“Like a war zone”
Nightly fireworks vex uptown residents
By Gregg McQueen
Migdalia Quiñones is on edge.
The Inwood resident said she has had enough of illegal fireworks displays that have been booming throughout Northern Manhattan for several weeks.
“It’s all night, every night,” said Quiñones of the fireworks, which residents have noticed as late as 4 a.m.
“We hear them from all directions,” she said. “It’s like a war zone.”
Washington Heights resident Tanya Bonner has not had a decent night’s rest since the bombastic displays first started in early June, she said.
“I haven’t got more than a few hours of sleep a night for weeks,” she said. “I’m exhausted all day. There are people who need to get up early for work and this makes it hard. It also has an impact on mental health to keep hearing these explosions.”
Quinones, who has lived in Inwood for 33 years, noted that street fireworks have been an uptown tradition for many years during the months of June and July.
“This year it’s different, though. It seems out of control,” she said.
Residents have reported more elaborate displays featuring colorful rockets bursting high into the air and a barrage of ear-splitting M-80s.
“There’s never been a year like this,” said Claudia Schaer, who has lived in Inwood since 2003.
“It’s more intense and it’s really affecting quality of life,” she said. “Children are affected, pets are traumatized. We have patients in the hospital who can’t sleep, and there are veterans in the community with PTSD who are affected by this.”
Bonner said the fireworks could also be a disruption for people attempting to recuperate from COVID-19.
“Our communities uptown were hit hard by the virus. We want those people to be able to heal,” she remarked.
The fireworks craze has been a citywide issue this year, as 311 phone lines have exploded with complaints while pyrotechnics are blowing up in the night skies.
Firework complaints have increased by nearly 300 times this June compared to the same period in 2019, according to the city’s 311 data.
The Brooklyn zip code of 11226 has logged the most complaints in the city and twice as many as any other zip code, but Northern Manhattan residents have been flooding 311 with calls as well.
Of the 10 New York City zip codes with the most fireworks complaints, seven of them are in Northern Manhattan, according to 311 data.
The nightly fireworks are also prompting a wave of calls to 911.
According to the NYPD, there were 12,578 calls to 911 for illegal fireworks between June 1 and June 21. For the same period in 2019, there were 1,007 calls.
Despite the deluge of complaints, uptown residents have said it is not translating into enforcement by the NYPD. New Yorkers have shared social media posts depicting illegal fireworks being set off right next to precinct houses or in full view of officers.
“At this point, the people setting off the fireworks know the cops aren’t going to do anything,” Quiñones said. “That’s why it isn’t stopping.”
On Tuesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a multi-agency task force designed to crack down on illegal fireworks.
The 42-person force consists of officers from the NYPD Intelligence Bureau, FDNY Fire Marshals and members of the Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation, will attempt to disrupt supply chains for pyrotechnics to enter the city.
“There will be all sorts of actions taken ‒ undercover buys, sting operations, finding where the supply is and cutting it off at the knees,” de Blasio said.
The effort will also include a public safety campaign to discourage New Yorkers from setting off their own fireworks, as de Blasio stressed that “fireworks are not only illegal, but they can be dangerous. We need to get that message across.”
That danger was underscored when FDNY fire marshals confirmed that a Tuesday morning fire at 2690 Valentine Avenue in the Bronx was caused by fireworks.
The building’s roof and top floor were severely damaged in the blaze, which broke out around 9:00 a.m., the FDNY said. There were no injuries.
On Twitter, the FDNY posted photos of the damage, with a reminder that “the illegal use of fireworks can lead to fires, serious burns, injuries, and even death.”
However, de Blasio indicated that he would not ask the NYPD to take stronger action to disrupt illegal fireworks displays, explaining his preference for focusing the Department on other public safety issues such as the increase in shootings throughout the city.
He also cited the challenges officers face in policing illegal fireworks activity.
“The fireworks can be unsafe. I’m not for a moment missing that, but the challenge a lot of times with fireworks is that particularly young people fire them off and then leave immediately, so it’s very hard to find them and address it in real time, in a way that actually would make a difference,” de Blasio stated.
At a press conference on June 21, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams urged New Yorkers not to call 911 or seek police assistance to disrupt illegal fireworks activity.
“This is a nonviolent act, so those three numbers that we always dial – 911 – get over that,” remarked Adams.
He called on violence interruption groups and the FDNY’s Vulcan Society – a fraternity of Black firefighters – to engage community members in discussion and persuade them to stop the fireworks.
“We marched for more than two weeks for ending over-aggressive police action. We’re not going backwards, folks,” said Adams, who is a former cop. He said the NYPD should focus on researching and cutting off the suppliers of the explosive devices.
In May, Schaer formed a Facebook group called “WAHI and Inwood for Respectful Decibel Levels” due to concerns about loud music blaring from a vehicle several hours a day near her apartment.
Though the group began with a handful of members, it has ballooned to nearly 400 people since the fireworks began, Schaer said.
“We’re trying to be a forum where people can share stories and start to figure out what are the options for addressing these noise issues,” she said. “So far, the recourse that exists is to call 311 or 911 but that hasn’t been stopping the problem and there may be other solutions. In the end, the policymakers will be the ones that allow solutions to work.”
“As a community, we’re trying to figure out what the best approach is,” added Bonner, who is an administrator with the group. “It’s important that we have collaboration. We have a diverse group of people impacted in different ways.”
“We hope to decide on how we can advocate and how we engage other partners in this issue,” Bonner said. Ultimately, we aren’t going to have any success in bringing change unless we involve elected officials, police. The Community Board has a role to play as well.”
Bonner acknowledged that quality of life issues in Northern Manhattan can sometimes be divisive, pitting longtime community members against newer residents many consider to be gentrifiers.
“People want to go to sleep. This is not a political issue,” she said. “There seems to be a lot of solidarity over the fireworks this year since it’s affecting everyone.”
Even if the fireworks subside, other noise issues will still exist uptown, Quiñones insisted.
“It happens every summer. You’ve got drag racing, Revel bikes, big crowds coming in from outside the neighborhood,” she said. “I don’t know what the solution is. Maybe we should pray it rains until September?”
“Como zona de guerra”
Fuegos artificiales nocturnos encienden estorbo
Por Gregg McQueen
Migdalia Quiñones está inquieta.
La residente de Inwood dijo estar cansada de las exhibiciones de fuegos artificiales ilegales que han estado en auge en todo el norte de Manhattan durante varias semanas.
“Es toda la noche, todas las noches”, dijo Quiñones sobre los fuegos artificiales, que los residentes han notado hasta las 4 a.m.
“Los escuchamos desde todas las direcciones”, dijo. “Es como una zona de guerra”.
Tanya Bonner, residente de Washington Heights, no ha tenido una noche de descanso decente desde que comenzaron las explosivas exhibiciones a principios de junio, dijo.
“No he dormido más de unas pocas horas por noche durante semanas”, dijo. “Estoy exhausta todo el día. Hay personas que necesitan levantarse temprano para trabajar y esto lo dificulta. También tiene un impacto en la salud mental estar escuchando estas explosiones”.
Quiñones, quien ha vivido en Inwood durante 33 años, notó que los fuegos artificiales en la calle han sido una tradición del Alto Manhattan durante muchos años durante los meses de junio y julio.
“Sin embargo, este año es diferente. Parece fuera de control”, dijo.
Los residentes han informado de exhibiciones más elaboradas con cohetes coloridos que estallan en el aire, y una lluvia de M-80 que rompen los oídos.
“Nunca ha habido un año como este”, dijo Claudia Schaer, quien vive en Inwood desde 2003.
“Es más intenso y realmente está afectando la calidad de vida”, dijo. “Los niños se ven afectados, las mascotas están traumatizadas. Tenemos pacientes en el hospital que no pueden dormir, y hay veteranos en la comunidad con TEPT que se ven afectados por esto”.
Bonner dijo que los fuegos artificiales también podrían ser una interrupción para las personas que intentan recuperarse de la COVID-19.
“Nuestras comunidades fueron golpeadas por el virus. Queremos que esas personas puedan sanar”, comentó.
La moda de los fuegos artificiales ha sido un problema en toda la ciudad este año, ya que 311 líneas telefónicas han estallado con quejas mientras la pirotecnia explota en los cielos nocturnos.
Las quejas por los fuegos artificiales han aumentado casi 300 veces en junio en comparación con el mismo período en 2019, de acuerdo con información del 311 de la ciudad.
El código postal 11226 de Brooklyn ha registrado la mayoría de las quejas en la ciudad y el doble que cualquier otro código postal, pero los residentes del norte de Manhattan también han estado inundando el 311 con llamadas.
De los 10 códigos postales de la ciudad de Nueva York con más quejas de fuegos artificiales, siete están en el norte de Manhattan, según datos del 311.
Los fuegos artificiales nocturnos también están provocando una ola de llamadas al 911.
Según el NYPD, hubo 12,578 llamadas al 911 por fuegos artificiales ilegales entre el 1 y el 21 de junio. Durante el mismo período en 2019, hubo 1,007 llamadas.
A pesar del diluvio de quejas, los residentes del Alto Manhattan han dicho que no se están traduciendo en aplicación de la ley por parte del NYPD. Los neoyorquinos han compartido publicaciones en las redes sociales que muestran fuegos artificiales ilegales siendo disparados al lado de las casas de la comisaría o a la vista de los oficiales.
“En este punto, las personas que disparan los fuegos artificiales saben que los policías no van a hacer nada”, dijo Quiñones. “Por eso no se detienen”.
El martes, el alcalde Bill de Blasio anunció un grupo de trabajo de múltiples agencias diseñado para combatir los fuegos artificiales ilegales.
La fuerza de 42 personas compuesta por oficiales de la Oficina de Inteligencia del NYPD, jefes del Departamento de Bomberos de Nueva York y miembros de la Oficina de Investigación Criminal del Sheriff, intentará interrumpir el ingreso de las cadenas de suministro de pirotecnia a la ciudad.
“Se tomarán todo tipo de acciones: compras encubiertas, operaciones encubiertas, encontrar dónde está el suministro y los doblegaremos”, dijo de Blasio.
El esfuerzo también incluirá una campaña de seguridad pública para disuadir a los neoyorquinos de encender sus propios fuegos artificiales, ya que de Blasio enfatizó que “los fuegos artificiales no solo son ilegales, sino que pueden ser peligrosos. Necesitamos transmitir ese mensaje”.
Ese peligro fue enfatizado cuando los oficiales de bomberos del FDNY confirmaron que un incendio del martes por la mañana en el No. 2690 de la avenida Valentine, en el Bronx, fue causado por fuegos artificiales.
El techo y el piso superior del edificio fueron severamente dañados por el incendio, que estalló alrededor de las 9:00 a.m., dijo el FDNY. No hubo heridos.
En Twitter, el FDNY publicó fotos del daño, con un recordatorio de que “el uso ilegal de fuegos artificiales puede provocar incendios, quemaduras graves, lesiones e incluso la muerte”.
Sin embargo, de Blasio indicó que no le pediría al NYPD tomar medidas más enérgicas para interrumpir los fuegos artificiales ilegales, explicando su preferencia por centrar al Departamento en otros asuntos de seguridad pública, como el aumento de los tiroteos en toda la ciudad.
También citó los desafíos que enfrentan los oficiales al vigilar la actividad ilegal de los fuegos artificiales.
“Los fuegos artificiales pueden ser peligrosos. No lo pierdo de vista ni por un momento, pero el desafío muchas veces con los fuegos artificiales es que especialmente los jóvenes los disparan y luego se van de inmediato, por lo que es muy difícil encontrarlos y enfrentarlos en tiempo real, de una manera que en realidad marcaría la diferencia”, dijo de Blasio.
En una conferencia de prensa el 21 de junio, el presidente del condado de Brooklyn, Eric Adams, instó a los neoyorquinos a no llamar al 911 ni buscar ayuda policial para interrumpir la actividad ilegal de los fuegos artificiales.
“Este es un acto no violento, así que esos tres números que siempre marcamos -911- olvídenlos”, comentó Adams.
Llamó a los grupos de interrupción de la violencia y a la Sociedad Vulcana del FDNY, una fraternidad de bomberos negros, a involucrar a los miembros de la comunidad en la discusión y persuadirlos para que detengan los fuegos artificiales.
“Marchamos durante más de dos semanas para poner fin a la acción policial sobre agresiva. No daremos marcha atrás, amigos”, dijo Adams, quien es un ex policía. Dijo que el NYPD debería centrarse en investigar y cortar a los proveedores de los dispositivos explosivos.
En mayo, Schaer formó un grupo de Facebook llamado “WAHI and Inwood for Respectful Decibel Levels” (WAHI e Inwood por niveles de decibeles respetuosos, en español) debido a las preocupaciones sobre la música a todo volumen desde un vehículo varias horas al día cerca de su apartamento.
Aunque el grupo comenzó con un puñado de miembros, se ha disparado a casi 400 personas desde que comenzaron los fuegos artificiales, dijo Schaer.
“Estamos tratando de ser un foro en el que las personas puedan compartir historias y comenzar a descubrir cuáles son las opciones para abordar estos problemas de ruido”, dijo. “Hasta ahora, el recurso que existe es llamar al 311 o al 911, pero eso no ha detenido el problema y puede haber otras soluciones. Al final, los responsables políticos serán los que permitirán que las soluciones funcionen”.
“Como comunidad, estamos tratando de descubrir cuál es el mejor enfoque”, agregó Bonner, administrador del grupo. “Es importante que exista colaboración. Tenemos un grupo diverso de personas impactadas de diferentes maneras”.
“Esperamos decidir qué podemos proponer y cómo involucrar a otros socios en este tema”, dijo Bonner. “En última instancia, no seremos exitosos en lograr un cambio a menos que involucremos a funcionarios y a la policía. La Junta Comunitaria también tiene un papel que desempeñar”. Bonner reconoció que los problemas de calidad de vida en el norte de Manhattan a veces pueden ser divisivos al enfrentar a los miembros de la comunidad de hace mucho tiempo con los residentes más nuevos que muchos consideran gentrificadores.
“La gente quiere dormir. Este no es un problema político”, señaló. “Parece haber mucha solidaridad sobre los fuegos artificiales este año, ya que está afectando a todos”.
Incluso si los fuegos artificiales disminuyen, otros problemas de ruido seguirán existiendo en el Alto, insistió Quiñones.
“Sucede todos los veranos. Tienes carreras de autos, motos Revel, grandes multitudes que vienen de fuera del vecindario”, dijo. “No sé cuál es la solución. ¿Quizás deberíamos rezar para que llueva todo el tiempo hasta septiembre?”.