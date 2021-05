Pfizer vaccine approved for ages 12 and up

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has expanded the emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine to include adolescents 12 through 15 years of age.

Previously, the vaccine was approved for use on individuals 16 years of age and older.

An advisory committee to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was slated to meet on May 12 to make recommendations about how the vaccine should be used. The Pfizer shots could be available to children under 16 shortly thereafter.

In clinical trials, no Covid-19 cases occurred among 1,005 Pfizer vaccine recipients aged 12 to 15, the FDA reported.

“The FDA’s expansion of the emergency use authorization…. is a significant step in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D. “Today’s action allows for a younger population to be protected from Covid-19, bringing us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy and to ending the pandemic. Parents and guardians can rest assured that the agency undertook a rigorous and thorough review of all available data, as we have with all of our Covid-19 vaccine emergency use authorizations.”

Pfizer’s vaccine is administered as a series of two doses, spaced three weeks apart. The same dosing regimen will be used for 12- to 15-year-olds, the FDA said.

From March 1, 2020 through April 30, 2021, approximately 1.5 million Covid-19 cases in individuals 11 to 17 years of age have been reported to the CDC.

Children and adolescents generally have a milder Covid-19 disease course as compared to adults.

The known and potential benefits of the vaccine in individuals 12 years of age and older outweigh the known and potential risks, the FDA said.

“Having a vaccine authorized for a younger population is a critical step in continuing to lessen the immense public health burden caused by the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. “With science guiding our evaluation and decision-making process, the FDA can assure the public and medical community that the available data meet our rigorous standards to support the emergency use of this vaccine in the adolescent population 12 years of age and older.”