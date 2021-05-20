Children need to know they are not alone

By Todd Karlin

May is Mental Health Month and the theme this year is “You Are Not Alone.”

This is especially resonant in a year of so much heartbreak and loss. As adults, many of us have struggled, but we often discount the toll the pandemic has taken on our youth.

As we continue the process of reopening and taking baby steps toward normalcy, we should pause and make sure that our children are alright. Reopening is a good thing, but change is difficult for all of us. And children are not mini-adults; they process things differently than we do. So how do we recognize signs of stress, anxiety and depression in children? Furthermore, what should you do if you fear that a child or teen in your care is suicidal?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), between April and October 2020, hospital emergency departments saw a rise in the share of total visits that were from kids for mental health needs. Now, there are no nationwide numbers on suicide deaths in 2020 yet, and researchers have yet to clearly link recent suicides to the pandemic.

Yet on the ground, there’s growing concern.

Suicide is the third leading cause of death for youth between the ages of 10 and 24 and has been rising in recent years. Don’t assume your children will tell you if they are struggling or need help. Please be vigilant for underlying mental health issues and know the acute warning signs that a child or teen may be at risk for suicidal behaviors such as expressing hopelessness or purposelessness, withdrawal from relationships, anger and revenge seeking and reckless or risky behaviors. While these behaviors can signal many things, it is okay to ask about suicidal thoughts. The idea that asking about it can put the idea in someone’s head is a myth.

If you feel your child is at imminent risk, please connect with free mental health resources in your community immediately.

For those living in New York State’s Hudson Valley and the Bronx, you can call Astor Services for Children & Families’ toll-free hotline 1.866.278.6701.

And above all, please remember, you are not alone.



Todd Karlin, PsyD, MSEd is Chief Program Officer at Astor Services for Children & Families, a nonprofit organization that provides educational and community-based behavioral health services throughout the Hudson Valley and the Bronx.

