Self-Care Matters
By Hajra Jaffer
People often sacrifice self-care because they are focused on caring for others and they are too busy or feel too guilty about it to focus on themselves.
When life becomes overwhelming, self-care is ignored. The paradox is that you need self-care most when you don’t think you have time for it.
I learned this firsthand as a breast cancer survivor.
My grueling chemotherapy treatments left me feeling mentally and physically exhausted, but also forced me to slow down and take care of my whole self. It was during that time that I realized that self-care is not selfish. Instead, self-love nourished me and nurtured the compassion that I try so hard to show others.
Now more than ever, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we need to take small steps to focus on our well-being, because every little thing we do counts in helping manage our stress.
Learning to be mindful in your daily life can help when you are overwhelmed. Mindfulness is the ability to be in the present moment and pay attention to the task at hand. Being intentional in whatever you are doing in that moment is mindfulness.
If you’re feeling a moment of stress, try using the S.T.O.P Technique, developed by mindfulness expert Jon Kabat-Zinn.
Stop: Interrupt your thoughts and pause whatever you’re doing. Sit up straight with a tall spine and calm yourself. Notice the sensations of being present.
Take a Breath: Breathe in slowly through the nose, expanding the belly, and exhale slowly and deeply through pursed lips. Take a couple more conscious deep breaths, feeling the body relax with every inhale and release tension with every exhale.
Observe: Become the observer of your thoughts, emotions, and physical reactions. What thoughts do you notice? What emotions are present? How does your body feel? Tune in and sit with whatever arises for a few moments.
Proceed: Finally, proceed with intention and mindfully take each next step in your day from a place of strength, wisdom, and presence.
For more, please visit healthmatters.nyp.org.
El cuidado personal importa
Por Hajra Jaffer
Las personas a menudo sacrifican el autocuidado porque están enfocadas en cuidar a los demás y están demasiado ocupadas o se sienten demasiado culpables por ello para concentrarse en sí mismas.
Cuando la vida se vuelve abrumadora, se ignora el cuidado personal. La paradoja es que necesitas más cuidado personal cuando crees que no tienes tiempo para ello.
Aprendí esto de primera mano como sobreviviente de cáncer de mama.
Mis extenuantes tratamientos de quimioterapia me dejaron sintiéndome agotada mental y físicamente, pero también me obligaron a reducir la velocidad y cuidarme por completo. Fue durante ese tiempo que me di cuenta de que el cuidado personal no es egoísta. En cambio, el amor propio me alimentó y alimentó la compasión que tanto intento mostrar a los demás.
Ahora más que nunca, en medio de la pandemia de COVID-19 en curso, debemos dar pequeños pasos para enfocarnos en nuestro bienestar, porque cada pequeña cosa que hacemos cuenta para ayudar a controlar nuestro estrés.
Aprender a ser consciente en tu vida diaria puede ayudar cuando te sientas abrumado. La atención plena es la capacidad de estar en el momento presente y prestar atención a la tarea en cuestión. Ser intencional en lo que sea que estés haciendo en ese momento es atención plena.
Si sientes un momento de estrés, intenta usar la Técnica S.T.O.P, desarrollada por el experto en atención plena Jon Kabat-Zinn.
Stop (Detente, en inglés): Interrumpe tus pensamientos y haz una pausa en lo que estés haciendo. Siéntate derecho con la columna alta y cálmate. Nota las sensaciones de estar presente.
Toma un respiro: Respira lentamente por la nariz, expandiendo el vientre, y exhala lenta y profundamente con los labios fruncidos. Haz un par de respiraciones profundas más conscientes, sintiendo que el cuerpo se relaja con cada inhalación y libera la tensión con cada exhalación.
Observa: Conviértete en el observador de tus pensamientos, emociones y reacciones físicas. ¿Qué pensamientos notas? ¿Qué emociones están presentes? ¿Cómo se siente tu cuerpo? Sintoniza y siéntate con lo que surja por unos momentos.
Procede: Finalmente, procede con intención y conscientemente da cada paso siguiente en tu día desde un lugar de fuerza, sabiduría y presencia.
Para más información, por favor visita healthmatters.nyp.org.