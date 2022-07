“Nobody is listening”

Parents, teachers sue city to halt school budget cuts

By Gregg McQueen

A new lawsuit has been filed against the city in an attempt to halt school budget cuts.

Tamara Tucker has two children currently attending at PS 125.

Imminent cuts in public school funding will likely force her school’s principal to scrap music and art programming.

“Art and music are important means of expression, especially coming out of the pandemic,” said Tucker. “Many children have experienced some really serious trauma, and having that outlet is really essential. To have that taken away would be really harmful.”

The Harlem resident has joined a group of fellow public school parents and teachers in filing a lawsuit against the city in an attempt to halt the cuts.

Announced on June 13, the city’s adopted Fiscal Year 2023 budget reduced spending for the city’s public school system by $215 million.

Tucker, a fellow parent and two teachers from public schools have jointly filed the lawsuit to prevent the cuts, which they say will negatively impact class size, teacher staffing, and enrichment programming.

“The classes have been a great way for all students to learn about diversity and inclusivity and explore different cultures,” said Tucker. “Without those classes, students will lose out.”

According to the lawsuit, filed on July 18 in New York Supreme Court, the city failed to follow procedures required that require the Panel for Education Policy (PEP) to vote to approve the education budget prior to the City Council vote.

The City Council voted to adopt the latest budget on June 13, ten days before the PEP held a vote on the cuts.

The complaint asks for a temporary restraining order to halt the planned budget cuts, and also petitions the Supreme Court to negate the City Council budget decision and force a revote where proper procedure is followed.

In the lawsuit, plaintiffs are represented by legal firm Advocates for Justice.

Advocates have voiced concern about the impacts to art programming.

“The explicit language of state law requires that these egregious budget cuts be halted and reconsidered by the Mayor and the Council, because the law was not followed,” said Laura D. Barbieri, Special Counsel for Advocates for Justice, in a statement. “The State Legislature enacted an explicit budget review and voting process by the Board of Education that was eviscerated by the Chancellor’s abuse of authority. No emergency justified the Chancellor’s ignoring the proper procedure.”

Tucker, who participated in the PEP public meeting on June 13, said Schools Chancellor David Banks told attendees that the board vote was merely procedural.

“The Chancellor basically said that the whole PEP vote was essentially meaningless, because the Council already voted,” said Tucker.

“I felt like I saw red. It felt so offensive to me,” she said. “Although dozens of families spoke out against the cuts, their voices were essentially meaningless. The budget was already decided, but they were supposed to vote before it went to Councilmembers.”

Plaintiff Sarah Brooks, a special education teacher at PS 169, said her school will lose paraprofessionals, afterschool programming, field trips, and possibly a school counselor due to the city’s cuts to its education budget.

“The budget cuts will cause all the students at PS 169 to suffer. They will lose out on specialized instruction, mental and academic support, and the vital opportunity to learn outside of the confines of their own neighborhoods,” Brooks said. “The Special Education program will be markedly and significantly impaired. Our students deserve more from their schools.”

Tucker acknowledged it was a bold move to attach her name to a lawsuit, which names the City of New York, Department of Education, and Chancellor Banks as defendants.

“My frustration is that I feel that nobody is listening to us,” Tucker said. “These cuts are going to affect hundreds of thousands of students, but they were just pushed through. That’s why I felt it was important to do this, to make the city pay attention.”

City Hall spokesperson Jonah Allon said the administration was reviewing the lawsuit and noted the enrollment in public schools has declined.

“Since day one, the Adams administration has been committed to uplifting students throughout the five boroughs. As was reflected during the budget process, there are more city funds in DOE’s FY23 budget than last fiscal year,” said Allon. “While enrollment in public schools dropped, the city has maintained the unprecedented commitment to keep every school from every zip code at 100 percent of Fair Student Funding.”

Leonie Haimson, Executive Director of advocacy group Class Size Matters, said public school children “will have the rug pulled from under them” if the budget cuts are enacted.

Cuts will likely lead to larger class sizes, where teachers will have a challenging time providing sufficient academic and social-emotional support, Haimson said.

“We have interviewed parents, teachers, and principals who told us that the smaller classes in their schools this past school year have been essential in allowing them to reconnect with their students and help them begin to recover from the disrupted learning and disengagement from the school closures and remote learning that occurred during the height of the pandemic,” she said.

Tucker agreed that increased class sizes would have a harmful effect on students.

“It’ll definitely have a negative impact,” she said. “The budget cuts will mean fewer teachers, which will lead to larger classes and less support for students.”

“Our school is really diverse, which is great, but children also have different abilities. For teachers to have to teach at different levels to a larger-sized class, the kids will suffer,” she added.

The lawsuit alleges the city has sufficient money to use on the education budget.

The cuts will likely lead to larger class sizes, argue the plaintiffs.

“The irreparable harm to Petitioners and their families that Respondents are causing by the DOE FY23 budget cuts, however, was and is entirely avoidable. Nearly $5 billion dollars remain in unspent stimulus funds, which the federal government has allocated for city public schools. The city also has a reserve fund of over $8 billion dollars. Any portion of this money could have and should have been used for New York City public schools for the 2022-2023 school year,” court documents read.

Tucker said she hoped the lawsuit would be successful in forcing a new City Council vote for additional education funding.

She noted that 41 Councilmembers issued a letter to Mayor Adams and Chancellor Banks on July 12, urging them to use $761 million in unspent stimulus funds to bolster the education budget. Additionally, a group of progressive Councilmembers rallied at City Hall on July 18, publicly apologizing for agreeing to the budget cuts.

“When the budget was first negotiated, I think the City Council dropped the ball and didn’t do their homework about the effects that the cuts would have,” Tucker said. “But they still have a chance to fix their mistakes.”