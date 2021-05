Parting Words

Immigrant Affairs Commissioner hosts last media briefing

By Gregg McQueen

Difficult.

It is how outgoing NYC Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs (MOIA) Commissioner Bitta Mostofi recently described the last several years for immigrants in the United States.

Mostofi, who recently announced her departure from the de Blasio administration, held a media briefing where she reflected upon her tenure at MOIA. She said the 2016 election of Donald Trump as President had grave ramifications for immigrants in the country and posed challenges for the city agency.

The travel ban for Muslim-majority countries Trump implemented soon after taking office signaled a “very clear intention to harm immigrants, to change the makeup of our communities and our country and also to directly target cities who sought to do otherwise,” Mostofi said during the May 6 briefing.

“It is an understatement to say that the four years of the Trump administration were difficult,” she remarked. “We really had to relearn or adapt to an environment at the federal level that really sought to harm our communities in ways that are unfathomable and to try our very best to push back against a tide of mistrust and abuse on the government side so that our communities could continue to rely on the services, the aid, the security that we sought to provide as a city.”

On April 29, Mostofi announced she’d be leaving the de Blasio administration in early May. She joined MOIA in 2014 and was appointed Commissioner in 2018.

Mayor de Blasio praised Mostofi for leading the city’s fight against the Trump administration’s federal immigration policies.

“I am grateful for Bitta’s fierce and tireless efforts to make New York City a more just and accessible place for immigrant families,” de Blasio said in a statement. “From combating the Trump administration’s relentless attacks on immigrants head-on to leading the vision for a bold national strategy to further immigration reform, Bitta’s leadership has been critical for inclusive, equitable, and resilient communities for all.”

Mostofi has not revealed what her next career steps will be, telling reporters at the media briefing that she planned to “take a minute.”

“But, hopefully, more to come soon,” she said.

While ruminating on the turbulence of the Trump presidency, Mostofi said she was “incredibly proud of the way we responded, with the immediate and clear position that we took as a city, that we would not stand by watching that level of indignity and harm.”

She noted that the city established immigrant-friendly initiatives in recent years like NYC Care, which guarantees low- and no-cost health services, as well as the Know Your Rights program and ActionNYC, which provides free immigration legal help.

In early January, just before President Joe Biden took office, New York City took part in meetings for Cities for Action, a bipartisan coalition of nearly 200 U.S. cities and counties that advocates for pro-immigrant federal policies.

“We very clearly outlined a lot of lessons learned about our immigration system, where we saw dormant laws of policies that were able to be used to harm our communities that we need to reckon with and where we know we need to be affirmative in taking action to improve our system,” she said. “Our focus includes a respect for local decision making around immigration, the ability for us to say when, where and if we would provide any cooperation with immigration enforcement, the ability to ensure we could provide benefits and services as needed.”

