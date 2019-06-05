Heights comes Home

Photos by Cristóbal Vivar

Un montón.

It’s how many times he – and so many others – cried.

As creators Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes (with their families), joined by film director Jon Chu, and a host of uptown families watched, In the Heights finally came home.‎

Students from the George Washington Educational Campus in Washington Heights put on a rousing performance of musical In the Heights last Friday, eliciting laughs and tears as the cast parried in English and Spanish (and a lot in between) about the meaning of home, gentrification, small business – and 96,000 dollars.

Helmed by director Zulaika Velazquez‎, the musical’s presentation on Friday was the the first production of the award-winning musical in the very community that inspired its creation.

Miranda jumped onstage during the curtain call of the show, which was performed at the school where he took his SATs as a high schooler.

“We saw In The Heights in the Heights for the first time, with kids from all over the neighborhood,” said Miranda. “It’s cool; I only cried 10 times. These kids were so good. Our future is so bright.”

A big-screen version of the hit Broadway musical is currently filming uptown.