Uptown restaurant owners charged with wage theft

New York State Attorney General Letitia James has announced the arrests of Washington Heights restaurant owners for allegedly stealing $160,000 in employee wages.

Co-owner Manuel Hernández and manager Mohammed Harb of Parrilla Latin Bistro, located at 3920 Broadway (near 164th Street) are charged with repeatedly failing to pay nine restaurant workers for hours worked, in addition to scheming to defraud those workers by continually promising the employees eventual compensation.

Two other owners, Jose Hernández and Gino Hernández, were not present in court and will be subject to arrest and arraignment on a future date, according to a press release from the Attorney General’s office.

Manuel and Jose Hernández are separately charged with failing to secure workers’ compensation coverage on two separate occasions.

According to the felony complaint, workers at Parrilla including servers and cooks, some of whom had worked for the diner for over seven years, were paid far less than minimum wage at daily, not hourly, rates and were often not paid at all. None of the workers received overtime pay of one and a half times their pay rate when they worked more than forty hours per week.

An investigation revealed that the defendants made repeated promises to the workers that payment was imminent and asked the workers to be patient. However, after the workers waited week after week, payment was sporadic or never came at all. Many of the employees returned to the restaurant to demand their back wages after ending their employment but defendants continually told employees to return at a later date to receive their payments, which did not occur.

“Stealing hard-earned money from workers will not be tolerated by this administration,” said James. “My office pursued this case on behalf of workers who claim that these employers exploited their trust and good will and denied them the fair wages that all New Yorkers are entitled to. We will never hesitate to investigate any company that is accused of stealing from their workers.”

If convicted of the top counts against them, the defendants face up to 15 years in prison and payment of back wages to their employees.