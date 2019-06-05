- English
- Español
“Slap in the face”
Park Terrace street work draws ire of residents
By Gregg McQueen
Rein in the rats.
Extensive delays to underground infrastructure improvements in the Park Terrace area of Inwood have left some residents fed up and complaining about torn-up streets, lack of parking, and the prevalence of vermin.
“You can walk at any given time at night, and there’s some creature moving around,” said Traci Werbel, of the gaping holes in the road that she says have stirred up a number of rats. “It’s ridiculous.”
The city’s Department of Design and Construction (DDC) is replacing the sewer, water main and gas main underground on Park Terrace East and Park Terrace West between West 215th and 218th Streets.
According to the DDC, the upgrades are necessary to “ensure proper delivery of necessary services.” The project is expected to be completed in May 2021.
Work began last summer, but was paused in early March due to the need for seismic testing to ensure the underground work would not crack the foundations of surrounding apartment buildings or stand-alone homes.
However, residents are complaining that an excavator vehicle is still parked on the street, and that work staging areas are still taking up space, despite a three-month pause in the project.
“It’s difficult to even use the street,” said Werbel. “It’s like an obstacle course.”
Park Terrace East resident Ellen Kackmann estimated that the project has taken up “at least 15 to 20 spaces” of parking on the surrounding streets.
“The machines, the fencing, it takes up quite a lot of space,” she said. “It’s harder than ever to find parking in this neighborhood. And if you need to use a garage, sometimes they’re all full.”
Resident Brian Wallace said that during the work period, the streets would be completely blocked off at times. “There were when school buses could not get up the streets because the machines blocked them off,” he said. “Parents would be standing out waiting for their kids.”
Despite the nuisances, residents acknowledged that the DDC project was needed.
“We need to replace the old gas lines,” said Wallace. “I’d rather the city be proactive about it rather than wait until there is a problem. Or, worse, an explosion.”
“The infrastructure in Northern Manhattan is some of the oldest in the city. It’s long overdue,” remarked Kackmann. However, she said the city should be transparent and communicative with residents about how long the delays will last.
“It wouldn’t be such a bad thing if people knew there was some sort of timeline for the work to start,” she said.
Werbel said the delays did not bode well for timely completion of the project, as residents already must endure disruption until at least 2021.
“This will take two more years as it is, and now they’re three months late,” she said.
The city is advancing the work as part of its efforts to bolster infrastructure for the rezoning of the neighborhood.
And in December 2018, the city’s Landmarks Preservation Commission voted to designate the Park Terrace West-West 217th Street Historic District, as the area features 15 homes in the early 20th-century Tudor Revival and Colonial Revival style.
Work is expected to resume on the project in late June, according to DDC spokesperson Ian Michaels, who said the seismic testing is necessary.
“Because of the geography of the area, the work involves excavating over 4,000 cubic yards of rock. DDC has decided to halt the project in order to set up a vibration monitoring system that will track the structures in the local area for shifting or damage,” Michaels said in an email.
“Almost all the buildings in the area have to date been surveyed, and markers have been established at numerous sites to monitor structures. We expect the construction work to resume toward the end of June and for the entire project to be completed by fall 2021,” he said.
Werbel called on the city to move the vehicles and staging areas while the project is paused.
“If they took that away, it would make a huge difference,” she said. “East of Broadway, there are industrial lots that the city owns where the machines and material could be moved to. Why keep it in a residential area?”
Werbel also called on the city to communicate with local residents about the status of the project.
“They should talk to us,” she said. “We should have been notified of what was going on. That’s a slap in the face.”
“Bofetada en la cara”
Obra de la calle Park Terrace provoca ira de los residentes
Por Gregg McQueen
Controlar a las ratas.
Grandes retrasos en las mejoras a la infraestructura subterránea en el área de Park Terrace en Inwood han dejado a algunos residentes hartos y quejándose de las calles destrozadas, de la falta de estacionamiento y de la prevalencia de plagas.
“Puedes caminar a cualquier hora de la noche y hay una criatura moviéndose”, dijo Traci Werbel, sobre los enormes agujeros en el camino que, según ella, han provocado una serie de ratas. “Es ridículo”.
El Departamento de Diseño y Construcción (DDC, por sus siglas en inglés) de la ciudad está reemplazando la red de alcantarillado, la red de abastecimiento de agua y la tubería de gas en Park Terrace East y Park Terrace West, entre las calles 215 y 218 oeste.
De acuerdo con el DDC, las mejoras son necesarias para “garantizar la entrega adecuada de los servicios necesarios”. Se espera que el proyecto se complete en mayo de 2021.
Las obras comenzaron el verano pasado, pero se detuvieron a principios de marzo debido a la necesidad de pruebas sísmicas para garantizar que el trabajo subterráneo no rompería los cimientos de edificios de apartamentos circundantes o casas independientes.
Sin embargo, los residentes se quejan de que una excavadora sigue estacionada en la calle, y que las áreas de preparación de la obra aún están ocupando espacio, a pesar de una pausa de tres meses en el proyecto.
“Es difícil incluso usar la calle”, dijo Werbel. “Es como una carrera de obstáculos”.
Ellen Kackmann, residente de Park Terrace East, estimó que el proyecto ha ocupado “al menos de 15 a 20 espacios” de estacionamiento en las calles aledañas.
“Las máquinas, la valla, ocupan bastante espacio”, dijo. “Es más difícil que nunca encontrar estacionamiento en este vecindario. Y si necesitas usar un garaje, a veces están llenos”.
El residente Brian Wallace dijo que, durante el período de obra, a veces las calles estaban bloqueadas por completo. “Lo estuvieron cuando los autobuses escolares no podían subir a las calles porque las máquinas las bloqueaban”, explicó. “Los padres estaban parados esperando a sus hijos”.
A pesar de las molestias, los residentes reconocieron que el proyecto del DDC es necesario.
“Necesitamos reemplazar las viejas tuberías de gas”, dijo Wallace. “Prefiero que la ciudad sea proactiva al respecto en lugar de esperar hasta que haya un problema. O, peor aún, una explosión”.
“La infraestructura en el norte de Manhattan es una de las más antiguas de la ciudad. Hace mucho tiempo que se espera esto”, comentó Kackmann. Sin embargo, señaló que la ciudad debe ser transparente y comunicativa con los residentes sobre cuánto durarán las demoras.
“No sería tan malo si la gente supiera que hay algún tipo de cronograma para que comience el trabajo”, dijo.
Werbel hizo notar que las demoras no fueron un buen augurio para la finalización oportuna del proyecto, ya que los residentes deben soportar las interrupciones hasta al menos 2021.
“Esto tomará dos años más, y ahora llegan tres meses tarde”, dijo.
La ciudad está avanzando con la obra como parte de sus esfuerzos para reforzar la infraestructura para la rezonificación del vecindario.
Y en diciembre de 2018, la Comisión de Preservación de Monumentos Históricos de la ciudad votó para designar el Distrito Histórico de la calle 217 oeste-Park Terrace West, ya que el área cuenta con 15 viviendas de principios del siglo XX, estilo Tudor Revival y Colonial Revival.
Se espera que los trabajos se reanuden en el proyecto a fines de junio, según el vocero de DDC, Ian Michaels, quien dijo que las pruebas sísmicas son necesarias.
“Debido a la geografía del área, la obra involucra excavar más de 4,000 yardas cúbicas de roca. El DDC ha decidido detener el proyecto para configurar un sistema de monitoreo de vibración que rastree las estructuras en el área local en caso de cambios o daños”, dijo Michaels en un correo electrónico.
“Hasta la fecha, se han estudiado casi todos los edificios en el área y se han establecido marcadores en numerosos sitios para monitorear las estructuras. Esperamos que el trabajo de construcción se reanude hacia fines de junio y que todo el proyecto se complete para el otoño de 2021 “, dijo.
Werbel pidió a la ciudad mover los vehículos y las áreas de preparación mientras el proyecto está en pausa.
“Si lo quitaran, sería una gran diferencia”, dijo. “Al este de Broadway hay lotes industriales que posee la ciudad a donde se podrían mover las máquinas y el material. ¿Por qué mantenerlos en una zona residencial?”.
Werbel también pidió a la ciudad comunicar a los residentes locales estatus del proyecto.
“Deberían hablar con nosotros”, dijo. “Deberíamos haber sido notificados de lo que estaba pasando. Eso es una bofetada en la cara”.