edificio que se levanta en la calle 126 oeste. Los desarrolladores organizaron una ceremonia de “colocación de la primera piedra” el 9 de mayo, la cual atrajo a funcionarios de la ciudad y del estado.
La vice gobernadora Kathy Hochul destacó que el estado ha invertido $620 millones de dólares para respaldar las ciencias biológicas, dijo que el proyecto rejuvenecerá el área, que hasta hace poco estaba cargada de espacios industriales no utilizados.
“Esto eleva la psique de toda una comunidad, el orgullo que sentirán cuando pasen y finalmente vean algunos espacios verdes”, dijo.
El proyecto cuenta con casi 20,000 pies cuadrados de espacio al aire libre, incluyendo un patio embellecido.
“Podrán caminar a mitad de cuadra desde la calle 125, directamente a la puerta principal de este edificio, y luego cruzar la calle, a otro patio, y luego hasta la calle 128”, dijo el director de Janus, Scott Metzner. “Estamos creando una cinta de espacios públicos al aire libre en lo que solía ser una zona industrial. Es muy amigable para la gente y los peatones”.
El Edificio Taystee es el cuarto proyecto que Janus ha iniciado en el distrito, luego del Edificio Mink, un proyecto de vivienda asequible, y el Edificio Sweets, que, junto con la Casa
Malta, está a punto de terminar la construcción.
La reverenda Georgiette Morgan-Thomas, ex presidenta de la Junta Comunitaria 9, elogió a los desarrolladores por su disposición a trabajar con la comunidad.
“Vinieron a numerosas reuniones. Celebraron reuniones específicas con los comités”, dijo.
“Siempre regresaban a nosotros, siempre estaban disponibles”.
Mark Levine, concejal de la ciudad, dijo que “nunca había conocido a un equipo de desarrollo que se haya dedicado más a establecer relaciones con la comunidad local”.
Morgan-Thomas dijo que Janus se ganó el respeto de los miembros de la comunidad por su trabajo para preservar el Edificio Mink, que antiguamente albergaba cervecerías, las cuales se convirtieron en viviendas asequibles.
“Eso fue muy importante para nosotros”, dijo. “Antes de que hicieran este proyecto, lo conservaron. Ya estaban proporcionando viviendas para la comunidad”.
Morgan-Thomas dijo que espera ver a los grupos de la comunidad utilizar el espacio. Metzner comentó que aún no se han confirmado inquilinos para el edificio, programado para completarse a fines de 2020.
Una vez terminados, los pisos del edificio contarán con techos de 14 pies con vidrio de piso a techo.
El director de Janus, Jerry Salama, destacó la proximidad del proyecto a la Universidad Columbia y su nuevo Centro de Ciencias Jerome L. Greene. También están cerca el Centro de Biología Estructural de Nueva York y el Centro de Investigación de Ciencias Avanzadas de CUNY en el City College.
“El área es la comunidad más densamente poblada de las principales instituciones de educación superior de Nueva York y está adyacente a uno de los centros culturales más vibrantes e históricos del mundo”, dijo.
Gale Brewer, presidenta del condado de Manhattan, dijo que el edificio Taystee generará 400 empleos permanentes, con más de 500 trabajos de construcción creados durante la fase de edificación.
“Todos sabemos que Harlem está en auge”, dijo. “Los edificios como el Taystee Lab aseguran que florezca para todos”.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite www.taysteebldg.com.