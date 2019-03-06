- English
- Español
Uptown restaurant owners charged with wage theft
New York State Attorney General Letitia James has announced the arrests of Washington Heights restaurant owners for allegedly stealing $160,000 in employee wages.
Co-owner Manuel Hernández and manager Mohammed Harb of Parrilla Latin Bistro, located at 3920 Broadway (near 164th Street) are charged with repeatedly failing to pay nine restaurant workers for hours worked, in addition to scheming to defraud those workers by continually promising the employees eventual compensation.
Two other owners, Jose Hernández and Gino Hernández, were not present in court and will be subject to arrest and arraignment on a future date, according to a press release from the Attorney General’s office.
Manuel and Jose Hernández are separately charged with failing to secure workers’ compensation coverage on two separate occasions.
According to the felony complaint, workers at Parrilla including servers and cooks, some of whom had worked for the diner for over seven years, were paid far less than minimum wage at daily, not hourly, rates and were often not paid at all. None of the workers received overtime pay of one and a half times their pay rate when they worked more than forty hours per week.
An investigation revealed that the defendants made repeated promises to the workers that payment was imminent and asked the workers to be patient. However, after the workers waited week after week, payment was sporadic or never came at all. Many of the employees returned to the restaurant to demand their back wages after ending their employment but defendants continually told employees to return at a later date to receive their payments, which did not occur.
“Stealing hard-earned money from workers will not be tolerated by this administration,” said James. “My office pursued this case on behalf of workers who claim that these employers exploited their trust and good will and denied them the fair wages that all New Yorkers are entitled to. We will never hesitate to investigate any company that is accused of stealing from their workers.”
If convicted of the top counts against them, the defendants face up to 15 years in prison and payment of back wages to their employees.
Propietarios de restaurante acusados de robo de salarios
La fiscal general del estado de Nueva York, Letitia James, anunció los arrestos de dueños de restaurantes de Washington Heights por supuestamente robar $160,000 dólares en salarios de empleados.
El copropietario Manuel Hernández, y el gerente Mohammed Harb, de Parrilla Latin Bistro, ubicado en el No. 3920 de Broadway (cerca de la calle 164) están acusados de no pagar repetidamente a nueve trabajadores de restaurantes por las horas trabajadas, además de planear defraudar a los trabajadores prometiéndoles continuamente a los empleados compensación eventual.
De acuerdo con un comunicado de prensa de la oficina de la fiscal general, otros dos propietarios, José Hernández y Gino Hernández, no estuvieron presentes en el tribunal y serán arrestados y procesados en una fecha futura.
Manuel y José Hernández están acusados por separado de no asegurar la cobertura de compensación para trabajadores en dos ocasiones diferentes.
Según la denuncia por delitos graves, los servidores de Parrilla, incluidos camareros y cocineros, algunos de los cuales habían trabajado para el restaurante durante más de siete años, se les pagaba mucho menos que el salario mínimo en tarifas por día, no por hora, y con frecuencia no se les pagaban en absoluto. Ninguno de los trabajadores recibió pago por tiempo extra de una vez y media su salario cuando trabajaban más de cuarenta horas por semana.
Una investigación reveló que los acusados hicieron repetidas promesas a los trabajadores de que el pago era inminente y les pedían que tuvieran paciencia. Sin embargo, después de que los trabajadores esperaron semana tras semana, el pago fue esporádico o nunca llegó. Muchos de los empleados regresaron al restaurante para exigir sus salarios atrasados después de dejar su trabajo, pero los demandados continuamente les dijeron a los empleados que regresaran en una fecha posterior para recibir sus pagos, lo cual no ocurrió.
“El robo de dinero ganado por los trabajadores no será tolerado por esta administración”, dijo James. “Mi oficina persiguió este caso en nombre de los trabajadores que afirman que estos empleadores abusaron de su confianza y buena voluntad y les negó el salario justo al que tienen derecho todos los neoyorquinos. Nunca dudaremos investigar a cualquier compañía acusada de robar a sus trabajadores”.
Si son declarados culpables de los principales cargos en su contra, los acusados enfrentan hasta 15 años de prisión y el pago de salarios atrasados a sus empleados.