BP urges city to get street racing, dirt bikes under control

By Gregg McQueen

Ditch the dirt bikes.

Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer is asking the city to step up and take action against illegal street racing and operation of dirt bikes, which have spiked in the city during the pandemic.

In a May 13 letter to Mayor de Blasio and NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea, Brewer pointed out that all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and dirt bikes are plaguing streets, parks and sidewalks, although their operation in New York City is illegal.

“Along with this being a nuisance issue, often the vehicle operators drive recklessly, block traffic, lack helmets and headlights, and speed through stop lights,” Brewer wrote.

Acknowledging that the NYPD is employing a “no-chase policy” for pursuing drivers, Brewer made several recommendations on alternate measures to combat the problem, including the creation of a Pedestrian & Street Safety Task Force to determine the areas with the largest amount of illegal vehicle activity and recommend potential solutions.

She suggested that the city enlist the help of Community Boards in identifying specific locations where these drivers begin or end their route and store their vehicles, as well as pinpoint how groups organize by analyzing social media channels such as Facebook groups, Twitter, and Instagram.

In other recommendations, Brewer also suggested that the city increase fines for illegal operation of dirt bikes, fine gas stations for allowing ATVs to fill up without being on a trailer, provide citizens with monetary awards if their reporting of illegal riding activity leads to enforcement of a violation, implement a new 311 reporting option or tip line, and conduct an educational campaign on the dangers of illegal riding activity.

“Thank you for your attention to this matter. With summer approaching, we must act quickly to prevent an ATV, dirt bike, or street racing-related tragedy,” Brewer wrote.

Recently, the NYPD’s Recovery Task Force has conducted operations at gas stations where ATV owners are fueling up and, when appropriate, have confiscated vehicles.

“I urge you to continue directing officers to issue fines and seize vehicles rather than arresting individuals,” Brewer wrote.

Brewer praised the efforts of the WaHi-Inwood Task Force, a community-led group that recently issued its own set of recommendations for city government to help reduce chronic noise issues in Northern Manhattan.

She included the task force’s recommendations with her letter to de Blasio and the NYPD.

“I recommend you review them and work with the Community Boards and this Task Force to develop policies that are appropriate and practical for all stakeholders,” said Brewer.

At a media briefing in early May, NYPD Chief of Patrol Juanita Holmes said the police began a campaign on April 20 to crack down on ATVs and dirt bikes. The department has confiscated more than 130 ATV’s and dirt bikes and identified five key sites of congregation in the city, she said.

“ATV’s, dirt bikes – listen, you use it, you’re going to lose it,” Holmes said. “Two of these locations resulted in a homicide involving ATV’s and dirt bikes. These are some of the strategies that we’re using and it should have a tremendous impact on our crime in New York City.”

