TB on the menu?

By Sherry Mazzocchi

Coffee, tea or TB?

Workers preparing food in New York City homeless shelters are not regularly tested for tuberculosis (TB), according to an audit prepared by New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.

“When you get a hot meal at a homeless shelter, it should not come with a health warning,” DiNapoli said. “Food operations of many shelters have gone uninspected and shelters couldn’t show that workers serving food were tested for TB. Three separate agencies are supposed to make sure that happens, but my auditors found that has not been the case.”

The state’s Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) administers homeless housing and shelter programs. The city’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (DOHMH) inspects all food establishments, including shelters serving food to residents. The city’s Department of Homeless Services (DHS) is responsible for ensuring shelters meet certain standards, including if TB tests are up-to-date.

The audit found that the agencies involved did not even adequately communicate with each other to ensure certified shelter listings were accurate.

Tuberculosis is a potentially serious infectious disease caused by bacteria which principally affects the lungs, and which can spread to brain and spine. It typically is transmitted from one person to another through tiny droplets released into the air via coughs and sneezes.

DOHMH reported a 10 percent increase the number of new TB cases from 2016 to 2107, from 556 to 613. This was the city’s first increase since 2003, and the largest increase in the past 25 years.

Though TB is not transmitted through food, it is spread through air. Since people serving food in shelters could spread TB to residents, servers are required to have a TB skin test or a chest X-ray when they start work and every two years thereafter.

The Comptroller’s office reviewed records from 15 out of 158 certified shelters that serve food. One was exempted because it served food in sealed packages. But at the other 14 shelters, 98 out of 121 workers (81 percent) were not fully tested for TB. The audit also found that 53 out of the 121 workers (44 percent) had no TB test documentation whatsoever.

The audit found that the state’s OTDA, which administers the homeless housing and shelter programs, did not produce records for three of their 2016 inspections. OTDA told the auditors that prior to 2017, they did not prepare reports if no violations were detected, yet provided no proof that inspections were actually carried out.

The city also mandates that the food served in shelters be “balanced, nutritious and adequate in amount to meet the dietary needs of residents.” Most shelters lacked written policies and procedures regarding nutrition.

Menus are regularly required to be submitted to DHS, which is run by the city, for meals served at shelters. However, the audit found that at 7 out of the 15 shelters inspected, food served was different than what was on the reported menu. One shelter used leftovers from the previous day to make soup, which was not listed on the menu.

The audit recommended that the agencies conduct regular inspections and share inspection results across the agencies. It also said that they should provide written guidelines to shelters to provide consistency, develop standards for measuring nutritional compliance, and ensure that workers remain current with TB testing requirements.