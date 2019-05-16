Have trees, will screen

Film Works Alfresco returns

By Gregg McQueen

Park it.

Inwood might not have its own movie theater, but uptowners can still enjoy a variety of films this summer by grabbing a blanket and heading to the park.

The popular Film Works Alfresco series, the city’s only English and Spanish language free outdoor cinema series, is making its return to Inwood Hill Park.

Free films will be presented every Monday evening at dusk from June 3 until August 12 at

Inwood Hill Park’s Gaelic Field. The series will feature well-known films as well as obscure selections.

Film Works Alfresco is presented by Inwood Art Works, which also sponsors the annual Inwood Film Festival.

Selections alternate between English-language films with Spanish subtitles, and films in Spanish with English subtitles.

“We program for the community we serve,” said Aaron Simms, founder of Inwood Art works and curator of Film Works Alfresco. “It’s really important that we can offer films in different languages, and that celebrates the cultures of the neighborhood.”

Several of the film presentations will feature musical performances by local artists before the film.

This year, Film Works Alfresco kicks off with a showing of the musical 42nd Street on June 3 at 7:30 p.m., preceded by a musical performance by the Don Slatoff Jazz Trio.

The first Spanish-language film is animated comedy El Libro de la Vida (The Book of Life) on June 10.

Other films on the schedule include Fred Rogers documentary Won’t You Be My Neighbor?; Disney musical Newsies; baseball comedy A League of Their Own‎; crowd-pleaser Spider-man: Into the Spider-verse; the documentary Landfill Harmonic, which chronicles a Paraguayan musical group that plays instruments made entirely out of garbage; and La Misma Luna, a story of an undocumented Mexican immigrant working in the U.S. with the hope of giving her son a better life.

“The beauty of there being 11 films is that there is something for everyone,” said Simms. “You can take some chances. We’re not doing typical fare, but these are films that you can bring the whole family to.” As always, the movies are free to attend.

Film Works Alfresco will also present films at the Morris-Jumel Mansion for the second straight year. The screenings include Annie on Fri., June 21; Newsies on Fri., Jul. 12; Dreamgirls on Fri., Aug 2; and The Greatest Showman on Fri., Aug. 23.

“It’s been a really good partnership with the mansion,” Simms said. “It’s a way to introduce people to the mansion, and a chance for us to branch out to a different location.”

Film Works Alfresco is provided with support from Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer.

“Cultural and artistic events breathe life into our public spaces and neighborhoods. I’m thrilled that Film Works Alfresco will be in Inwood Hill Park this summer, and commend Inwood Art Works for its efforts to bring culturally relevant arts programming into this community,” said Brewer.

“Inwood is an artistic community and they appreciate good, creative films. Alfresco is a great chance for the community to get together and share a good time,” Simms said.

Additional funding comes from a Neighborhood 360° grant from the NYC Department of Small Business Services, as well as the Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone Development Corporation.

Simms said the programming of Inwood Art Works is intended to offer uptown residents something they can easily do in the neighborhood.

“We’re creating a platform — we’re the only people doing movies in Inwood,” he remarked. “For locals, we’re filling a void.”

“We want Inwood residents to think, why go downtown to see a movie? Why get on a subway? We can see a movie right in the neighborhood and enjoy a nice night in the park.”

For more information and to view the entire schedule, www.inwoodartworks.nyc.