Children need to know they are not alone
By Todd Karlin
May is Mental Health Month and the theme this year is “You Are Not Alone.”
This is especially resonant in a year of so much heartbreak and loss. As adults, many of us have struggled, but we often discount the toll the pandemic has taken on our youth.
As we continue the process of reopening and taking baby steps toward normalcy, we should pause and make sure that our children are alright. Reopening is a good thing, but change is difficult for all of us. And children are not mini-adults; they process things differently than we do. So how do we recognize signs of stress, anxiety and depression in children? Furthermore, what should you do if you fear that a child or teen in your care is suicidal?
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), between April and October 2020, hospital emergency departments saw a rise in the share of total visits that were from kids for mental health needs. Now, there are no nationwide numbers on suicide deaths in 2020 yet, and researchers have yet to clearly link recent suicides to the pandemic.
Yet on the ground, there’s growing concern.
Suicide is the third leading cause of death for youth between the ages of 10 and 24 and has been rising in recent years. Don’t assume your children will tell you if they are struggling or need help. Please be vigilant for underlying mental health issues and know the acute warning signs that a child or teen may be at risk for suicidal behaviors such as expressing hopelessness or purposelessness, withdrawal from relationships, anger and revenge seeking and reckless or risky behaviors. While these behaviors can signal many things, it is okay to ask about suicidal thoughts. The idea that asking about it can put the idea in someone’s head is a myth.
If you feel your child is at imminent risk, please connect with free mental health resources in your community immediately.
For those living in New York State’s Hudson Valley and the Bronx, you can call Astor Services for Children & Families’ toll-free hotline 1.866.278.6701.
And above all, please remember, you are not alone.
Todd Karlin, PsyD, MSEd is Chief Program Officer at Astor Services for Children & Families, a nonprofit organization that provides educational and community-based behavioral health services throughout the Hudson Valley and the Bronx.
For more, please visit astorservices.org.
Los niños necesitan saber que no están solos
Por Todd Karlin
Mayo es el Mes de la Salud Mental y el tema de este año es “No estás solo”.
Esto es especialmente resonante en un año de tanta angustia y pérdida. Como adultos, muchos de nosotros hemos luchado, pero a menudo descartamos el precio que la pandemia ha tenido en nuestra juventud.
A medida que continuamos el proceso de reabrir y dar pequeños pasos hacia la normalidad, debemos hacer una pausa y asegurarnos de que nuestros hijos estén bien. La reapertura es algo bueno, pero el cambio es difícil para todos. Y los niños no son mini-adultos; procesan las cosas de manera diferente a como lo hacemos nosotros. Entonces, ¿cómo reconocemos las señales de estrés, ansiedad y depresión en los niños? Además, ¿qué debe hacer si teme que un niño o adolescente bajo su cuidado tenga tendencias suicidas?
Según los Centros para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedades (CDC, por sus siglas en inglés), entre abril y octubre de 2020, los departamentos de emergencias de los hospitales vieron un aumento en la proporción de visitas totales de niños por necesidades de salud mental. Ahora, todavía no hay cifras a nivel nacional sobre muertes por suicidio en 2020, y los investigadores aún tienen que vincular claramente los suicidios recientes con la pandemia.
Sin embargo, sobre el terreno, existe una creciente preocupación.
El suicidio es la tercera causa principal de muerte entre los jóvenes de entre 10 y 24 años y ha ido en aumento en los últimos años. No asuma que sus hijos le dirán si están luchando o necesitan ayuda. Esté atento a los problemas de salud mental subyacentes y conozca las señales agudas de advertencia de que un niño o adolescente puede estar en riesgo de comportamientos suicidas, como expresar desesperanza o falta de propósito, alejamiento de las relaciones, ira y búsqueda de venganza y comportamientos imprudentes o riesgosos. Si bien estos comportamientos pueden indicar muchas cosas, está bien preguntar sobre pensamientos suicidas. La idea de que preguntar al respecto puede poner la idea en la cabeza de alguien es un mito.
Si cree que su hijo corre un riesgo inminente, conéctese de inmediato con recursos gratuitos de salud mental en su comunidad.
Para quienes viven en Hudson Valley y el Bronx del estado de Nueva York, pueden llamar a la línea directa gratuita de Servicios Astor para for Niños y Familias al 1.866.278.6701.
Y, sobre todo, por favor recuerde, no está usted solo.
Todd Karlin, PsyD, MSEd es directora de programas de Servicios Astor para Niños y Familias, una organización sin fines de lucro que brinda servicios educativos y comunitarios de salud conductual en todo el valle de Hudson y el Bronx.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite astorservices.org.