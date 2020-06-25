The Piper’s New Playhouse

Children’s theatre goes virtual

By Sherry Mazzocchi

Sometimes children learn just as much from individual instruction as they do from watching each other.

This summer, the Pied Piper Children’s Theatre offers a pay-what-you-can virtual workshop for young people who want to work on songs, monologues, and other theatrical endeavors. The classes offer both personalized instruction and group sessions and is geared toward children preparing auditions for entry into performing arts schools.

The class is a new offering from the Northern Manhattan theater company. Founded in 1999 by actor and opera-trained singer Reinaldo Martínez-Cubero, more than 550 children have participated in its productions over the decades. Its programs are supported in part by the Miranda Family Fund, and it remains one of the few performing arts programs dedicated solely for children in Northern Manhattan.

The program has grown, and now attracts children from all over the city, and even New Jersey. It offers more than just an opportunity to sing and dance, said Artistic Director Colleen Hawks-Pierce. It’s also about fostering social skills, leadership ability and building bonds with others.

“There’s something magical about theater that you just don’t get any other way,” she said.

In a typical year, Pied Piper mounts four productions and hosts a summer intensive program.

But this year, performances were cancelled, and children were left without opportunities to hone their craft and work on pieces that could possibly open other doors for them.

Hawks-Pierce said it’s not yet clear whether performing arts schools will hold live or remote auditions. But young artists can still benefit from a hybrid of individual and group coaching format.

The virtual classes are two-hour sessions, held three days a week. “It’s a group class, but it’s also run like an independent study,” she said. The first class will be an introduction to the format, and an opportunity to explore what students want to work on. After the initial session, students can drop in for individual work or stay for the full two-hour class.

Students can receive help with selecting age-appropriate materials, rehearsing songs and monologues as well refining their technique. The online classes will have a group component and students can also queue up for individual attention. There will be smaller group voice and acting classes. “We’ll pick some main points to work on. That is obviously going to depend on each kid and what their strengths and weaknesses are and what they need to get them prepared,” Hawks-Pierce said.

Students who stay for the entire class can observe and participate during Q and A sessions. “So it will be a learning process for everyone involved,” she said.

Before taking the helm at Pied Piper in 2019, Hawks-Pierce performed extensively and taught theater to both children and adults. Her lengthy resume includes stints at New Jersey Performing Arts Center, Paper Mill Playhouse, Dancing Classrooms, Disney Musicals in Schools as well as her own private voice coaching practice.

As the musical theater director at Rutgers’ Summer Conservatory, she found young people leaned through individual training, but also made unexpected progress in group situations.

“I would have kids who would not quite get something or not quite be able to perform at a certain level, with a certain skill or technique,” she said. “And then, one day they would come in and they would do it perfectly. This happened more than once. I asked, ‘What exactly was it that got you there?’ And they would say, ‘Well, it was when you were working with so-and-so and they did this, and I thought that, and then it clicked. And now I can do it.’”

Just before the pandemic paused nearly everything, Pied Piper was just days away from the opening night of Once Upon a Mattress. The full-scale musical production had two casts with a total of 40 children in both performing and technical roles. “We were doing run-throughs and had just put costumes and lights on them and they would have been good to go,” said Hawks-Pierce. “It was a huge disappointment for the kids.”

It was especially difficult for the high school seniors who had lead roles in the play. “If that had happened to me in my senior year, I would have been absolutely devastated,” she said.

Instead, Hawks-Pierce is putting together a video of the performances. She hopes the film project can ultimately be part of a viewing party for everyone involved.

“We are trying to keep it creative and put a positive spin on it.”

Hawks-Pierce is excited about future productions. She plans on making the programs more diverse and adding a bilingual component. She also sees opportunities to partner with other local organizations, including Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance and People’s Theatre Project, and create original productions. “We still want to expand and bring more kids in,” she said.

Pied Piper Summer Audition Intensive will be offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 3-5 p.m. starting on Monday, July 6th and culminating in a group share on Friday, July 31st. Please email Info@PiedPiper.NYC or visit piedpiper.nyc for more information.