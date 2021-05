Identity theft surged in NY during 2020: report

Identity theft cases in New York have surged during the pandemic, with more than 67,000 complaints filed statewide in 2020, according to a new report by New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli.

The total represents an 85 percent jump in cases from the previous year.

The New York City metropolitan area had the highest rate of identity theft reports to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) per capita with 403 reports per 100,000 people, the report said.

“In the midst of the stresses caused by the pandemic, many New Yorkers also dealt with identity theft last year,” said DiNapoli. “Even when there’s no money stolen, resolving the consequences of stolen personal information is complicated and can take months of effort. Often the pain is really felt later, when victims have trouble getting a job, renting an apartment, or getting a loan because their identity was stolen. We should all take common-sense steps to keep personal information confidential, and companies must do more to protect consumers from identity theft.”

Credit card fraud was the most common type of identity theft reported to the FTC in 2020, with nearly 25,000 New Yorkers reporting someone misused their information on an existing credit card account or to open a new account.

More than 3,600 identity theft reports related to Covid-19 were reported in the state, with two-thirds connected to unemployment benefits or other government programs, according to the FTC.

Identity thieves also stole individuals’ personal information to get prescription drugs, obtain medical services or medical insurance coverage and for a variety of other purposes, the report said.

During the pandemic, the FTC has compiled identity theft complaints related to Covid-19 for 2020 through mid-March 2021, reporting 3,617 in New York State. Of the state’s identity theft reports, about two-thirds (2,375) were related to information misused to try and get a government document or benefits such as economic relief checks or unemployment insurance.

According to the FTC, imposters are filing claims for unemployment benefits using the names and personal information of people who have not filed claims.

Identity theft victims learn about the fraud when they get a notice from the state unemployment benefits office or their employer about their supposed application for benefits, the report explained.

As of late April 2021, the state Department of Labor (DOL) said it had identified over 1.1 million fraudulent unemployment benefit claims during the Covid-19 pandemic, preventing more than $12.3 billion in stolen benefits.

DiNapoli’s office began an audit of the DOL in February to assess the risk of potential identity theft fraud.

In general, identity thefts have surged in New York over the past decade. The number of cases reported to the FTC is more than four times the annual total from a decade earlier, the report said.

DiNapoli issued the following recommendations, among others, to help avoid becoming a victim of identity theft:

Carry only the credit and bank cards you need.

Use two-factor authentication for online security where possible.

Use a password manager or strong passwords, including a mixture of capital letters, numbers, and symbols, and change passwords frequently.

Check bank or credit statements regularly.

When online shopping, look for indications that the site is secure, such as a secure URL that begins with “https” (rather than “http”) and a lock icon near your browser’s location field.

Private businesses that collect and maintain personal information must redouble their efforts to safeguard such data, DiNapoli said. He called on social media companies to promote best practices and proactively educate users about ways to keep private information confidential.

The full report can be viewed at bit.ly/2RmvpBk.