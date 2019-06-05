“Slap in the face”

Park Terrace street work draws ire of residents

By Gregg McQueen

Rein in the rats.

Extensive delays to underground infrastructure improvements in the Park Terrace area of Inwood have left some residents fed up and complaining about torn-up streets, lack of parking, and the prevalence of vermin.

“You can walk at any given time at night, and there’s some creature moving around,” said Traci Werbel, of the gaping holes in the road that she says have stirred up a number of rats. “It’s ridiculous.”

The city’s Department of Design and Construction (DDC) is replacing the sewer, water main and gas main underground on Park Terrace East and Park Terrace West between West 215th and 218th Streets.

According to the DDC, the upgrades are necessary to “ensure proper delivery of necessary services.” The project is expected to be completed in May 2021.

Work began last summer, but was paused in early March due to the need for seismic testing to ensure the underground work would not crack the foundations of surrounding apartment buildings or stand-alone homes.

However, residents are complaining that an excavator vehicle is still parked on the street, and that work staging areas are still taking up space, despite a three-month pause in the project.

“It’s difficult to even use the street,” said Werbel. “It’s like an obstacle course.”

Park Terrace East resident Ellen Kackmann estimated that the project has taken up “at least 15 to 20 spaces” of parking on the surrounding streets.

“The machines, the fencing, it takes up quite a lot of space,” she said. “It’s harder than ever to find parking in this neighborhood. And if you need to use a garage, sometimes they’re all full.”

Resident Brian Wallace said that during the work period, the streets would be completely blocked off at times. “There were when school buses could not get up the streets because the machines blocked them off,” he said. “Parents would be standing out waiting for their kids.”

Despite the nuisances, residents acknowledged that the DDC project was needed.

“We need to replace the old gas lines,” said Wallace. “I’d rather the city be proactive about it rather than wait until there is a problem. Or, worse, an explosion.”

“The infrastructure in Northern Manhattan is some of the oldest in the city. It’s long overdue,” remarked Kackmann. However, she said the city should be transparent and communicative with residents about how long the delays will last.

“It wouldn’t be such a bad thing if people knew there was some sort of timeline for the work to start,” she said.

Werbel said the delays did not bode well for timely completion of the project, as residents already must endure disruption until at least 2021.

“This will take two more years as it is, and now they’re three months late,” she said.

The city is advancing the work as part of its efforts to bolster infrastructure for the rezoning of the neighborhood.

And in December 2018, the city’s Landmarks Preservation Commission voted to designate the Park Terrace West-West 217th Street Historic District, as the area features 15 homes in the early 20th-century Tudor Revival and Colonial Revival style.

Work is expected to resume on the project in late June, according to DDC spokesperson Ian Michaels, who said the seismic testing is necessary.

“Because of the geography of the area, the work involves excavating over 4,000 cubic yards of rock. DDC has decided to halt the project in order to set up a vibration monitoring system that will track the structures in the local area for shifting or damage,” Michaels said in an email.

“Almost all the buildings in the area have to date been surveyed, and markers have been established at numerous sites to monitor structures. We expect the construction work to resume toward the end of June and for the entire project to be completed by fall 2021,” he said.

Werbel called on the city to move the vehicles and staging areas while the project is paused.

“If they took that away, it would make a huge difference,” she said. “East of Broadway, there are industrial lots that the city owns where the machines and material could be moved to. Why keep it in a residential area?”

Werbel also called on the city to communicate with local residents about the status of the project.

“They should talk to us,” she said. “We should have been notified of what was going on. That’s a slap in the face.”