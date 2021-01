Requiems and Reckonings

By Sherry Mazzocchi

Writers learn to watch.

At the moment, the world is giving us a lot to look at, says Roberto Carlos García.

The poet and essayist read from his latest poetry collection, [Elegies], at a virtual parlor chat hosted by the Morris Jumel Mansion and Word Up Community Bookshop on Tues., Jan. 18, on the eve of the presidential inauguration. The event also included a sign language interpreter.

García’s poems focus on personal, and by extension, the political and social tensions facing people of color in America. In [Elegies], García’s grandmother figures prominently. She raised him, and passed away from Alzheimer’s disease. She always had a particular fondness for Ronald Reagan.

“I always found this funny,” he said, recalling news footage where Reagan came to the Bronx in 1980. In seeking votes, the Republican candidate was basically booed out of the borough. “They didn’t love him in the same way that my grandmother and some of our friends loved him.”

The origin of that love was his signature on the Immigration Reform and Control Act. Passed in 1986, it allowed undocumented people to apply for legal status.

“My family benefitted from this piece of legislation. But here’s President Reagan’s paradox. He waged war on so-called ‘welfare queens’ and he stirred up resentment against the poor, cut social programs and social safety nets for so-called lazy Americans,” he said. “America, and by extension, capitalism, is extremely creative in the ways that makes us all complicit in each other’s suffering.”

The lyrical poems include a “mixtape” drawn from the work of other poets as well as exploring sports, grief, legacy and racism.

During the chat, García said the country’s current self-inflicted wounds won’t heal if the cause goes untreated. “Healing takes the right medicine,” he said. “Taking your medicine means learning a lesson from mistakes. If America chooses not to teach the insurrectionists and the politicians that supported them a brutal and just lesson, the wounds will only become gangrenous and kill the patient.”

Megan Byrnes, Morris Jumel Mansion’s Program Manager, co-hosted the event with Word Up’s founder Veronica Liu. Byrnes previously worked at the Tenement Museum. There, visitors often asked why some immigrants just couldn’t pull themselves up by their bootstraps, and succeed in America?

“It was really interesting to see that sort of mythology of America that we’re all kind of steeped in, with essential portions of the narrative left out,” she said.

Native Americans are not brought up in those discussions, nor is slavery ever fully acknowledged. Those myths and narratives don’t tell the full story, García said, about how we are all connected and our experiences are more alike than different.

García’s poems are based on dreams, memories, conversations or something he saw. He writes them down, puts the poems away and comes back a few days later “to play.” That process, he said, is like a child given a new toy. When it’s just out of the package, you might not play with it right away. But then you come back to see what it does. “And your imagination takes over,” he said.

During the parlor chat, he read several poems from his latest book, his third poetry collection. In one, he is drafted into buying feminine hygiene products for the women of the household. At the bodega, he is bullied by older boys and beaten up. At home, as his big sister Judy washes his face, she asks if he hit back. When he nods yes, she responds, “We’ve all got to bleed sometime.”

But García is arguably at his most powerful in the poem Elegies for All, as he challenges white friends who avoid talking about the nearly daily incidents of violence against Black and Brown people. “Many white people went on with their lives, their social media feeds a mix of ironic humor and smiling faces and anything but Black Lives Matter.”

Part of the poem is a recitation of the names of murdered people that have long emblazoned headlines. “Every year of every decade, there is a list,” he said. “Remember that.”

For more, please visit www.robertocarlosgarcia.com.