Not giving up.

At a recent forum sponsored by Inwood Legal Action (ILA), the former head of the New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU) outlined plans for a new federal lawsuit challenging the rezoning of Northern Manhattan.

Normal Siegel told a crowd of more than 100 people this past Wed., Jun. 5th that Inwood’s rezoning, along with similar actions in Harlem, East Harlem and the Lower East Side, systematically displaced people of color within their own neighborhoods. “But it is not done in Caucasian neighborhoods,” he said.

ILA was formed specifically to pursue legal and civil action against the Inwood rezoning.

It is exploring grounds for a new lawsuit that would apply the legal standards enacted by the Federal Fair Housing Act which prohibit rezoning laws denying housing opportunities based on race.

An Article 78 suit has already been filed against the city‎ on the rezoning. Article 78 is specifically used to appeal the decision of a New York State or local agency to the New York courts.

Siegel said the current rezoning is “more insidious, subtle and sophisticated, yet with the same results,” creating less housing opportunities for racial minorities and perpetrating segregation in New York.

Rezoning not only displaces people of color, he said, but does so under the cloak of gentrification and Mandatory Inclusionary Housing (MIH) which specifies new buildings set aside 20 percent of apartments as affordable. “It doesn’t work,” he said.

The forum was held at in the auditorium of Washington Heights Academy/P.S./I.S. 366.

Cheryl Pahaham, Co-Chair of Inwood Legal Action, hosted the event. The panel included plaintiffs in the Article 78 lawsuit as well as other tenants’ rights organizations.

The event was designed to engage the community, said Pahaham, and to bring about more awareness, financial support and volunteers towards successfully fighting the rezoning. “We have to do a feasibility study, and that will take some time,” she said. “We have to show empirically through the feasibility study that what we find supports the arguments that we have made.”

According to Siegel, it doesn’t matter if there is an actual intent to segregate through rezoning as long as it can be shown there is a predictable negative racial impact.

“It’s a huge challenge,” he said. “We have to be able to show that even though the City predicts that this is going to wind up increasing opportunity for adequate affordable housing, but in fact the history shows it doesn’t happen.”

Williamsburg could be a case study in the racial impact of rezoning.

Alex Fennell, Network Director of Churches United for Fair Housing (CUFFH), said before North Brooklyn’s waterfront was rezoned in 2005, it was a diverse working class community with a small amount of Caucasians. The city predicted approximately 2,500 residents would be displaced as a result of rezoning

That was in sharp contrast to reality. Ten years later, nearly 18,000 Latino residents were displaced from Williamsburg, and ultimately 34 percent of Latinos moved out while the number of white people rose 41 percent, she said.

“We saw what was happening and realized this was something systematic. This wasn’t random, it wasn’t a mistake, it wasn’t arbitrary,” she said. Fennell said the city portrays rezoning as a neutral process. “Zoning is never neutral,” she said, adding that the first zoning laws were created with the purpose of separating African American and white neighborhoods. “They laid the framework for all of the rezoning that came afterwards.”

CUFFH instituted its own Fair Housing lawsuit against a rezoning preventing the residents of Bedford-Stuyvesant the opportunity to participate in newly built affordable housing in the now predominantly white Williamsburg. The lawsuit took 10 years to reach a successful conclusion.

“Fighting the city is not easy,” urged Fennell. “Don’t give up. The city is counting on you to get tired. They are counting on you to run out of money, they are counting on you forget and move on. If you don’t forget and you don’t move on, and you keep fighting, then you will win.”

Michael Sussman is ILA’s lead attorney. He described an Article 78 proceeding as a challenge to wrongful governmental action.

“If the government thinks it’s a good thing to do, they are allowed to do it,” he said. “But don’t fool yourselves, most judges back far away from second-guessing the government.”

Yet there are constraints.

The new challenge states that the city failed to study and consider a number of serious issues before implementing a rezoning affecting a large swath of land where thousands of people live and work. Sussman said the impacted area is largely Latino, with some African Americans and small percentages of white and Asian people. “The question is what will this rezoning do to that diversity?”

He said that the city doesn’t know because the issue was never fully examined. “They didn’t want to study it,” he said. “If they studied it, they’d conclude that it has significant effect and that would be something they don’t want to squarely face.”

The Article 78 proceeding also alleged the city did not adequately study the environmental and structural impact of adding 14,000 plus residents to the area. “Generally, when you make public policy, more information is better than less information,” he said.

Lawsuits are not a panacea, noted Sussman.

“Lawyers can help community struggles. But lawyers cannot ever replace community struggles,” he said.

Siegela added that whatever happens in court, the real issue is about community empowerment.

The only elected official present, Congressman Adriano Espaillat, is a longtime Inwood resident. He said issues of displacement are personal for him. He added that both the Article 78 and proposed federal lawsuit are important because they could potentially set new legal standards. The displacement of people of color is happening all over the city, he said, especially in the working class neighborhoods of the Lower East Side, Harlem, East Harlem, Washington Heights and Hamilton Heights, as well as other parts of the United States.

“Right here in Inwood, we will lead the way,” he said.

Espaillat was optimistic Albany would soon pass laws protecting tenants. “No neighborhood tends to benefit more from changes in rent stabilization more, because Northern Manhattan has the highest concentration of rent-stabilized units in the entire city of New York,” he said.

Yet he cautioned that rezoning could offset new laws protecting tenants. “The rezoning will bring in market forces that will be very difficult to constrain. People will be bought out, money will be offered to tenants,” he said.

He noted that 13,000 families north of 155th Street live in apartments with preferential rent clauses. “This is a very fragile neighborhood,” he said.

Johanna García, Chief of Staff for State Senator Robert Jackson, spoke on his behalf. García called the notion that an additional 14,000 plus people in Inwood would make no difference to local schools “ridiculous.” She added that city’s neglect to consider the impacts of rezoning on children, families and infrastructure was “insulting.”

“We built this community,” she said, adding that the people of Inwood deserve the best quality of life without having to “break the bank to live here.”

Like Jackson, State Assemblywoman Carmen De La Rosa was also in Albany for the legislative session. Her Chief of Staff Orlando Ovalles read a statement lending support to the newly proposed legal action. She also condemned the city’s lack of infrastructure planning for the higher population density rezoning will bring.

“Rezoning will exacerbate the market pressure that will lead to further displacement,” Ovalles read, adding that De La Rosa supported the nine bills currently before the state legislature that protect tenant’s rights. “It is about time that we put people over profits.”

“I don’t want to understate the huge challenge that is facing all of us,” Siegel said.

He said the proposed lawsuit is time-consuming, complicated and expensive. He described lawyers as “technicians” but citizens are “movers” who shape public opinions and the minds of public officials. “We need to frame the issue so people support it,” he said. “We have to persuade them that what we are about is what they should be about.”

Siegel advocated for activism to keep the issue alive and front in center in the press and with politicians. While Inwood is facing a crucial moment in its history, it is not alone.

“[Other neighborhoods] are facing the same issues,” insisted Siegel. “We need to step up and we need to change this dynamic once and for all.”

Citing the work of people like Rosa Parks and Dr. Martin Luther King, he said, “History doesn’t predetermine what the opportunity is. But we seize that moment and we change history.”

“We will be updating the community, and we will be doing more to keep this issue in the forefront,” said Pahaham. “People can forget, and if they forget, we lose.”