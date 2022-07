Revamp of NYC Ferry announced

By Gregg McQueen

Changes are coming to the city’s ferry system.

Get taken for a ride.

The city-subsidized NYC Ferry service will soon offer reduced fares for lower-income riders, while hiking costs for more casual users.

Mayor Eric Adams has announced a plan to revamp the ferry system, which will offer one-way fares of $1.35 – instead of the standard $2.75 – for seniors, people with disabilities, and low-income riders. The discount plan is modeled after the city’s Fair Fares programs for subways and buses and is expected to help at least 1 million New Yorkers.

Single-ride fares will increase to $4.00 for tourist or infrequent riders, Adams said.

New measures aim to increase access to ferry transportation.

“To offset our lower cost fares and help fund the system, we’re raising the prices for occasional riders. So those who come from outside the city who are tourists, we’re raising that amount to $4 per ride, and that will offset the cost of those who are everyday New Yorkers that need to use the system,” Adams said at a press conference at the Astoria Ferry Landing in Queens.

The new fare structure will begin on September 12.

After the fare change, New Yorkers can still continue to take advantage of a $2.75 one-way fare by purchasing a 10-trip pack for $27.50, Adams said.

NYC Ferry will also scrap the $1.00 fee for bringing a bike onto the ferry.

The system currently has six different routes and is operated by Hornblower.

The city will perform outreach to New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) residents this summer, offering two free NYC Ferry rides to all NYCHA households within a mile of ferry landings.

In addition, the city will also launch a direct-to-beach service on the Rockaway line, for which riders can pre-book seats.

“We’re going to reduce the crowding on the ferries, take cars off the road and have people take a nice smooth ride to the beach out in the Rockaways to help our economy out there and really stop the overcrowding on our A line and subway system,” said Adams.

Adams announced his ferry overhaul plan one week after City Comptroller Brad Lander issued a scathing audit report alleging that the city underreported $224 million in expenditures for the NYC Ferry system.

According to the audit, the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), which oversees NYC Ferry incurred $758 million dollars in ferry-related expenses between July 2015 and December 2021, yet only reported $534 million as ferry-related costs in their financial statements

“This is a very substantial financial underreporting and mismanagement,” said Lander. “[It] raises a lot of questions.”

In addition, the audit also found that the NYC Ferry’s per-ride cost to taxpayers – originally estimated at $6.60 – amounted to $12.88 per ride in Fiscal Year 2021, or 50 percent higher than the $8.59 that NYCEDC reported that year.

“The actual subsidy per ride was nearly double the initial projections and consistently higher than what NYCEDC reported it was,” Lander said.

Among his audit recommendations, Lander suggested that the city issue a new Request for Proposal (RFP) to find another ferry operator, consider a new pricing structure, and offer more transparency on ferry-related costs.

At the Astoria press conference, NYCEDC President Andrew Kimball said the agency would soon disclose data related to NYC Ferry costs on its website. “We are going to put out voluminous data as it relates to all of the costs of the system,” he said. “What’s the depreciation on the boats? What are the expenses internally at EDC to help run this? We’re going to put all that information out in the light of day. That will be posted on our website in the next couple of days so people can see that.”

Since its launch, NYC Ferry has served more than 22 million riders.

The NYC Ferry system was launched by the de Blasio administration in 2017 with great fanfare, touted as an affordable and convenient transit option for communities with limited transportation choices, especially in the outer boroughs.

Operated by Hornblower, the system currently has six different routes, including Soundview, The Rockaways, and South Brooklyn.

Since its inception, NYC Ferry has served more than 22 million riders, according to NYCEDC. The average daily weekday ridership as of March 31 was 11,688 passengers.

Adams stressed that the city’s goal was to reduce subsidies for the ferry system while expanding transportation options for underserved communities.

“There are transit deserts in our city where people have been denied access to employment, upward mobility, access to healthcare,” Adams said. “If you don’t have access to transportation, it’s going to impact your overall quality of life.”

For more, please visit ferry.nyc.