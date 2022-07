Upgrades Uptown

$4.9 million boost for health tech at Metropolitan Hospital

A new computed tomography (CT) scanner is coming to East Harlem’s Metropolitan Hospital.

Patients at NYC Health + Hospitals/Metro- politan in East Harlem will soon have access to the latest computed tomography (CT) diagnostic technology, thanks to a $4.9 million award in Fiscal Year 2023 capital funding from City Councilmember Diana Ayala and Council Speaker Adrienne Adams.

In addition to a new CT scanner, the funds will also be used to purchase a new portable C-ARM and ultrasound machines.

According to hospital officials, the new scanner will replace the current scanner – which is over ten years old and at the end of its useful life – and will enable faster scans that produce high-quality images, allowing medical staff to quickly determine health status and course of treatment.

New ultrasound machines will replace the current units at the facility, which are over eight years old.

“We are thrilled to have allocated crucial funding to support the work of Metropolitan Hospital in improving the quality of their services, further providing fair and just medical access for our city’s most underserved. This ongoing effort to supply equitable healthcare to East Harlem must be commended,” said Ayala, who represents the district and serves as Deputy Council Speaker. “I look forward to continuing this support in improving health outcomes across economic and ethnic thresholds.”

Ayala visited Metropolitan on July 27 to announce the funding.

Updating the diagnostic equipment will prevent disruption of services due to faulty and aged equipment, offer better resolution and state-of-the-art modules, greater flexibility for patient comfort, and enhance the physician’s ability to diagnose and treat patients, hospital officials said.

“We are grateful to Councilmember Diana Ayala and Speaker Adrienne Adams for awarding this capital funding to upgrade our imaging technology,” said Cristina Contreras, Chief Executive Officer of NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan. “As a community hospital, our goal is to ensure that our patients have access to quality health care as close to home as possible. The ability to purchase new state-of-the-art equipment will help to improve health care access and health outcomes for the East Harlem community.”

Ayala also provided Metropolitan with $1.9 million in capital funding in FY 22 and has secured over $13 million dollars in capital funding since 2019.

“Our patients deserve to walk into our health care facilities and know that their providers are using only the latest, most state-of-the-art medical equipment,” said NYC Health + Hospitals President and CEO Mitchell Katz, MD. “The new CT Scanner, C-ARM, and ultrasound machines will improve image quality, ensure faster results, and assist practitioners with devising a course of treatment that gets patients on track for healthier outcomes.”

For more information, visit nychealthandhospitals.org/metropolitan.