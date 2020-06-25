- English
The Piper’s New Playhouse
Children’s theatre goes virtual
By Sherry Mazzocchi
Sometimes children learn just as much from individual instruction as they do from watching each other.
This summer, the Pied Piper Children’s Theatre offers a pay-what-you-can virtual workshop for young people who want to work on songs, monologues, and other theatrical endeavors. The classes offer both personalized instruction and group sessions and is geared toward children preparing auditions for entry into performing arts schools.
The class is a new offering from the Northern Manhattan theater company. Founded in 1999 by actor and opera-trained singer Reinaldo Martínez-Cubero, more than 550 children have participated in its productions over the decades. Its programs are supported in part by the Miranda Family Fund, and it remains one of the few performing arts programs dedicated solely for children in Northern Manhattan.
The program has grown, and now attracts children from all over the city, and even New Jersey. It offers more than just an opportunity to sing and dance, said Artistic Director Colleen Hawks-Pierce. It’s also about fostering social skills, leadership ability and building bonds with others.
“There’s something magical about theater that you just don’t get any other way,” she said.
In a typical year, Pied Piper mounts four productions and hosts a summer intensive program.
But this year, performances were cancelled, and children were left without opportunities to hone their craft and work on pieces that could possibly open other doors for them.
Hawks-Pierce said it’s not yet clear whether performing arts schools will hold live or remote auditions. But young artists can still benefit from a hybrid of individual and group coaching format.
The virtual classes are two-hour sessions, held three days a week. “It’s a group class, but it’s also run like an independent study,” she said. The first class will be an introduction to the format, and an opportunity to explore what students want to work on. After the initial session, students can drop in for individual work or stay for the full two-hour class.
Students can receive help with selecting age-appropriate materials, rehearsing songs and monologues as well refining their technique. The online classes will have a group component and students can also queue up for individual attention. There will be smaller group voice and acting classes. “We’ll pick some main points to work on. That is obviously going to depend on each kid and what their strengths and weaknesses are and what they need to get them prepared,” Hawks-Pierce said.
Students who stay for the entire class can observe and participate during Q and A sessions. “So it will be a learning process for everyone involved,” she said.
Before taking the helm at Pied Piper in 2019, Hawks-Pierce performed extensively and taught theater to both children and adults. Her lengthy resume includes stints at New Jersey Performing Arts Center, Paper Mill Playhouse, Dancing Classrooms, Disney Musicals in Schools as well as her own private voice coaching practice.
As the musical theater director at Rutgers’ Summer Conservatory, she found young people leaned through individual training, but also made unexpected progress in group situations.
“I would have kids who would not quite get something or not quite be able to perform at a certain level, with a certain skill or technique,” she said. “And then, one day they would come in and they would do it perfectly. This happened more than once. I asked, ‘What exactly was it that got you there?’ And they would say, ‘Well, it was when you were working with so-and-so and they did this, and I thought that, and then it clicked. And now I can do it.’”
Just before the pandemic paused nearly everything, Pied Piper was just days away from the opening night of Once Upon a Mattress. The full-scale musical production had two casts with a total of 40 children in both performing and technical roles. “We were doing run-throughs and had just put costumes and lights on them and they would have been good to go,” said Hawks-Pierce. “It was a huge disappointment for the kids.”
It was especially difficult for the high school seniors who had lead roles in the play. “If that had happened to me in my senior year, I would have been absolutely devastated,” she said.
Instead, Hawks-Pierce is putting together a video of the performances. She hopes the film project can ultimately be part of a viewing party for everyone involved.
“We are trying to keep it creative and put a positive spin on it.”
Hawks-Pierce is excited about future productions. She plans on making the programs more diverse and adding a bilingual component. She also sees opportunities to partner with other local organizations, including Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance and People’s Theatre Project, and create original productions. “We still want to expand and bring more kids in,” she said.
Pied Piper Summer Audition Intensive will be offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 3-5 p.m. starting on Monday, July 6th and culminating in a group share on Friday, July 31st. Please email Info@PiedPiper.NYC or visit piedpiper.nyc for more information.
La nueva casa de juegos de Piper
Teatro infantil se vuelve virtual
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
A veces, los niños aprenden tanto de la instrucción individual como de observarse unos a otros.
Este verano, el Teatro Infantil Pied Piper ofrece un taller virtual de “pague lo que pueda” para los chicos que quieren trabajar en canciones, monólogos y otras actividades teatrales. Las clases ofrecen instrucción personalizada y sesiones grupales y están dirigidas a niños que preparan audiciones para ingresar a las escuelas de artes escénicas.
La clase es una nueva oferta de la compañía de teatro del norte de Manhattan. Fundada en 1999 por el actor y cantante de ópera Reinaldo Martínez-Cubero, más de 550 niños han participado en sus producciones a lo largo de las décadas. Sus programas son apoyados en parte por el Fondo de la Familia Miranda y sigue siendo uno de los pocos programas de artes escénicas dedicados exclusivamente a niños en el norte de Manhattan.
El programa ha crecido y ahora atrae a niños de toda la ciudad e incluso de Nueva Jersey. Ofrece más que una oportunidad para cantar y bailar, dijo la directora artística Colleen Hawks-Pierce. También se trata de fomentar las habilidades sociales, la capacidad de liderazgo y la construcción de vínculos con los demás.
“Hay algo mágico sobre el teatro que simplemente no se entiende de otra manera”, dijo.
En un año típico, Pied Piper monta cuatro producciones y presenta un programa intensivo de verano.
Pero este año, las actuaciones se cancelaron y los niños quedaron sin oportunidades de perfeccionar su oficio y de trabajar en piezas que posiblemente podrían abrirles otras puertas.
Hawks-Pierce dijo que aún no está claro si las escuelas de artes escénicas realizarán audiciones en vivo o remotas. Pero los jóvenes artistas pueden beneficiarse de un formato híbrido de entrenamiento individual y grupal.
Las clases virtuales son sesiones de dos horas que se realizan tres días a la semana. “Es una clase grupal, pero también funciona como un estudio independiente”, dijo. La primera clase será una introducción al formato y una oportunidad para explorar en qué quieren trabajar los estudiantes. Después de la sesión inicial, los estudiantes pueden ingresar para trabajar individualmente o quedarse para la clase completa de dos horas.
Los estudiantes pueden recibir ayuda para seleccionar materiales apropiados para su edad, ensayar canciones y monólogos, y refinar su técnica. Las clases en línea tendrán un componente grupal y los estudiantes también pueden hacer fila para recibir atención individual. Habrá grupos más pequeños de clases de voz y de actuación. “Seleccionaremos algunos puntos principales para trabajar. Obviamente, eso dependerá de cada niño y cuáles son sus fortalezas y debilidades y lo que necesitan para prepararlos”, dijo Hawks-Pierce.
Los estudiantes que se queden durante toda la clase podrán observar y participar durante las sesiones de preguntas y respuestas. “Por lo tanto, será un proceso de aprendizaje para todos los involucrados”, dijo.
Antes de tomar el timón en Pied Piper en 2019, Hawks-Pierce actuó ampliamente y enseñó teatro a niños y adultos. Su extenso currículum incluye períodos en el Centro de Artes Escénicas de New Jersey, Paper Mill Playhouse, salones de baile, musicales de Disney en escuelas, así como su propia práctica privada de entrenamiento de voz.
Como directora de teatro musical en el Conservatorio de verano de Rutgers, descubrió que los jóvenes se inclinaban por la capacitación individual, pero también progresaron inesperadamente en situaciones grupales.
“Tenía chicos que no entendían algo o que no eran capaces de desempeñarse a cierto nivel, con cierta habilidad o técnica”, dijo. “Y luego, un día entraban y lo hacían perfectamente. Esto sucedió más de una vez. Les pregunté: ¿qué es exactamente fue lo que hiciste?, y decían: bueno, fue cuando estaba trabajando con fulano y zutano, e hicieron esto, y lo pensé y me hizo clic. Y ahora puedo hacerlo”.
Justo antes de que la pandemia detuviera casi todo, Pied Piper estaba a solo unos días de la noche de apertura de Once Upon a Mattress. La producción musical a gran escala tuvo dos elencos con un total de 40 niños en roles tanto interpretativos como técnicos. “Estábamos haciendo repaso y acabábamos de ponerles disfraces y luces y lo hubieran hecho muy bien”, dijo Hawks-Pierce. “Fue una gran decepción para los niños”.
Fue especialmente difícil para los estudiantes del último año de preparatoria, quienes tenían papeles principales en la obra. “Si eso me hubiera sucedido en mi último año, habría quedado absolutamente devastada”, dijo.
En cambio, Hawks-Pierce está armando un video de las actuaciones. Ella espera que el proyecto de la película pueda ser parte de una fiesta para todos los involucrados.
“Estamos tratando de mantenerlo creativo y darle un giro positivo”.
Hawks-Pierce está entusiasmada con futuras producciones. Ella planea hacer que los programas sean más diversos y agregar un componente bilingüe. También ve oportunidades para asociarse con otras organizaciones locales, incluyendo la Alianza de las Artes del Norte de Manhattan y el Proyecto de Teatro del Pueblo, y crear producciones originales. “Aún queremos expandirnos y atraer a más niños”, dijo.
El intensivo de audiciones de verano Pied Piper se ofrecerá los lunes, miércoles y viernes de 3 a 5 p.m., empezando el lunes 6 de julio y terminando en un grupo compartido el viernes 31 de julio. Por favor envíe un correo electrónico a Info@PiedPiper.NYC o visite piedpiper.nyc para obtener más información.