Have trees, will screen
Film Works Alfresco returns
By Gregg McQueen
Park it.
Inwood might not have its own movie theater, but uptowners can still enjoy a variety of films this summer by grabbing a blanket and heading to the park.
The popular Film Works Alfresco series, the city’s only English and Spanish language free outdoor cinema series, is making its return to Inwood Hill Park.
Free films will be presented every Monday evening at dusk from June 3 until August 12 at
Inwood Hill Park’s Gaelic Field. The series will feature well-known films as well as obscure selections.
Film Works Alfresco is presented by Inwood Art Works, which also sponsors the annual Inwood Film Festival.
Selections alternate between English-language films with Spanish subtitles, and films in Spanish with English subtitles.
“We program for the community we serve,” said Aaron Simms, founder of Inwood Art works and curator of Film Works Alfresco. “It’s really important that we can offer films in different languages, and that celebrates the cultures of the neighborhood.”
Several of the film presentations will feature musical performances by local artists before the film.
This year, Film Works Alfresco kicks off with a showing of the musical 42nd Street on June 3 at 7:30 p.m., preceded by a musical performance by the Don Slatoff Jazz Trio.
The first Spanish-language film is animated comedy El Libro de la Vida (The Book of Life) on June 10.
Other films on the schedule include Fred Rogers documentary Won’t You Be My Neighbor?; Disney musical Newsies; baseball comedy A League of Their Own; crowd-pleaser Spider-man: Into the Spider-verse; the documentary Landfill Harmonic, which chronicles a Paraguayan musical group that plays instruments made entirely out of garbage; and La Misma Luna, a story of an undocumented Mexican immigrant working in the U.S. with the hope of giving her son a better life.
“The beauty of there being 11 films is that there is something for everyone,” said Simms. “You can take some chances. We’re not doing typical fare, but these are films that you can bring the whole family to.” As always, the movies are free to attend.
Film Works Alfresco will also present films at the Morris-Jumel Mansion for the second straight year. The screenings include Annie on Fri., June 21; Newsies on Fri., Jul. 12; Dreamgirls on Fri., Aug 2; and The Greatest Showman on Fri., Aug. 23.
“It’s been a really good partnership with the mansion,” Simms said. “It’s a way to introduce people to the mansion, and a chance for us to branch out to a different location.”
Film Works Alfresco is provided with support from Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer.
“Cultural and artistic events breathe life into our public spaces and neighborhoods. I’m thrilled that Film Works Alfresco will be in Inwood Hill Park this summer, and commend Inwood Art Works for its efforts to bring culturally relevant arts programming into this community,” said Brewer.
“Inwood is an artistic community and they appreciate good, creative films. Alfresco is a great chance for the community to get together and share a good time,” Simms said.
Additional funding comes from a Neighborhood 360° grant from the NYC Department of Small Business Services, as well as the Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone Development Corporation.
Simms said the programming of Inwood Art Works is intended to offer uptown residents something they can easily do in the neighborhood.
“We’re creating a platform — we’re the only people doing movies in Inwood,” he remarked. “For locals, we’re filling a void.”
“We want Inwood residents to think, why go downtown to see a movie? Why get on a subway? We can see a movie right in the neighborhood and enjoy a nice night in the park.”
For more information and to view the entire schedule, www.inwoodartworks.nyc.
Proyección el en Parque
Film Works Alfresco regresa
Por Gregg McQueen
En el parque.
Es posible que Inwood no tenga su propio cine, pero este verano, los habitantes del norte del condado podrán disfrutar de una variedad de películas tomando una manta y dirigiéndose al parque.
La popular serie Film Works Alfresco, la única serie de cines al aire libre gratuitos en inglés y español de la ciudad, regresa a Inwood Hill Park.
Las películas gratuitas se presentarán todos los lunes por la noche al anochecer desde el 3 de junio hasta el 12 de agosto en el Gaelic Field de Inwood Hill Park. La serie contará con películas conocidas, así como selecciones oscuras.
Film Works Alfresco es presentado por Inwood Art Works, que también patrocina el festival anual de cine de Inwood.
Las selecciones alternan entre películas en inglés con subtítulos en español y películas en español con subtítulos en inglés.
“Programamos para la comunidad a la que servimos”, dijo Aaron Simms, fundador de Inwood Art works y curador de Film Works Alfresco. “Es muy importante que podamos ofrecer películas en diferentes idiomas, y que celebren las culturas del barrio”.
Varias de las películas contarán con actuaciones musicales previas de artistas locales.
Este año, Film Works Alfresco arranca con una presentación del musical 42nd Street el 3 de junio a las 7:30 p.m., precedido por una actuación musical del Trío de Jazz Don Slatoff.
La primera película en español es la comedia animada El Libro de la Vida (The Book of Life) el 10 de junio.
Otras películas en el calendario incluyen el documental de Fred Rogers Won’t You Be My Neighbor?; el musical de Disney Newsies; la comedia de béisbol A League of Their Own; para complacer a la multitud Spider-man: Into the Spider-verse; el documental Landfill Harmonic, que narra un grupo musical paraguayo que toca instrumentos hechos enteramente de basura; y La Misma Luna, la historia de un inmigrante mexicano indocumentado que trabaja en los Estados Unidos con la esperanza de darle a su hijo una vida mejor.
“La belleza de que haya 11 películas es que hay algo para todos”, dijo Simms. “Pueden arriesgarse. No estamos haciendo las elecciones típicas, estas son películas a las que pueden llevar a toda la familia”. Como siempre, las películas son gratuitas.
Film Works Alfresco también presentará películas en la Mansión Morris-Jumel por segundo año consecutivo. Las proyecciones incluyen Annie el viernes 21 de junio; Newsies el viernes 12 de julio; Dreamgirls el viernes 2 de agosto; y The Greatest Showman el viernes 23 de agosto.
“Ha sido una muy buena asociación con la mansión”, dijo Simms. “Es una forma de presentar la mansión a la gente, y una oportunidad para que nos expandamos a un lugar diferente”.
Film Works Alfresco cuenta con el apoyo de la presidenta del condado de Manhattan, Gale Brewer.
“Los eventos culturales y artísticos dan vida a nuestros espacios públicos y barrios. Estoy encantada de que Film Works Alfresco esté en Inwood Hill Park este verano, y felicito a Inwood Art Works por sus esfuerzos para llevar la programación artística culturalmente relevante a esta comunidad”, dijo Brewer.
“Inwood es una comunidad artística y aprecia las buenas películas creativas. Alfresco es una gran oportunidad para que la comunidad se reúna y comparta un buen momento”, dijo Simms.
Los fondos adicionales provienen de una subvención Neighborhood 360° del Departamento de Servicios para Pequeños Negocios de la ciudad de Nueva York, así como de la Corporación de Desarrollo de la Zona de Empoderamiento del Alto Manhattan.
Simms dijo que la programación de Inwood Art Works está destinada a ofrecer a los residentes del norte del condado algo que puedan hacer fácilmente en el vecindario.
“Estamos creando una plataforma, somos las únicas personas que hacen películas en Inwood”, comentó. “Para los locales, estamos llenando un vacío”.
“Queremos que los residentes de Inwood piensen: ¿por qué ir al centro para ver una película?
¿Por qué subirse a un metro? Podemos ver una película en el vecindario y disfrutar de una agradable noche en el parque”.
Para más información y para ver el calendario completo, visite www.inwoodartworks.nyc.