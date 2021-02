New town halls focus on police reform

In an effort to engage communities that historically suffer the most harm from the New York Police Department (NYPD), advocacy groups have announced a new series of virtual town halls and forums.

Titled the “Redefining Community Safety,” the series is intended as a response to Mayor Bill de Blasio’s “botched effort” to engage communities on plans to reinvent policing, as required by Governor Andrew Cuomo’s executive order in June 2020.

Cuomo’s executive order required localities to develop a police reform plan by April 1, 2021 and include “members of the community, with an emphasis in areas with high numbers of police and community interactions; interested non-profit and faith-based community groups; the local office of the district attorney; the local public defender; and local elected officials.”

On January 25, the de Blasio administration unveiled the NYPD Discipline Matrix, a police reform initiative that outlines presumptive penalties for instances of officer misconduct, which may be adjusted up or down in a set window based on aggravating and mitigating factors. Penalties escalate with repeated offenses.

Police reform advocates have criticized the de Blasio administration for failing to include public defenders and other stakeholders in discussions surrounding this reform.

Among those involved in the series is The Legal Aid Society.

“Mayor Bill de Blasio had a chance to bring New York City together to collaborate on a plan to transform the NYPD into a department that better serves the people of this city. He failed, but that does mean community voices can be sidelined in this process,” said Corey Stoughton, Attorney-in-Charge of the Special Litigation Unit with the Criminal Defense Practice at The Legal Aid Society. “Whether in organizing our own town halls or organizing street protests, New Yorkers will do what it takes to be heard on the question of how our city should be policed.”

At a January 11 hearing, City Councilmembers expressed criticism of de Blasio and the NYPD for their handling of the process. Advocates, as well as Cuomo, have also knocked the city for allowing the NYPD to control the initiative.

“New York City… has the police department in charge of the reform plan — which by the way, doesn’t make any sense to me. There is no agency that is going to reform itself,” Cuomo said.

The planned town halls will culminate in a report that will be submitted to the New York City Council in March to inform the Council’s consideration of the reform proposal.

Co-sponsors involved in the series of forums include the Anti-Violence Project, The Audre Lorde Project, The Bronx Defenders, Center for Constitutional Rights, New York Civil Liberties Union, Interrupting Criminalization, Justice Committee, Make the Road NY, Girls for Gender Equity, VOCAL-NY, the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, and Communities United for Police Reform.

“It’s clear that the city’s process to ‘reform and reinvent’ policing has been a sham from the start and will not result in any more safety from police violence for Black, Latinx and other communities of color,” said Adilka Pimentel, a spokesperson for Communities United for Police Reform. “Our ‘Redefining Community Safety Town Halls are an opportunity for the public to share their vision of what will create safe and healthy communities, especially for communities that regularly experience violence from the police. Our series of virtual town halls and events are the real speakers’ corner, free from NYPD propaganda and free from the Mayor’s continued deceit and inaction around police violence.”

All events will be virtual due to COVID-19. A preliminary schedule is as follows:

Monday, February 8th from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. — The Missing Story of #MeToo: A Teach-in on Police Sexual & Gender-Based Violence

Tuesday, February 9th, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. — Redefining Community Safety: Debunking the Myth of NYPD Discipline

Wednesday, February 10th, from 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. — Decriminalizing Protest: A Forum on Redefining Community Safety

Thursday, February 11th, from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. — Police ≠ Safety: Organizing for Real Community Accountability TEACH IN

Thursday, February 11th, starting at 6 p.m. — LGBTQ+ Town Hall to Redefine Community Safety

Wednesday, February 17th from 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. — Citywide Youth Town Hall on Community Safety

Thursday, February 25th, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. — Redefining Community Safety: The Bronx

For more information and to access the virtual town halls, please visit bit.ly/3t6QIVJ.