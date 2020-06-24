“Like a war zone”

Nightly fireworks vex uptown residents

By Gregg McQueen

Migdalia Quiñones is on edge.

The Inwood resident said she has had enough of illegal fireworks displays that have been booming throughout Northern Manhattan for several weeks.

“It’s all night, every night,” said Quiñones of the fireworks, which residents have noticed as late as 4 a.m.

“We hear them from all directions,” she said. “It’s like a war zone.”

Washington Heights resident Tanya Bonner has not had a decent night’s rest since the bombastic displays first started in early June, she said.

“I haven’t got more than a few hours of sleep a night for weeks,” she said. “I’m exhausted all day. There are people who need to get up early for work and this makes it hard. It also has an impact on mental health to keep hearing these explosions.”

Quinones, who has lived in Inwood for 33 years, noted that street fireworks have been an uptown tradition for many years during the months of June and July.

“This year it’s different, though. It seems out of control,” she said.

Residents have reported more elaborate displays featuring colorful rockets bursting high into the air and a barrage of ear-splitting M-80s.

“There’s never been a year like this,” said Claudia Schaer, who has lived in Inwood since 2003.

“It’s more intense and it’s really affecting quality of life,” she said. “Children are affected, pets are traumatized. We have patients in the hospital who can’t sleep, and there are veterans in the community with PTSD who are affected by this.”

Bonner said the fireworks could also be a disruption for people attempting to recuperate from COVID-19.

“Our communities uptown were hit hard by the virus. We want those people to be able to heal,” she remarked.

The fireworks craze has been a citywide issue this year, as 311 phone lines have exploded with complaints while pyrotechnics are blowing up in the night skies.

Firework complaints have increased by nearly 300 times this June compared to the same period in 2019, according to the city’s 311 data.

The Brooklyn zip code of 11226 has logged the most complaints in the city and twice as many as any other zip code, but Northern Manhattan residents have been flooding 311 with calls as well.

Of the 10 New York City zip codes with the most fireworks complaints, seven of them are in Northern Manhattan, according to 311 data.

The nightly fireworks are also prompting a wave of calls to 911.

According to the NYPD, there were 12,578 calls to 911 for illegal fireworks between June 1 and June 21. For the same period in 2019, there were 1,007 calls.

Despite the deluge of complaints, uptown residents have said it is not translating into enforcement by the NYPD. New Yorkers have shared social media posts depicting illegal fireworks being set off right next to precinct houses or in full view of officers.

“At this point, the people setting off the fireworks know the cops aren’t going to do anything,” Quiñones said. “That’s why it isn’t stopping.”

On Tuesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a multi-agency task force designed to crack down on illegal fireworks.

The 42-person force consists of officers from the NYPD Intelligence Bureau, FDNY Fire Marshals and members of the Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation, will attempt to disrupt supply chains for pyrotechnics to enter the city.

“There will be all sorts of actions taken ‒ undercover buys, sting operations, finding where the supply is and cutting it off at the knees,” de Blasio said.

The effort will also include a public safety campaign to discourage New Yorkers from setting off their own fireworks, as de Blasio stressed that “fireworks are not only illegal, but they can be dangerous. We need to get that message across.”

That danger was underscored when FDNY fire marshals confirmed that a Tuesday morning fire at 2690 Valentine Avenue in the Bronx was caused by fireworks.

The building’s roof and top floor were severely damaged in the blaze, which broke out around 9:00 a.m., the FDNY said. There were no injuries.

On Twitter, the FDNY posted photos of the damage, with a reminder that “the illegal use of fireworks can lead to fires, serious burns, injuries, and even death.”

However, de Blasio indicated that he would not ask the NYPD to take stronger action to disrupt illegal fireworks displays, explaining his preference for focusing the Department on other public safety issues such as the increase in shootings throughout the city.

He also cited the challenges officers face in policing illegal fireworks activity.

“The fireworks can be unsafe. I’m not for a moment missing that, but the challenge a lot of times with fireworks is that particularly young people fire them off and then leave immediately, so it’s very hard to find them and address it in real time, in a way that actually would make a difference,” de Blasio stated.

At a press conference on June 21, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams urged New Yorkers not to call 911 or seek police assistance to disrupt illegal fireworks activity.

“This is a nonviolent act, so those three numbers that we always dial –­ 911 – get over that,” remarked Adams.

He called on violence interruption groups and the FDNY’s Vulcan Society – a fraternity of Black firefighters – to engage community members in discussion and persuade them to stop the fireworks.

“We marched for more than two weeks for ending over-aggressive police action. We’re not going backwards, folks,” said Adams, who is a former cop. He said the NYPD should focus on researching and cutting off the suppliers of the explosive devices.

In May, Schaer formed a Facebook group called “WAHI and Inwood for Respectful Decibel Levels” due to concerns about loud music blaring from a vehicle several hours a day near her apartment.

Though the group began with a handful of members, it has ballooned to nearly 400 people since the fireworks began, Schaer said.

“We’re trying to be a forum where people can share stories and start to figure out what are the options for addressing these noise issues,” she said. “So far, the recourse that exists is to call 311 or 911 but that hasn’t been stopping the problem and there may be other solutions. In the end, the policymakers will be the ones that allow solutions to work.”

“As a community, we’re trying to figure out what the best approach is,” added Bonner, who is an administrator with the group. “It’s important that we have collaboration. We have a diverse group of people impacted in different ways.”

“We hope to decide on how we can advocate and how we engage other partners in this issue,” Bonner said. Ultimately, we aren’t going to have any success in bringing change unless we involve elected officials, police. The Community Board has a role to play as well.”

Bonner acknowledged that quality of life issues in Northern Manhattan can sometimes be divisive, pitting longtime community members against newer residents many consider to be gentrifiers.

“People want to go to sleep. This is not a political issue,” she said. “There seems to be a lot of solidarity over the fireworks this year since it’s affecting everyone.”

Even if the fireworks subside, other noise issues will still exist uptown, Quiñones insisted.

“It happens every summer. You’ve got drag racing, Revel bikes, big crowds coming in from outside the neighborhood,” she said. “I don’t know what the solution is. Maybe we should pray it rains until September?”