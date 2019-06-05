- English
- Español
Heights comes Home
Photos by Cristóbal Vivar
Un montón.
It’s how many times he – and so many others – cried.
As creators Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes (with their families), joined by film director Jon Chu, and a host of uptown families watched, In the Heights finally came home.
Students from the George Washington Educational Campus in Washington Heights put on a rousing performance of musical In the Heights last Friday, eliciting laughs and tears as the cast parried in English and Spanish (and a lot in between) about the meaning of home, gentrification, small business – and 96,000 dollars.
Helmed by director Zulaika Velazquez, the musical’s presentation on Friday was the the first production of the award-winning musical in the very community that inspired its creation.
Miranda jumped onstage during the curtain call of the show, which was performed at the school where he took his SATs as a high schooler.
“We saw In The Heights in the Heights for the first time, with kids from all over the neighborhood,” said Miranda. “It’s cool; I only cried 10 times. These kids were so good. Our future is so bright.”
A big-screen version of the hit Broadway musical is currently filming uptown.
Heights en casa
Fotos por Cristóbal Vivar
Un montón.
Es cuántas veces él, y tantos otros, lloraron.
Como los creadores Lin-Manuel Miranda y Quiara Alegría Hudes (con sus familias), acompañados por el director de cine Jon Chu, y una gran cantidad de familias de la zona alta observadas, In the Heights finalmente llegó a casa.
Los estudiantes del Campus Educativo George Washington -en Washington Heights- realizaron una emocionante presentación del musical In the Heights el viernes pasado, provocando risas y lágrimas mientras el elenco se defendía en inglés y español (y mucho en el medio) sobre el significado de hogar, gentrificación, pequeños negocios, y 96,000 dólares.
Bajo las riendas de la directora Zulaika Velázquez, la presentación musical del viernes fue la primera producción del galardonado musical en la misma comunidad que inspiró su creación.
Miranda subió al escenario durante la ovación final del espectáculo, que se realizó en la escuela donde tomó sus SATs siendo estudiante de preparatoria.
“Vimos In The Heights en the Heights por primera vez, con chicos de todo el vecindario”, dijo Miranda. “Está bien, solo lloré 10 veces. Estos chicos fueron muy buenos Nuestro futuro es tan brillante”.
Una versión en pantalla grande del exitoso musical de Broadway se está filmando en el Alto Manhattan.