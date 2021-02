Talking Transplants

Panel explores vaccine viability and organ transplants

By Sherry Mazzocchi

When doctors told Dara Kass that her son was losing a battle against a disease, she didn’t hesitate to donate part of her liver.

Sammy had a condition called alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

He received the liver transplant just shy of his second birthday.

Kass is Professor of Emergency Medicine and an ER doctor at Columbia University Medical Center. Kass said she would not hesitate to vaccinate Sammy and her other children in order to avoid Covid-19. “One of the things that I think [about] as a parent and as a doctor has been minimizing the risk,” she said.

Sammy, now eight, is in a low-risk category. But for thousands of children with liver disease, many of them awaiting a transplant, the future is uncertain. There is no official medical guidance regarding Covid-19 vaccinations for children who have just received an organ transplant.

But Kass, who spoke at a January 27th American Liver Foundation (ALF) webinar on pediatric liver disease, said getting her children vaccinated would be “a big relief.”

The American Liver Foundation is working on vaccination guidelines for transplants, according to Dr. Lara Danziger-Isakov of the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. “We really promote giving vaccination before transplant if possible, when patients are less likely to be immunosuppressed,” she said.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) have stated that there is no data on the safety and efficacy of the current Covid-19 vaccines for individuals who are immunocompromised. According to the CDC website, “Immunocompromised individuals may receive Covid-19 vaccination if they have no contraindications to vaccination. However, they should be counseled about the unknown vaccine safety profile and effectiveness in immunocompromised populations, as well as the potential for reduced immune responses and the need to continue to follow all current guidance to protect themselves against Covid-19.”

“The general consensus is that about three months post-transplant would be a sufficient time to start thinking about giving vaccines after transplant,” Danziger-Isakov said.

An international registry of pediatric liver patients showed that obesity and fatty liver disease are among the highest risk factors when it comes to contracting the virus. “These patients had a five-time increased risk of severe Covid, which we defined as needing to go to the intensive care unit, needing to be on a ventilator or death,” said Dr. Emily Perito, of the University of California San Francisco Benioff Children’s Hospital.

One bright spot, according to Dr. Steven Lobritto of NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital, was that anecdotal evidence showed that children who have had transplants have not had severe cases of Covid-19. “As a matter of fact, many of our pediatric patients on immunosuppression — either transplanted or non-transplanted— seem to be possibly protected against the exaggerated inflammatory response in the lungs that occurred seven to 10 days after infection,” he said.

He added that reducing immune suppression may be unnecessary and could actually predispose children to rejection and lead to still more medications.

“We had one patient actually have four different immune suppressant medications, and they weren’t even admitted to a hospital,” he said. “And we had a baby, six months of age, who was three days after transplant when she got infected [by Covid]. And though she did have some hepatitis and did stay a little longer in the hospital, she did quite well without any respiratory symptoms.”

Other doctors participating in the webinar said during the past year, hospitals have been much safer for children undergoing transplants. Dr. Nadia Ovchinsky, Medical Director of Pediatric Liver Transplantation at Children’s Hospital at Montefiore, said that the risk of contracting Covid-19 from an organ transplant is extremely low.

Since the pandemic, hospitals have enacted stricter protocols, with more cleaning and surface disinfection. “We’re not seeing transmission of Covid, or even other viral illnesses such as the flu, in the hospital setting like we did in the past,” she said “It’s practically nonexistent.”

All patients, donors, and even caregivers are tested before being admitted. Ovchinsky said there are no cases of donor recipients getting Covid, and there are no documented cases of it being transmitted through blood banks.

As a New York City emergency room doctor, Kass caught Covid. For safety reasons, she had to live apart from her son. “I have no reluctance to vaccinate him at all,” she said.

Only very recently have children been admitted to pre-clinical trials for the Pfizer vaccine. But the slow rollout of vaccines makes it unlikely that Sammy will get a dose anytime soon.

“He’s eight years old, so he will be in the last tranche of vaccinations by his age alone,” she said. “But based on the data we saw today, I’m actually more optimistic about his course.”

For more from the American Liver Foundation, please call the HelpLine at 1-800-GO-LIVER (465-4837), which is open Mondays – Fridays, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. or visit LiverFoundation.org.